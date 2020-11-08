Global coronavirus cases surpass 50 million

More than 50 million people around the world have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since the first cases of COVID-19 were identified in China last December, according to data from Johns Hopkins University in Maryland.

The grim milestone was reached on Sunday as that number rose to 50,052,204 — while 1,253,110 people are reported to have died from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus. Globally, 32,878,839 people have recovered.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories.

The United States has recorded the most cases of any country, with more than 9.9 million, and has seen more than 237,000 deaths from infections.

India has reported the second-largest number of cases with 8.5 million, and about 126,000 deaths.

Brazil has the third-highest count at 5.6 million, with 162,000 deaths.