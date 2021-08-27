Global Counter UAV Market Size & Share Expected to Reach USD 2,041.09 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

[225+ Pages Research Report] According to Facts and Factors market research report, the Global Counter UAV Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 688.2 Million in 2020 to reach USD 2,041.09 Million by 2026, at 19.6% annual CAGR growth during forecast period of 2021-2026. The top market companies profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Thales Group, Boeing, Airbus Defence and Space, Blighter Surveillance, Aaronia AG, Chess Dynamics, Enterprise Control Systems Ltd. and others.

New York, NY, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Counter UAV Market By System Type (Detection Systems, Detection, and DisruptionSystems), By Product Type (Ground-based C-UAV, Hand-held C-UAV, and UAV-based C-UAV), By End User (Military &Defense, Commercial, Government and Others), By Technology (Laser Systems, Kinetic Systems, and Electronic Systems), By Platform (Air, Ground, and Naval), By System Configuration (Portable, Vehicle-Mounted and Standalone): Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026”.

“According to the recent research report, the demand of global Counter UAV Market size & share expected to reach to USD 2,041.09 Million by 2026 from USD 688.2 Million in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.6% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026”

Global Counter UAV Market: Overview

The counter UAV market is rapidly growing because of revolting concerns over the potential security commination from unauthorized air systems among both the peopled and military industries. A growing number of security violation incidents by such unauthorized unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), paired with the rise in terrorism and illegal activities, has majorly driven the market over the last few years. A sharp rise in the adoption of UAVs for professional and leisure applications has resulted in increasing concerns regarding aerial attacks among the public and government. Such threats have contributed significantly towards the evolution of counter-drone measures. Several public safety departments as well as commercial foundations across the world are increasingly deploying counter UAV systems for the sake of addresses the growing need for security.

Industry Major Market Players

SRC Inc.

Lockheed Martin

Thales Group

Boeing

Airbus Defence and Space

Dedrone

Northrop Grumman

DroneShield

Battelle

Blighter Surveillance

Aaronia AG

Chess Dynamics

Enterprise Control Systems Ltd.

CACI International Inc.

Leonardo Spa

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Saab AB

Moog Inc.

L-3 Communications Ltd.

Israel Aerospace Industries

UAVs are increasingly used for various illegal and undercover operations, such as smuggling contraband and spying. Even though many prototypes have been developed to counter one UAV at a time, key manufacturers in the market are focusing on developing advanced technological, designed base solutions to counter simultaneous threats from multiple aircraft systems.

Market Dynamics

The military & defense vertical to hold the largest share of the counter UAV market during the forecast period

The defense and military upstanding is expected to account for the largest share of the counter UAV market during the forecast period. Currently, countries are also giving significance to strengthening counter-drone measures to monitor arsonist activities, which would foster the demand for counter UAV systems in the near future. The use of drones for border trespassing, smuggling, and spying has increased more. As a result, the demand for an efficient counter UAV system is expected to rise in the coming years in the military & defense upstanding.

In June 2020, Applied Technology Associates (ATA) revealed a contract for developing a target acquisition & tracking platform for the installation of a striker military ground vehicle being a part of the U.S. Army initiative in order to increase the protection of the soldiers using laser weapons systems. Defense exhibits a higher count of usage and investment in the ongoing research & development of Counter UAS. The growing interest in countering the weaponry actions & drones or UAV information carriers sent from rivals is broadening the market outreach. The Defense sub-segment in the end-user segment accounted for a huge market share in the year 2020.

Global Counter UAV Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 688.2 Million Market Forecast for 2026 USD 2,041.09 Million Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 19.6% from 2021-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021-2026 Top Market Players Thales Group, Boeing, Airbus Defence and Space, Blighter Surveillance, Aaronia AG, Chess Dynamics, Enterprise Control Systems Ltd., and Others Segments Covered System Type, Product Type, End-User, Technology, Platform, System Configuration, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

The counter UAV market for detection and disruption application to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The counter UAV market for detection and disruption application is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to an increased number of terrorist groups, which are demonstrating the ability to operate a wide range of drones, including armed systems. Furthermore, detection and disruption systems have major applications in the military & defense, and homeland security verticals wherein the entry of any unauthorized drone in the prohibited area of a country are detected, and then, the drone is disrupted on the spot.

Global Counter UAV Market: Regional Analysis

Based on regions, the global counter UAV market can be divided into five main regions namely North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and The Middle East and Africa.

North America held the largest counter UAV market share and the region is also expected to manifest the highest growth rate during the forecasted period. This is mainly due to the acquisition of counter-drone systems by the United States DoD. In the last few years, the US government has been investing a lot in the counter-drone program.

The global Counter UAV Market is segmented as follows:

By System Type:

Detection system

Detection and disruption system

By Product Type:

Ground-based C-UAV

Hand-held C-UAV

UAV-based C-UAV

By End User:

Military & Defense

Commercial

Government

Others

By Technology:

Laser Systems

Kinetic Systems

Electronic Systems

By Platform:

Air

Ground

Naval

By System Configuration:

Portable

Vehicle-Mounted

Standalone

Key Highlights of this Report:

Statistically Validated Analysis of Historical, Current, and Projected Industry Trends with Authenticated Market Sizes Information and Data in terms of Value and Volume, wherever applicable

Detailed List of Key Buyers and End-Users (Consumers) analyzed as per Regions and Applications

Overview of Key Marketing Strategies and Key Sales Channels Adopted in the Market

Market Attractiveness Analysis and Key Investment Opportunity Analysis in the Market going forward

Direct and Indirect Factors that Impacted the Industry as well Projected Rationales expected to affect the industry going forward

Historical and Projected Company / Vendor / OEM / Supplier Market Shares, Competitive Landscape, and Player Positioning Data

