Global Corrosion Inhibitors Market to Reach $13.6 Billion by 2030

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Corrosion Inhibitors estimated at US$7.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.6 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 7.2% over the period 2022-2030. Organic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.6% CAGR and reach US$10.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Inorganic segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.5% CAGR

The Corrosion Inhibitors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 5.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.

- Acuro Organics Limited
- Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
- Ashland Global Holdings, Inc.
- Chemtex Speciality Limited
- Cortec Corporation
- E. I. du Pont De Nemours and Company
- Ecolab, Inc.
- Ganesh Benzoplast Limited
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Israel Chemicals Ltd. (ICL)
- Nouryon
- Solvay SA


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Corrosion Inhibitors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Corrosion Inhibitors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Corrosion Inhibitors by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Corrosion Inhibitors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Organic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Organic by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Organic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inorganic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Inorganic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Inorganic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Water-Based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Water-Based by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Water-Based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solvent / Oil-Based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Solvent / Oil-Based by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Solvent / Oil-Based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &
Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Generation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Power Generation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Power Generation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal Processing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Metal Processing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Metal Processing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Water Treatment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Water Treatment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Water Treatment by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 31: World Corrosion Inhibitors Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Corrosion Inhibitors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Corrosion Inhibitors by Product - Organic and Inorganic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 33: USA Historic Review for Corrosion Inhibitors by
Product - Organic and Inorganic Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Corrosion Inhibitors by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Organic and
Inorganic for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Corrosion Inhibitors by Type - Water-Based and Solvent /
Oil-Based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 36: USA Historic Review for Corrosion Inhibitors by Type -
Water-Based and Solvent / Oil-Based Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Corrosion Inhibitors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water-Based and
Solvent / Oil-Based for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Corrosion Inhibitors by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Power Generation,
Metal Processing, Water Treatment and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 39: USA Historic Review for Corrosion Inhibitors by
End-Use - Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Metal Processing, Water
Treatment and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Corrosion Inhibitors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,
Power Generation, Metal Processing, Water Treatment and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CANADA
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Corrosion Inhibitors by Product - Organic and Inorganic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Corrosion Inhibitors by
Product - Organic and Inorganic Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Corrosion Inhibitors
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Organic
and Inorganic for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Corrosion Inhibitors by Type - Water-Based and Solvent /
Oil-Based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Corrosion Inhibitors by
Type - Water-Based and Solvent / Oil-Based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Corrosion Inhibitors
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water-Based
and Solvent / Oil-Based for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Corrosion Inhibitors by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Power Generation,
Metal Processing, Water Treatment and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Corrosion Inhibitors by
End-Use - Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Metal Processing, Water
Treatment and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Corrosion Inhibitors
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,
Power Generation, Metal Processing, Water Treatment and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

JAPAN
Corrosion Inhibitors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Corrosion Inhibitors by Product - Organic and Inorganic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Corrosion Inhibitors by
Product - Organic and Inorganic Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 52: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Corrosion Inhibitors by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Organic and
Inorganic for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Corrosion Inhibitors by Type - Water-Based and Solvent /
Oil-Based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Corrosion Inhibitors by
Type - Water-Based and Solvent / Oil-Based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 55: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Corrosion Inhibitors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water-Based and
Solvent / Oil-Based for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Corrosion Inhibitors by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Power Generation,
Metal Processing, Water Treatment and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Corrosion Inhibitors by
End-Use - Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Metal Processing, Water
Treatment and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 58: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Corrosion Inhibitors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,
Power Generation, Metal Processing, Water Treatment and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CHINA
Corrosion Inhibitors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Corrosion Inhibitors by Product - Organic and Inorganic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 60: China Historic Review for Corrosion Inhibitors by
Product - Organic and Inorganic Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 61: China 16-Year Perspective for Corrosion Inhibitors by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Organic and
Inorganic for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Corrosion Inhibitors by Type - Water-Based and Solvent /
Oil-Based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: China Historic Review for Corrosion Inhibitors by
Type - Water-Based and Solvent / Oil-Based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 64: China 16-Year Perspective for Corrosion Inhibitors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water-Based and
Solvent / Oil-Based for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Corrosion Inhibitors by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Power Generation,
Metal Processing, Water Treatment and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 66: China Historic Review for Corrosion Inhibitors by
End-Use - Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Metal Processing, Water
Treatment and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 67: China 16-Year Perspective for Corrosion Inhibitors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,
Power Generation, Metal Processing, Water Treatment and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

EUROPE
Corrosion Inhibitors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Corrosion Inhibitors by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Corrosion Inhibitors by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 70: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Corrosion Inhibitors
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Corrosion Inhibitors by Product - Organic and Inorganic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Corrosion Inhibitors by
Product - Organic and Inorganic Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 73: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Corrosion Inhibitors
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Organic
and Inorganic for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Corrosion Inhibitors by Type - Water-Based and Solvent /
Oil-Based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Corrosion Inhibitors by
Type - Water-Based and Solvent / Oil-Based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Corrosion Inhibitors
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water-Based
and Solvent / Oil-Based for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Corrosion Inhibitors by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Power Generation,
Metal Processing, Water Treatment and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Corrosion Inhibitors by
End-Use - Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Metal Processing, Water
Treatment and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Corrosion Inhibitors
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,
Power Generation, Metal Processing, Water Treatment and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

FRANCE
Corrosion Inhibitors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Corrosion Inhibitors by Product - Organic and Inorganic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: France Historic Review for Corrosion Inhibitors by
Product - Organic and Inorganic Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 82: France 16-Year Perspective for Corrosion Inhibitors
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Organic
and Inorganic for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Corrosion Inhibitors by Type - Water-Based and Solvent /
Oil-Based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 84: France Historic Review for Corrosion Inhibitors by
Type - Water-Based and Solvent / Oil-Based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 85: France 16-Year Perspective for Corrosion Inhibitors
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water-Based
and Solvent / Oil-Based for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Corrosion Inhibitors by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Power Generation,
Metal Processing, Water Treatment and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 87: France Historic Review for Corrosion Inhibitors by
End-Use - Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Metal Processing, Water
Treatment and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 88: France 16-Year Perspective for Corrosion Inhibitors
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,
Power Generation, Metal Processing, Water Treatment and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

GERMANY
Corrosion Inhibitors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Corrosion Inhibitors by Product - Organic and Inorganic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Corrosion Inhibitors by
Product - Organic and Inorganic Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 91: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Corrosion Inhibitors
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Organic
and Inorganic for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Corrosion Inhibitors by Type - Water-Based and Solvent /
Oil-Based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Corrosion Inhibitors by
Type - Water-Based and Solvent / Oil-Based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 94: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Corrosion Inhibitors
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water-Based
and Solvent / Oil-Based for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Corrosion Inhibitors by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Power Generation,
Metal Processing, Water Treatment and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Corrosion Inhibitors by
End-Use - Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Metal Processing, Water
Treatment and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 97: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Corrosion Inhibitors
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,
Power Generation, Metal Processing, Water Treatment and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

ITALY
Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Corrosion Inhibitors by Product - Organic and Inorganic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Corrosion Inhibitors by
Product - Organic and Inorganic Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 100: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Corrosion Inhibitors
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Organic
and Inorganic for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Corrosion Inhibitors by Type - Water-Based and Solvent /
Oil-Based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Corrosion Inhibitors by
Type - Water-Based and Solvent / Oil-Based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 103: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Corrosion Inhibitors
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water-Based
and Solvent / Oil-Based for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Corrosion Inhibitors by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Power Generation,
Metal Processing, Water Treatment and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Corrosion Inhibitors by
End-Use - Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Metal Processing, Water
Treatment and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 106: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Corrosion Inhibitors
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,
Power Generation, Metal Processing, Water Treatment and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

UNITED KINGDOM
Corrosion Inhibitors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Corrosion Inhibitors by Product - Organic and Inorganic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 108: UK Historic Review for Corrosion Inhibitors by
Product - Organic and Inorganic Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 109: UK 16-Year Perspective for Corrosion Inhibitors by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Organic and
Inorganic for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Corrosion Inhibitors by Type - Water-Based and Solvent /
Oil-Based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 111: UK Historic Review for Corrosion Inhibitors by Type -
Water-Based and Solvent / Oil-Based Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 112: UK 16-Year Perspective for Corrosion Inhibitors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water-Based and
Solvent / Oil-Based for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Corrosion Inhibitors by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Power Generation,
Metal Processing, Water Treatment and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 114: UK Historic Review for Corrosion Inhibitors by
End-Use - Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Metal Processing, Water
Treatment and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 115: UK 16-Year Perspective for Corrosion Inhibitors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,
Power Generation, Metal Processing, Water Treatment and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

SPAIN
Table 116: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Corrosion Inhibitors by Product - Organic and Inorganic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 117: Spain Historic Review for Corrosion Inhibitors by
Product - Organic and Inorganic Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 118: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Corrosion Inhibitors
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Organic
and Inorganic for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 119: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Corrosion Inhibitors by Type - Water-Based and Solvent /
Oil-Based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 120: Spain Historic Review for Corrosion Inhibitors by
Type - Water-Based and Solvent / Oil-Based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 121: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Corrosion Inhibitors
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water-Based
and Solvent / Oil-Based for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 122: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Corrosion Inhibitors by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Power Generation,
Metal Processing, Water Treatment and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 123: Spain Historic Review for Corrosion Inhibitors by
End-Use - Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Metal Processing, Water
Treatment and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 124: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Corrosion Inhibitors
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,
Power Generation, Metal Processing, Water Treatment and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

RUSSIA
Table 125: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Corrosion Inhibitors by Product - Organic and Inorganic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 126: Russia Historic Review for Corrosion Inhibitors by
Product - Organic and Inorganic Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 127: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Corrosion Inhibitors
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Organic
and Inorganic for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 128: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Corrosion Inhibitors by Type - Water-Based and Solvent /
Oil-Based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 129: Russia Historic Review for Corrosion Inhibitors by
Type - Water-Based and Solvent / Oil-Based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 130: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Corrosion Inhibitors
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water-Based
and Solvent / Oil-Based for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 131: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Corrosion Inhibitors by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Power Generation,
Metal Processing, Water Treatment and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 132: Russia Historic Review for Corrosion Inhibitors by
End-Use - Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Metal Processing, Water
Treatment and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 133: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Corrosion Inhibitors
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,
Power Generation, Metal Processing, Water Treatment and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

REST OF EUROPE
Table 134: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Corrosion Inhibitors by Product - Organic and
Inorganic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

