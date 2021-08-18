Global Cord Blood Banking Services Markets Report 2021

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cord Blood Banking Services Market to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Cord blood consist rich source of stem cells which can treat more than 80 genetic diseases. These are used to cure chronic diseases like diabetes, cancer, immune diseases, and blood diseases. Rise in usage of cord blood cells in genetic diseases is mainly propelling the global cord blood banking services market growth during this forecast period.



Market Drivers



Increase in application of stem cell therapies in diseases treatment and rise in prevalence of life threatening genetic disorders are the key driving factors which are expected to boost the global cord blood banking services market growth.

Furthermore, increase in disposable income and spending capacity will have the positive impact on global cord blood banking services market growth.

Also, parents are increasingly demanding cord blood bank services (CBB) to ensure their child's safety will fuel the market growth in near future. Moreover, increase in government initiatives and investment which is expected to propel the market growth.



Market Restraints



However, high cost of cord blood services is the restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global cord blood banking services market growth.



Market Segmentation



Global Cord Blood Banking Services Market is segmented into bank service type such as Public Blood Banks, Private Blood Banks, and Hybrid Blood Banks.



Market Key Players



Various key players are discussed in this report such as Americord Registry, Carter BloodCare, New Jersey Cord Blood Bank, Viacord Processing Laboratory, Stem Cell Cryobank Inc, LifeCell International Pvt. Ltd, CariCord, Michigan Bloo, Cryoviva Biotech Pvt. Ltd, Lifebank USA, and China Cord Blood Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Market definition

1.3 Market Scope



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Data Mining

2.2 Validation

2.3 Primary Interviews

2.4 List of Data Sources



3 Executive Summary



4 Global Cord Blood Banking Services Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis



5 Global Cord Blood Banking Services Market, By Bank Service Type

5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Bank Service Type

5.2 Global Cord Blood Banking Services Market Share Analysis, By Bank Service Type

5.3 Global Cord Blood Banking Services Market Size and Forecast, By Bank Service Type

5.3.1 Public Blood Banks

5.3.2 Private Blood Bank

5.3.3 Hybrid Blood Bank



6 Global Cord Blood Banking Services Market, By Region

6.1 Global Cord Blood Banking Services Market Share Analysis, By Region

6.2 Global Cord Blood Banking Services Market Share Analysis, By Region

6.3 Global Cord Blood Banking Services Market Size and Forecast, By Region



7 North America Cord Blood Banking Services Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 - 2027)

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America Cord Blood Banking Services Market Share Analysis, By Bank Service Type

7.3 North America Cord Blood Banking Services Market Size and Forecast, By Country

7.3.1 U.S

7.3.2 Canada

7.3.3 Mexico



8 Europe Cord Blood Banking Services Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 - 2027)



9 Asia Pacific Cord Blood Banking Services Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 - 2027)



10 Latin America Cord Blood Banking Services Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 - 2027)



11 Middle East Cord Blood Banking Services Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 - 2027)



14 Competitive Analysis

14.1 Competition Dashboard

14.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors

14.3 Key Development Strategies



15 Company Profiles

15.1 Overview

15.2 Offerings

15.3 Key Financials

15.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.5 Key Market Developments

15.6 Key Strategies

Story continues

Americord Registry

Carter BloodCare

New Jersey Cord Blood Bank

Viacord Processing Laboratory

Stem Cell Cryobank Inc

LifeCell International Pvt. Ltd

CariCord

Michigan Bloo

Cryoviva Biotech Pvt. Ltd

Lifebank USA

China Cord Blood Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rph9dm





CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



