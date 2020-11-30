Global Counter Terror and Public Safety Technology Industry

Global Counter Terror and Public Safety Technology Market to Reach $313. 8 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Counter Terror and Public Safety Technology estimated at US$127.

9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$313.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Cyber security, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.6% CAGR and reach US$24.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electronic Fencing segment is readjusted to a revised 12.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $37.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13% CAGR

The Counter Terror and Public Safety Technology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$37.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$54 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.3% and 11.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.7% CAGR.

Intelligence Services Segment to Record 16.4% CAGR

In the global Intelligence Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 16.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$33 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$94.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$36.8 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 194-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • 3xLOGIC, Inc.

  • ABB Ltd.

  • Accenture PLC

  • ACTi Corporation

  • AeroVironment, Inc.

  • Airbus Group SE

  • AT&T, Inc.

  • Avigilon Corporation

  • The ADT Corporation




I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Counter Terror & Public Safety Technology Competitor Market
Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Counter Terror and
Public Safety Technology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027

Table 2: World Historic Review for Counter Terror and Public
Safety Technology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Counter Terror and
Public Safety Technology by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Cyber Security by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

Table 5: World Historic Review for Cyber Security by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Cyber Security by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Fencing
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

Table 8: World Historic Review for Electronic Fencing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Electronic Fencing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Intelligence
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027

Table 11: World Historic Review for Intelligence Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Intelligence Services
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Intrusion
Detection by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027

Table 14: World Historic Review for Intrusion Detection by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Intrusion Detection by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Video
Surveillance by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027

Table 17: World Historic Review for Video Surveillance by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Video Surveillance by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Technology
Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Technology Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Technology Types
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Aviation Security
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

Table 23: World Historic Review for Aviation Security by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Aviation Security by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Smart & Secure
Border by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027

Table 26: World Historic Review for Smart & Secure Border by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Smart & Secure Border
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for CBRN Safety &
Security by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027

Table 29: World Historic Review for CBRN Safety & Security by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for CBRN Safety & Security
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Public Event
Security by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027

Table 32: World Historic Review for Public Event Security by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Public Event Security
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Critical
Infrastructure Protection by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027

Table 35: World Historic Review for Critical Infrastructure
Protection by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019

Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Critical Infrastructure
Protection by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

Table 38: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Counter Terror & Public Safety Technology Market Share
(in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Counter Terror and
Public Safety Technology by Technology Type - Cyber Security,
Electronic Fencing, Intelligence Services, Intrusion Detection,
Video Surveillance and Other Technology Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027

Table 41: USA Historic Review for Counter Terror and Public
Safety Technology by Technology Type - Cyber Security,
Electronic Fencing, Intelligence Services, Intrusion Detection,
Video Surveillance and Other Technology Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Counter Terror and Public
Safety Technology by Technology Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Cyber Security, Electronic Fencing,
Intelligence Services, Intrusion Detection, Video Surveillance
and Other Technology Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Counter Terror and
Public Safety Technology by End-Use - Aviation Security, Smart &
Secure Border, CBRN Safety & Security, Public Event Security,
Critical Infrastructure Protection and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027

Table 44: USA Historic Review for Counter Terror and Public
Safety Technology by End-Use - Aviation Security, Smart &
Secure Border, CBRN Safety & Security, Public Event Security,
Critical Infrastructure Protection and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Counter Terror and Public
Safety Technology by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Aviation Security, Smart & Secure Border, CBRN Safety &
Security, Public Event Security, Critical Infrastructure
Protection and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CANADA
Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Counter Terror
and Public Safety Technology by Technology Type - Cyber
Security, Electronic Fencing, Intelligence Services, Intrusion
Detection, Video Surveillance and Other Technology Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027

Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Counter Terror and Public
Safety Technology by Technology Type - Cyber Security,
Electronic Fencing, Intelligence Services, Intrusion Detection,
Video Surveillance and Other Technology Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Counter Terror and
Public Safety Technology by Technology Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Cyber Security, Electronic
Fencing, Intelligence Services, Intrusion Detection, Video
Surveillance and Other Technology Types for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Counter Terror
and Public Safety Technology by End-Use - Aviation Security,
Smart & Secure Border, CBRN Safety & Security, Public Event
Security, Critical Infrastructure Protection and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027

Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Counter Terror and Public
Safety Technology by End-Use - Aviation Security, Smart &
Secure Border, CBRN Safety & Security, Public Event Security,
Critical Infrastructure Protection and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Counter Terror and
Public Safety Technology by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Aviation Security, Smart & Secure Border, CBRN
Safety & Security, Public Event Security, Critical
Infrastructure Protection and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Counter Terror
and Public Safety Technology by Technology Type - Cyber
Security, Electronic Fencing, Intelligence Services, Intrusion
Detection, Video Surveillance and Other Technology Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027

Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Counter Terror and Public
Safety Technology by Technology Type - Cyber Security,
Electronic Fencing, Intelligence Services, Intrusion Detection,
Video Surveillance and Other Technology Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Counter Terror and
Public Safety Technology by Technology Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Cyber Security, Electronic
Fencing, Intelligence Services, Intrusion Detection, Video
Surveillance and Other Technology Types for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Counter Terror
and Public Safety Technology by End-Use - Aviation Security,
Smart & Secure Border, CBRN Safety & Security, Public Event
Security, Critical Infrastructure Protection and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027

Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Counter Terror and Public
Safety Technology by End-Use - Aviation Security, Smart &
Secure Border, CBRN Safety & Security, Public Event Security,
Critical Infrastructure Protection and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Counter Terror and
Public Safety Technology by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Aviation Security, Smart & Secure Border, CBRN
Safety & Security, Public Event Security, Critical
Infrastructure Protection and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

CHINA
Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Counter Terror
and Public Safety Technology by Technology Type - Cyber
Security, Electronic Fencing, Intelligence Services, Intrusion
Detection, Video Surveillance and Other Technology Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027

Table 59: China Historic Review for Counter Terror and Public
Safety Technology by Technology Type - Cyber Security,
Electronic Fencing, Intelligence Services, Intrusion Detection,
Video Surveillance and Other Technology Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Counter Terror and
Public Safety Technology by Technology Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Cyber Security, Electronic
Fencing, Intelligence Services, Intrusion Detection, Video
Surveillance and Other Technology Types for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Counter Terror
and Public Safety Technology by End-Use - Aviation Security,
Smart & Secure Border, CBRN Safety & Security, Public Event
Security, Critical Infrastructure Protection and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027

Table 62: China Historic Review for Counter Terror and Public
Safety Technology by End-Use - Aviation Security, Smart &
Secure Border, CBRN Safety & Security, Public Event Security,
Critical Infrastructure Protection and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Counter Terror and
Public Safety Technology by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Aviation Security, Smart & Secure Border, CBRN
Safety & Security, Public Event Security, Critical
Infrastructure Protection and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Counter Terror & Public Safety Technology Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Counter Terror
and Public Safety Technology by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027

Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Counter Terror and Public
Safety Technology by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Counter Terror and
Public Safety Technology by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Counter Terror
and Public Safety Technology by Technology Type - Cyber
Security, Electronic Fencing, Intelligence Services, Intrusion
Detection, Video Surveillance and Other Technology Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027

Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Counter Terror and Public
Safety Technology by Technology Type - Cyber Security,
Electronic Fencing, Intelligence Services, Intrusion Detection,
Video Surveillance and Other Technology Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Counter Terror and
Public Safety Technology by Technology Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Cyber Security, Electronic
Fencing, Intelligence Services, Intrusion Detection, Video
Surveillance and Other Technology Types for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Counter Terror
and Public Safety Technology by End-Use - Aviation Security,
Smart & Secure Border, CBRN Safety & Security, Public Event
Security, Critical Infrastructure Protection and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027

Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Counter Terror and Public
Safety Technology by End-Use - Aviation Security, Smart &
Secure Border, CBRN Safety & Security, Public Event Security,
Critical Infrastructure Protection and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Counter Terror and
Public Safety Technology by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Aviation Security, Smart & Secure Border, CBRN
Safety & Security, Public Event Security, Critical
Infrastructure Protection and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Counter Terror
and Public Safety Technology by Technology Type - Cyber
Security, Electronic Fencing, Intelligence Services, Intrusion
Detection, Video Surveillance and Other Technology Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027

Table 74: France Historic Review for Counter Terror and Public
Safety Technology by Technology Type - Cyber Security,
Electronic Fencing, Intelligence Services, Intrusion Detection,
Video Surveillance and Other Technology Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Counter Terror and
Public Safety Technology by Technology Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Cyber Security, Electronic
Fencing, Intelligence Services, Intrusion Detection, Video
Surveillance and Other Technology Types for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Counter Terror
and Public Safety Technology by End-Use - Aviation Security,
Smart & Secure Border, CBRN Safety & Security, Public Event
Security, Critical Infrastructure Protection and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027

Table 77: France Historic Review for Counter Terror and Public
Safety Technology by End-Use - Aviation Security, Smart &
Secure Border, CBRN Safety & Security, Public Event Security,
Critical Infrastructure Protection and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Counter Terror and
Public Safety Technology by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Aviation Security, Smart & Secure Border, CBRN
Safety & Security, Public Event Security, Critical
Infrastructure Protection and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 79: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Counter Terror
and Public Safety Technology by Technology Type - Cyber
Security, Electronic Fencing, Intelligence Services, Intrusion
Detection, Video Surveillance and Other Technology Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027

Table 80: Germany Historic Review for Counter Terror and Public
Safety Technology by Technology Type - Cyber Security,
Electronic Fencing, Intelligence Services, Intrusion Detection,
Video Surveillance and Other Technology Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 81: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Counter Terror and
Public Safety Technology by Technology Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Cyber Security, Electronic
Fencing, Intelligence Services, Intrusion Detection, Video
Surveillance and Other Technology Types for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 82: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Counter Terror
and Public Safety Technology by End-Use - Aviation Security,
Smart & Secure Border, CBRN Safety & Security, Public Event
Security, Critical Infrastructure Protection and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027

Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Counter Terror and Public
Safety Technology by End-Use - Aviation Security, Smart &
Secure Border, CBRN Safety & Security, Public Event Security,
Critical Infrastructure Protection and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Counter Terror and
Public Safety Technology by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Aviation Security, Smart & Secure Border, CBRN
Safety & Security, Public Event Security, Critical
Infrastructure Protection and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

ITALY
Table 85: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Counter Terror
and Public Safety Technology by Technology Type - Cyber
Security, Electronic Fencing, Intelligence Services, Intrusion
Detection, Video Surveillance and Other Technology Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027

Table 86: Italy Historic Review for Counter Terror and Public
Safety Technology by Technology Type - Cyber Security,
Electronic Fencing, Intelligence Services, Intrusion Detection,
Video Surveillance and Other Technology Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 87: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Counter Terror and
Public Safety Technology by Technology Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Cyber Security, Electronic
Fencing, Intelligence Services, Intrusion Detection, Video
Surveillance and Other Technology Types for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 88: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Counter Terror
and Public Safety Technology by End-Use - Aviation Security,
Smart & Secure Border, CBRN Safety & Security, Public Event
Security, Critical Infrastructure Protection and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027

Table 89: Italy Historic Review for Counter Terror and Public
Safety Technology by End-Use - Aviation Security, Smart &
Secure Border, CBRN Safety & Security, Public Event Security,
Critical Infrastructure Protection and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 90: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Counter Terror and
Public Safety Technology by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Aviation Security, Smart & Secure Border, CBRN
Safety & Security, Public Event Security, Critical
Infrastructure Protection and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 91: UK Current & Future Analysis for Counter Terror and
Public Safety Technology by Technology Type - Cyber Security,
Electronic Fencing, Intelligence Services, Intrusion Detection,
Video Surveillance and Other Technology Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027

Table 92: UK Historic Review for Counter Terror and Public
Safety Technology by Technology Type - Cyber Security,
Electronic Fencing, Intelligence Services, Intrusion Detection,
Video Surveillance and Other Technology Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 93: UK 15-Year Perspective for Counter Terror and Public
Safety Technology by Technology Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Cyber Security, Electronic Fencing,
Intelligence Services, Intrusion Detection, Video Surveillance
and Other Technology Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 94: UK Current & Future Analysis for Counter Terror and
Public Safety Technology by End-Use - Aviation Security, Smart &
Secure Border, CBRN Safety & Security, Public Event Security,
Critical Infrastructure Protection and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027

Table 95: UK Historic Review for Counter Terror and Public
Safety Technology by End-Use - Aviation Security, Smart &
Secure Border, CBRN Safety & Security, Public Event Security,
Critical Infrastructure Protection and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 96: UK 15-Year Perspective for Counter Terror and Public
Safety Technology by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Aviation Security, Smart & Secure Border, CBRN Safety &
Security, Public Event Security, Critical Infrastructure
Protection and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Counter
Terror and Public Safety Technology by Technology Type - Cyber
Security, Electronic Fencing, Intelligence Services, Intrusion
Detection, Video Surveillance and Other Technology Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027

Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Counter Terror and
Public Safety Technology by Technology Type - Cyber Security,
Electronic Fencing, Intelligence Services, Intrusion Detection,
Video Surveillance and Other Technology Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Counter Terror
and Public Safety Technology by Technology Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Cyber Security, Electronic
Fencing, Intelligence Services, Intrusion Detection, Video
Surveillance and Other Technology Types for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 100: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Counter
Terror and Public Safety Technology by End-Use - Aviation
Security, Smart & Secure Border, CBRN Safety & Security, Public
Event Security, Critical Infrastructure Protection and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Counter Terror
and Public Safety Technology by End-Use - Aviation Security,
Smart & Secure Border, CBRN Safety & Security, Public Event
Security, Critical Infrastructure Protection and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Counter
Terror and Public Safety Technology by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Aviation Security, Smart & Secure
Border, CBRN Safety & Security, Public Event Security, Critical
Infrastructure Protection and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Counter
Terror and Public Safety Technology by Technology Type - Cyber
Security, Electronic Fencing, Intelligence Services, Intrusion
Detection, Video Surveillance and Other Technology Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Counter Terror and
Public Safety Technology by Technology Type - Cyber Security,
Electronic Fencing, Intelligence Services, Intrusion Detection,
Video Surveillance and Other Technology Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Counter Terror
and Public Safety Technology by Technology Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Cyber Security, Electronic
Fencing, Intelligence Services, Intrusion Detection, Video
Surveillance and Other Technology Types for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Counter
Terror and Public Safety Technology by End-Use - Aviation
Security, Smart & Secure Border, CBRN Safety & Security, Public
Event Security, Critical Infrastructure Protection and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Counter Terror and
Public Safety Technology by End-Use - Aviation Security, Smart &
Secure Border, CBRN Safety & Security, Public Event Security,
Critical Infrastructure Protection and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019

