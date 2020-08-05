Global copper foil market to record significant growth during 2020-2025

The research report on ‘global copper foil market’ provides significant information and statistics regarding the market size and revenues over the period of 2020-2025. It also emphasizes on the growth factors as well as the challenges & limitations impacting this business space.

Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to credible estimates, global copper foil market recorded 177.25 thousand tonnes by volume and surpassed USD 10 billion in the year 2019. The market is expected to witness rapid expansion by the year 2025, primarily due to increasing automotive production and flourishing electrical & electronics industry. Inflating prices of crude oil have augmented the demand for electric vehicles, which in turn is driving the market growth.

Increasing utilization of copper foils for lithium-ion batteries and PCBs (printed circuit boards) is also stimulating global the industry outlook. Also, demand-supply imbalance due to limited production of copper foils and growing demand for secondary batteries will create lucrative growth opportunities for the market. However, presence of small and mid-sized firms which are not capable enough to compensate the demand supply gap may inhibit global copper foil market expansion.

Impact of COVID-19

The onset of COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in temporary shutdown of electronics, manufacturing, and construction industries. Since copper plays a vital role in these sectors, the coronavirus pandemic could negatively impact the growth of copper foil market. Additionally, economic slowdown in China owing to the disease outbreak has decreased the copper demand from building projects and other major industries, which in turn will further adversely affect the industry remuneration in the forthcoming years.

Based on product landscape

Industry analysts claim that electrodeposited copper foil market segment is predicted to expand substantially during the forecast period. Rising adoption of product in batteries and rigid circuits is a prime factor fueling the segmental share. Increasing usage of printed circuit boards in consumer electronics sector has also augmented the product demand across the globe.

In terms of industry type

The industry landscape of worldwide copper foil market comprises of electromagnetic shielding, lithium-ion batteries, and printed circuit boards. According to estimates, printed circuit board segment is expected to register significant growth in the ensuing years, with India and China being the major revenue generators. Copper foil is primarily used as a base material in modern electronics, thus growing demand for consumer electronics such as tablets, PCs, and smartphones is facilitating the business scenario.

Elaborating on the application scope

Global copper foil market, as per application landscape, is divided into electrical & electronics, building & construction, industrial equipment, automotive, and others. Electrical & electronics application segment is estimated to hold majority market share by 2025. Factors such as improving economic conditions, rising per capita income and rapid expansion of e-sports sector are creating lucrative growth opportunities for the overall market.

Highlighting the regional terrain

Considering the geographical landscape, worldwide copper foil industry is segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America and Europe. Estimates cite that Asia-Pacific accounted for a significant market share in 2019 and is poised to witness considerable growth in the ensuing years. High concentration of PCB manufacturers, rapid industrialization, and proliferating sales of electric vehicles in China are swaying the business dynamics in Asia-Pacific. Increasing export activities and flourishing electrical & electronics sector are also augmenting the regional demand for copper foils.

