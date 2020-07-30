Global Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market - A US$70 Billion Opportunity by 2026

Dublin, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market, Drug Dosage, Price & Clinical Trial Insight 2026" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market established for the target patient segment focuses on delivering drugs at a predetermined rate, systemically or locally for a specific period of time. Although the market is predominated by regular drugs, the continuous delivery of the drugs whose kinetics can be controlled is achieving a predictable growth curve. The market utilizes drug encapsulating devices which employ controlled release of the therapeutic agents ranging from days to months. The numerous advantages provided over traditional methods of drug delivery such as tailoring of rate of drug release, fragile drug protection and patient comfort and compliance is changing the prescription pattern of doctors towards controlled release drugs.



Extensions supplied to the available drug market in terms of mechanical strength, increasing demand of the patient population and novel drugs capable of achieving high drug loading are some of the factors that are considered as major driving factors for the controlled release drug delivery market. The market is coupled with reduced drug toxicity which is estimated to boost market growth in a short period of time.



Although the platform that has been provided by the controlled release drug delivery market is novel, the drug delivery platform provided by the market has been associated with impressive clinical pipelines. It carries the potential to treat a broad spectrum of disease such as infectious diseases, inflammatory diseases, autoimmune diseases, neurological diseases and several different types of cancer. The market is capable of offering a revolutionized treatment for patients in order to truly modify the benefits that the patients were receiving.



According to this research, it is estimated that the market is providing safe and effective pharmacotherapeutic treatment regimens for the patient population that are in an urgent need of the drug delivery system capable of transforming their treatment schedule. Although the market is associated with significant challenges for the scientists and clinicians, the availability of technological drivers will be responsible for the rapid discovery of drugs related to the market. The formulation changes and safety specifications coupled with the market is estimated to encourage people towards its consumption. The optimistic landscape of the market guarantees the complete success of the market as well as a major competition for drugs in the near future.

Key Report Highlights:

Global Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market: More Than US$ 70 Billion Opportunity by 2026

US & Europe Market Share 2019: > 65%

US & Europe To Double It Market Sales Opportunity by 2026

Number of Controlled Release Drug Available in Market: > 140 Drugs

Clinical Trials Insight by Company, Country, Indication & Patent: > 250 Drugs

Controlled Release Drugs Pricing, Patent & Dosage Insight

Global & Regional Trend Analysis, Future Market Opportunity Outlook

Global Controlled Drug Delivery Market Dynamics

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction to Drug Delivery Methodology



2. Introduction to Controlled Drug Delivery



3. Controlled Drug Delivery Classification



4. Controlled Drug Delivery Mechanism of Action



5. Material Based Approaches for Controlled Drug Delivery



6. Global Controlled Release Drug Clinical Pipeline Overview



7. Controlled Drug Delivery by Indication



8. Controlled Delivery Drug Dosage & Formulation Insight



9. Controlled Release Drugs for Alzheimer's Disease - Pricing, Patent & Dosage Insight



10. Controlled Release Drugs for Parkinson's Disease - Pricing, Patent & Dosage Insight



11. Controlled Release Drugs for Schizophrenia - Pricing, Patent & Dosage Insight



12. Controlled Release Drugs for Chronic Pain - Pricing, Patent & Dosage Insight



13. Controlled Release Drugs for Multiple Sclerosis - Pricing, Patent & Dosage Insight



14. Controlled Release Drugs for Diabetes Mellitus Type II - Pricing, Patent & Dosage Insight



15. Controlled Release Drugs for Hypertension & Angina Pectoris - Pricing, Patent & Dosage Insight



16. Global Controlled Drug Clinical Trials Insight By Company, Indication & Phase



17. Marketed Controlled Drug Clinical Insight By Company & Indication



18. Global Controlled Drug Market Overview & Recent Trends at Regional Level



19. Global Controlled Drug Delivery Market Dynamics



20. Global Controlled Drug Delivery Market Future Outlook



21. Competitive Landscape



Allergan

Amylin Pharmaceuticals

AstraZeneca

BioAlliance Pharma

Biogen

Collegium Pharmaceutical

Controlled Therapeutics (Ferring Pharmaceuticals)

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals

Egalet

Elan Corporation

Elan Corporation

Flamel Technologies

GlaxoSmithKline

Heron Therapeutics

iCeutica

Mithra Pharmaceuticals

Neurim Pharmaceuticals

Novartis

Orexigen Therapeutics

Otsuka Pharmaceutical

Pfizer

Purdue Pharma

Syntex Pharmaceuticals International

Takeda

Zealand Pharma

