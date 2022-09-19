Global Cooling Named a Nextdoor 2022 Neighborhood Favorite Local Business

CLERMONT, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2022 / Global Cooling has been named to the winning list of Nextdoor's 6th annual Neighborhood Favorites, an awards program recognizing local businesses committed to helping their neighborhoods thrive. Winners of the 2022 Neighborhood Favorites were determined based on the number of neighbor recommendations a local business receives on Nextdoor across various categories.

"On Nextdoor, small businesses are a trusted and core member of the community. These local businesses go above and beyond to make their neighborhoods a kind, welcoming place. It is a true honor, and good for business, to be voted a Neighborhood Favorite by your most loyal customers - neighbors," said Nextdoor CEO Sarah Friar.

Global Cooling, Tuesday, September 20, 2022, Press release picture

"I wanted to say as the owner of Global Cooling, that I'm very proud of the Award that we won from Nextdoor. This award is very special to us because it's straight from the neighbors of Clermont that voted us to the top. I told my team that this award is not mine but it's theirs. My job is to manage but they are the ones that are out in the field giving our neighbors the top customer service that they deserve," said Robert Mafes, Owner and CEO of Global Cooling

With more than 55 million business recommendations from neighbors, Nextdoor connects neighbors with each other and everything nearby.

Global Cooling was established in 2012 and proudly serves Clermont, FL and the surrounding areas. They are proud to be affiliated with several reputable organizations in the country including the Air Conditioning Contractors of America (ACCA), the Better Business Bureau (BBB), Success Group International, Florida Power, Duke Energy and more. Global Cooling even has a Technician Seal of Safety, ensuring every member of our team is drug-tested, background-checked, and professionally trained. Global Cooling is committed to providing Clermont, FL, residents with top-notch, comprehensive HVAC services.

Need AC repair or replacement services? Call the Neighborhood Favorite Local Business, Global Cooling, at (352) 604-5030!

About Global Cooling

Global Cooling has been providing quality HVAC services for 10 years now, starting in 2012 when the HVAC company was founded. Now, company owner Robert Mafes is bringing our exceptional skills and knowledge to Clermont, FL, and the surrounding areas. With Global Cooling, your satisfaction is our top priority. We deliver quality on every job we do, whether you need AC repairs or full system HVAC replacements. Call us today at (352) 604-5030 to speak to one of our licensed HVAC professionals!

