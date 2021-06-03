Global Coronavirus Testing Kits Market, By Type of Test, By Use, By Full Test Time, By Technology, By Specimen Type, By Mobility, By End Use, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

Global Coronavirus Testing Kits Market, By Type of Test (Molecular v/s Serological), By Use (Multiple Test v/s Single Test), By Full Test Time (5 Hours-12Hours, 1 Hours-5 Hours, 15-60 Minutes, Less than 15 Minutes, 12 Hours-24Hours, More Than 1 Day), By Technology (RT-PCR, Rapid Diagnostic Test, ELISA Tests, Others), By Specimen Type (Nasopharyngeal specimen, Oropharyngeal specimen, Blood, Sputum, Others), By Mobility (Stationary v/s Mobile), By End Use (Public Health Labs, Hospitals, Private or Commercial Labs, Physician Labs, Others), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

Global coronavirus testing kits market was valued USD50697.36 million in 2020 due to the rising cases and need for testing. The global coronavirus testing kits market is driven by the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases across different parts of the globe. Additionally, governments across the globe are trying to avail testing kits in the shortest time so that they can quickly test for the disease and take necessary precautions and provide treatment to combat its spread. Furthermore, various pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are collaborating to increase the production of coronavirus testing kits. This in turn is anticipated to positively impact the market growth.



The ongoing novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is caused due to SARS-COV-2 and generally spreads from animals to humans and then from humans to humans.The disease usually spreads from saliva droplets or the nose discharges of the infected person when they cough or sneeze.



The first case of the disease was reported in December 2019 in Wuhan, China and since then it has spread to various parts of the world, infecting millions.



The global coronavirus testing kits market is segmented based on type of test, use, full test time, technology, specimen type, mobility, end user, company and region.Based on technology, the market can be categorized into RT-PCR, Rapid Diagnostics Test, ELISA test and others.



The RT-PCR segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period on account of its accuracy, specificity and sensitivity.Additionally, RT-PCR can detect as little as one virus particle present in the swab.



Based on end user, the market can be fragmented into public health labs, hospitals, private or commercial labs, physician labs, others. The private or commercial labs segment is expected to register significant growth since such laboratories have got approval in many countries for aggressive COVID-19 testing.



Regionally, the global coronavirus testing kits market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.Among these, Europe dominates the global coronavirus testing kits market owing to the presence of many pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies such as Altona Diagnostics GmbH, Roche Holding AG, Siemens, among others in the region, which are rapidly manufacturing and supplying coronavirus testing kits.



Additionally, Europe was the first region to develop RT-PCR based coronavirus testing kits.



Major players operating in the global coronavirus testing kits market include Abbott Laboratories, Altona Diagnostics GmbH, Roche Holding AG, BioMedomics Inc., Getein Biotech Inc, Hangzhou Biotest Biotech Company Ltd., AmonMed Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Beijing Tigsun Diagnostics Co Ltd., CTK Biotech Inc., Hunan Lituo Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Vivacheck Labaratories Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Siemens AG, Seegene Technologies Inc., FastSense Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., Quest Diagnostics Inc., Quidel Corporation, Becton Dickinson and Company, QIAGEN N.V., PerkinElmer Inc. and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments. For instance, in March 2020, Abbott Laboratories announced the launch of a small and portable coronavirus test kit, which can detect if someone is infected, in just 5 minutes and can be used in almost any healthcare setting.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026F



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global coronavirus testing kits market from 2016 to 2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of the global coronavirus testing kits market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast the global coronavirus testing kits market based on type of test, use, full test time, technology, specimen, mobility, end use, company and regional distribution.

• To identify the dominant region or segment in the global coronavirus testing kits market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the global coronavirus testing kits market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global coronavirus testing kits market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for the global coronavirus testing kits market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global coronavirus testing kits market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the global coronavirus testing kits market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global coronavirus testing kits market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Coronavirus testing kits manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to coronavirus testing kits

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global coronavirus testing kits market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global coronavirus testing kits market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

