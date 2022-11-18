The Global Cosmetics Market is expected to grow by $78.89 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.36% during the forecast period

Global Cosmetics Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the cosmetics market and it is poised to grow by $78. 89 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5. 36% during the forecast period.

New York, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cosmetics Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06359980/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on the cosmetics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising in aging population, the presence of premium brands, and rapid urbanization.
The cosmetics market analysis includes type, end-user, and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape.

The cosmetics market is segmented as below:
By Type
• Skincare
• Hair care
• Makeup
• Fragrance
• Others

By End-user
• Women
• Men

By Distribution Channel
• Offline
• Online

By Geographical Landscape
• APAC
• North America
• Europe
• South America
• The Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the growing preference for organic cosmetics and cosmeceuticals as one of the prime reasons driving the cosmetics market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing online retailing and the advent of multifunctional cosmetics will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the cosmetics market covers the following areas:
• Cosmetics market sizing
• Cosmetics market forecast
• Cosmetics market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cosmetics market vendors that include Amorepacific Group Inc., Anastasia Beverly Hills LLC, CHANEL Ltd., Christian Dior SE, Coty Inc., Henkel AG, and Co. KGaA, Hoyu Co. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., Kering SA, Kose Corp., LOreal SA, Mary Kay Inc., Natura, and Co Holding SA, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., TONYMOLY USA, Unilever PLC, and Vellvette Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd. Also, the cosmetics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06359980/?utm_source=GNW

