Global coronavirus death toll passes 400,000

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in the world passed 400,000 on 7 June: MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images

The global death toll for coronavirus has topped 400,000, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University.

As of Sunday morning, more than one quarter of fatalities had happened in the US, where around 109,800 people who tested positive for have died.

Meanwhile, the UK had the second-highest death toll in the world at 40,548, according to the university's figures.

The number of people who have been infected with Covid-19 in the world stood at around 6.9 million on Sunday morning, while the number of deaths was 400,121.

