Global Corporate Wellness Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Corporate Wellness Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global corporate wellness market size reached US$ 56.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 88.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.64% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Corporate wellness refers to the implementation of various program by organizations to promote the health and wellbeing of their employees. It involves health promotion strategies, policies and other benefits to improve health and maximize productive output.

They are offered with weight management, fitness services, nutrition and dietary facilities, stress management activities, health screening and smoking cessation sessions. Large and medium-scale organizations are also allocating nap rooms, offering wearable health trackers, gym services yoga sessions and mindfulness workshops. These programs aid in improving employee retention, acquisition, organizational culture and worksite environment.

The global corporate wellness market is primarily being driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic lifestyle diseases caused by sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy dietary patterns, high stress levels and overexposure to digital screens. Moreover, rising organizational awareness regarding employee health and wellbeing across the globe is providing a thrust to the market growth.

They are adopting virtual methods to connect employees with psychologists and health coaches for the treatment of mental and stress-related problems triggered in professionals by isolation.

Additionally, the implementation of favorable government policies and the launch of comprehensive insurance plans promoting the adoption of telemedicine to promote public health are contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including increasing health consciousness among the masses, along with significant improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, especially in the developing economies, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Central Corporate Wellness, ComPsych, EXOS, Marino Wellness, Privia Health, Provant Health Solutions, SOL Wellness, Truworth Health Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Virgin Pulse, Vitality, Wellness Corporate Solutions LLC and Wellsource Inc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global corporate wellness market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global corporate wellness market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the service?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the category?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the delivery?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global corporate wellness market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Corporate Wellness Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Service
6.1 Health Risk Assessment
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Fitness
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Smoking Cessation
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Health Screening
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Nutrition and Weight Management
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Stress Management
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast
6.7 Others
6.7.1 Market Trends
6.7.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Category
7.1 Fitness and Nutrition Consultants
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Psychological Therapists
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Organizations/Employers
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Delivery
8.1 Onsite
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Offsite
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Organization Size
9.1 Small Scale Organizations
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Medium Scale Organizations
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Large Scale Organizations
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Central Corporate Wellness
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2 ComPsych
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3 EXOS
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4 Marino Wellness
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5 Privia Health
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6 Provant Health Solutions
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7 SOL Wellness
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8 Truworth Health Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9 Virgin Pulse
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10 Vitality
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11 Wellness Corporate Solutions LLC
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12 Wellsource Inc.
15.3.12.1 Company Overview
15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ceveja

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


