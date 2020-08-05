Global copper foil market to record significant growth during 2020-2025

The research report on ‘global copper foil market’ provides significant information and statistics regarding the market size and revenues over the period of 2020-2025. It also emphasizes on the growth factors as well as the challenges & limitations impacting this business space.
Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to credible estimates, global copper foil market recorded 177.25 thousand tonnes by volume and surpassed USD 10 billion in the year 2019. The market is expected to witness rapid expansion by the year 2025, primarily due to increasing automotive production and flourishing electrical & electronics industry. Inflating prices of crude oil have augmented the demand for electric vehicles, which in turn is driving the market growth.
Increasing utilization of copper foils for lithium-ion batteries and PCBs (printed circuit boards) is also stimulating global the industry outlook. Also, demand-supply imbalance due to limited production of copper foils and growing demand for secondary batteries will create lucrative growth opportunities for the market. However, presence of small and mid-sized firms which are not capable enough to compensate the demand supply gap may inhibit global copper foil market expansion.
Impact of COVID-19
The onset of COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in temporary shutdown of electronics, manufacturing, and construction industries. Since copper plays a vital role in these sectors, the coronavirus pandemic could negatively impact the growth of copper foil market. Additionally, economic slowdown in China owing to the disease outbreak has decreased the copper demand from building projects and other major industries, which in turn will further adversely affect the industry remuneration in the forthcoming years.
Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/2827949/
Based on product landscape
Industry analysts claim that electrodeposited copper foil market segment is predicted to expand substantially during the forecast period. Rising adoption of product in batteries and rigid circuits is a prime factor fueling the segmental share. Increasing usage of printed circuit boards in consumer electronics sector has also augmented the product demand across the globe.
In terms of industry type
The industry landscape of worldwide copper foil market comprises of electromagnetic shielding, lithium-ion batteries, and printed circuit boards. According to estimates, printed circuit board segment is expected to register significant growth in the ensuing years, with India and China being the major revenue generators. Copper foil is primarily used as a base material in modern electronics, thus growing demand for consumer electronics such as tablets, PCs, and smartphones is facilitating the business scenario.
Elaborating on the application scope
Global copper foil market, as per application landscape, is divided into electrical & electronics, building & construction, industrial equipment, automotive, and others. Electrical & electronics application segment is estimated to hold majority market share by 2025. Factors such as improving economic conditions, rising per capita income and rapid expansion of e-sports sector are creating lucrative growth opportunities for the overall market.
To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:
https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-copper-foil-market-value-volume-analysis-by-product-electrodeposited-rolled-industry-pcbs-lib-em-shielding-application-by-region-by-country-2020-edition-market-insights-and-outlook-post-covid-19-pandemic-2020-2025
Highlighting the regional terrain
Considering the geographical landscape, worldwide copper foil industry is segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America and Europe. Estimates cite that Asia-Pacific accounted for a significant market share in 2019 and is poised to witness considerable growth in the ensuing years. High concentration of PCB manufacturers, rapid industrialization, and proliferating sales of electric vehicles in China are swaying the business dynamics in Asia-Pacific. Increasing export activities and flourishing electrical & electronics sector are also augmenting the regional demand for copper foils.
Global Copper Foil Market by Product Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2025)
- Rolled Copper Foil
- Electrodeposited Copper Foil
Global Copper Foil Market by Industry Terrain (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2025)
- Electromagnetic Shielding
- Lithium-ion Batteries
- Printed Circuit Boards
Global Copper Foil Market by Application Range (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2025)
- Electrical & Electronics
- Building & Construction
- Industrial Equipment
- Automotive
- Others
Global Copper Foil Market by Regional Scope (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2025)
North America
- Canada
- U.S.
Europe
- Spain
- Italy
- France
- Germany
Asia-Pacific
- Taiwan
- South Korea
- Japan
- China
Global Copper Foil Market Competitive Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2025)
- Rogers Corporation
- Global Brass & Copper Inc.
- Nuode Investment Co. Ltd.
- JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corp.
- ILJIN Materials Co. Ltd.
- KCF Technologies Co. Ltd.
- Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co. Ltd.
- Doosan Corp.
- Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.
- Targray Technology International Inc.
Table of Contents:
1. Report Scope and Methodology
1.1 Scope of the Report
1.2 Research Methodology
1.3 Executive Summary
2. Strategic Recommendations
3. Global Copper Foil Market Product Outlook
4. Global Copper Foil Market: An Analysis
4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2025
4.2 Market Size, By Volume, Year 2015-2025
4.3 Market Growth Rate, Year 2015-2025
5. Global Copper Foil Market Segmentation By Product (By Value, By Volume)
5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Copper Foil Market: By Product
5.2 Electrodeposited Copper Foil? Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)
5.3 Rolled Copper Foil? Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)
6. Global Copper Foil Market Segmentation By Industry (By Value, By Volume)
6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Copper Foil: By Industry
6.2 Printed Circuit Board? Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)
6.3 Lithium-ion Batteries? Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)
6.4 Electromagnetic Shielding? Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)
7. Global Copper Foil Market Segmentation By Application (By Value, By Volume)
7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Copper Foil: By Application
7.2 Automotive? Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)
7.3 Industrial Equipment? Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)
7.4 Building & Construction? Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)
8. Global Copper Foil Market: Regional Analysis
9. North America Copper Foil Market: An Analysis (By Value, By Volume)
9.1 North America Copper Foil Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value
9.2 North America Copper Foil Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Volume
9.3 North America Copper Foil Market ? Prominent Companies
9.4 Market Segmentation By Product (Electrodeposited Copper Foil and Rolled Copper Foil)
9.5 Market Segmentation By Industry (Printed Circuit Boards, Lithium-ion batteries and Electromagnetic Shielding)
10. Europe Copper Foil Market: An Analysis (By Value, By Volume)
10.1 Europe Copper Foil Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value
10.2 Europe Copper Foil Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Volume
10.3 Europe Copper Foil Market ? Prominent Companies
10.4 Market Segmentation By Product (Electrodeposited Copper Foil and Rolled Copper Foil)
10.5 Market Segmentation By Industry (Printed Circuit Boards, Lithium-ion batteries and Electromagnetic Shielding)
11. Asia Pacific Copper Foil Market: An Analysis (By Value, By Volume)
11.1 Asia Pacific Copper Foil Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value
11.2 Asia Pacific Copper Foil Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Volume
11.3 Asia Pacific Copper Foil Market ? Prominent Companies
11.4 Market Segmentation By Product (Electrodeposited Copper Foil and Rolled Copper Foil)
11.5 Market Segmentation By Industry (Printed Circuit Boards, Lithium-ion batteries and Electromagnetic Shielding)
12. Global Copper Foil Market Dynamics
Related Report:
Copper Clad Laminates Market, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 - 2025
Copper Clad Laminates Market is likely to surpass USD 15 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 4.6%, as per new research report. Asia Pacific will lead the industry within the forecast period. Rising copper clad laminates consumption across automotive, consumer appliances and communication systems will boost the product sales in upcoming years. North America will grow with a CAGR more than 3.5% due to positive growth trends associated with aerospace and healthcare sectors.
Copper clad laminates industry is segmented on the basis of resin, product, reinforcement material and application. Rigid segment will capture more than half of the market share by 2025 owing to growing demand from consumer appliances and communication systems. Flexible segment will cross USD 8 billion at the end of 2025.
About US:
Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.
We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.
Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.
If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.
CONTACT: Contact Us: Corporate Sales, Market Study Report LLC Phone: 1-302-273-0910 Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150 Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com