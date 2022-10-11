Global Convalescent Plasma Therapy Markets, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F Featuring Major Players - Bio Farma, Grifols, Hilton Pharma, Biotest, BPL, LFB, Octapharma, CSL Behring, Takeda, Orthosera

Company Logo

Global Convalescent Plasma Therapy Market

Global Convalescent Plasma Therapy Market

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Convalescent Plasma Therapy Global Market Report 2022, By Application, By End-Users, By Antibody type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global convalescent plasma therapy market is expected to grow from $0.036 billion in 2021 to $0.041 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The market is expected to reach $0.063 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.5%.



Higher efficacy and safety evaluated during the trials conducted for CPT in COVID-19 patients can drive the market growth during the forecast period. Convalescent plasma transfusion has been of interest in the historical period for the treatment of other infectious disease outbreaks such as SARS-1, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), and 2009 H1N1.

In June 2020, results of a study conducted by the Houston Methodist hospital, which aimed at evaluating safety and efficacy of COVID-19 convalescent plasma therapy, stated that the convalescent plasma therapy is safe with no adverse events reported and is efficient with 76% recovery rate.

In May 2020, a study published in the Journal of Medical Virology stated that with convalescent plasma therapy, the mortality rate may be reduced in critically ill patients, beneficial effects on clinical symptoms will be observed, and an increase in neutralizing antibody titers and disappearance of SARS-CoV-2 RNA will be observed. The safety and efficacy of the convalescent plasma therapy in COVID-19 patients will boost market growth.



The availability of scant evidence regarding the safety and efficacy of convalescent plasma therapy led to strict guidelines by government authorities. Different government authorities like the US FDA, CDSCO of India and others have approved COVID-19 convalescent plasma for investigational use only and not for prescribed indication.

In May 2020, FDA released guidelines for COVID-19 convalescent plasma therapy, which stated that the administration of COVID-19 convalescent plasma must be under the investigational new drug application (IND) for clinical trials, expanded access and single-patient emergency only. Even for a single patient emergency, an eIND must be filed with FDA for the use of convalescent plasma therapy, provided, the health care provider must determine that the probable risk from the investigational drug is not greater than the probable risk from the disease or condition.

Story continues

COVID-19 convalescent plasma should be obtained from an FDA-registered blood establishment that follows the donor eligibility criteria and donor qualifications. The manufacturing process and shelf life should be the same as that of other similar plasma products. These strict guidelines framed by authorities are expected to limit the market growth.



The development of antibody-based immunotherapy as a potential therapeutic intervention for COVID-19 shows opportunities for the convalescent plasma therapy market. Convalescent plasma therapy utilizes the antibodies produced against coronavirus by the donor to improve the immunity of the recipient.

Companies are initiating trials, collaborating and investing for antibody-based COVID-19 therapy. In April 2020, GSK entered into a collaboration with Vir Biotechnology and invested $250 million in Vir to support the development of anti-viral antibody-based solutions against novel coronavirus.

The convalescent plasma therapy market consists of sales of convalescent plasma obtained from patients who have recovered from an infection. Convalescent plasma is the plasma collected from the recovered or convalesced people consisting of the antibodies against the infection causing microorganism.

The revenue generated by the market includes the sales of convalescent plasma collected from people post-infection, which will be utilized for prophylaxis and treatment of infected patients with the respective microorganism. The companies engaged in the convalescent plasma market are primarily engaged in the collection and processing of convalesced plasma for the utilization by research institutes, laboratories, hospitals and clinics.



The main antibody types of convalescent plasma therapy are IgM, IgG, and IgA. Immunoglobulin A (IgA) is an antibody that is essential for mucous membrane immunological activity. The different applications include prophylaxis, treatment and are used various sectors such as hospitals and clinics, laboratories and research institutes.

Major players in the convalescent plasma therapy market are

Bio Farma

Grifols

Hilton Pharma

Biotest

BPL

LFB

Octapharma

CSL Behring

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Orthosera Kft

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Convalescent Plasma Therapy Market Characteristics



3. Convalescent Plasma Therapy Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Convalescent Plasma Therapy



5. Convalescent Plasma Therapy Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Convalescent Plasma Therapy Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Convalescent Plasma Therapy Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Convalescent Plasma Therapy Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Convalescent Plasma Therapy Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Prophylaxis

Treatment

6.2. Global Convalescent Plasma Therapy Market, Segmentation By End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Hospitals & Clinics

Laboratories & Research institutes

6.3. Global Convalescent Plasma Therapy Market, Segmentation By Antibody type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

IgM

IgG

IgA

7. Convalescent Plasma Therapy Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Convalescent Plasma Therapy Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Convalescent Plasma Therapy Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4ehp39

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



