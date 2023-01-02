Global Cosmetic Skin Care Market 2023-2027

ReportLinker

The analyst has been monitoring the cosmetic skin care market and is forecast to grow by $79. 37 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8. 72% during the forecast period. Our report on the cosmetic skin care market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing population in the age group of 30-50 years, rapid urbanization, and the presence of premium brands.



The cosmetic skin care market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Face skincare products

• Body skincare products

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing preference for organic cosmetics and cosmeceuticals as one of the prime reasons driving the cosmetic skin care market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing r and d activities and increasing number of distribution channels will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the cosmetic skin care market covers the following areas:

• Cosmetic skin care market sizing

• Cosmetic skin care market forecast

• Cosmetic skin care market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cosmetic skin care market vendors that include Amorepacific Group Inc., Beiersdorf AG, CHANEL Ltd., CLAMAR Cosmetics Inc., Colgate Palmolive Co., Gayatri Herbals Pvt. Ltd., Groupe Clarins, Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Natura and Co Holding SA, Nutriglow Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd., Oriflame Holding AG, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Body Shop International Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC. Also, the cosmetic skin care market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



