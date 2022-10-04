The global contrast enhanced ultrasound market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.25% during the forecast period, 2022-2030

The increasing prevalence of chronic disease, advanced technologies for diagnosis, and rising preference for contrast enhanced ultrasound imaging among health practitioners are the primary growth drivers.

New York, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL CONTRAST ENHANCED ULTRASOUND MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325575/?utm_source=GNW


MARKET INSIGHTS
Contrast enhanced ultrasound is a medical imaging test that uses intravenous agents containing microbubbles.Contrast helps providers view the blood flow through blood vessels and organs.

Chronic diseases are on the rise worldwide, pressurizing the health systems working diligently to deliver high-quality chronic care management.Simultaneously, several public health programs are pushing for periodic screening examinations to detect specific chronic diseases.

For instance, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and cancer. Accordingly, new delivery models and advancements in precise diagnosis and detection of disease are evaluated to reduce the cost of treating chronic conditions.
Furthermore, the extensive use of contrast enhanced ultrasound is a measure that has facilitated a major breakthrough in diagnostic ultrasound.It projects the micro- and macro-circulation of the targeted organ.

It is commonly used in oncology to delineate information like blood flow, location, and tumor size.As a result, the surging prevalence of chronic diseases is a major growth driver of the global contrast enhanced ultrasound market.

However, the market growth is restrained by difficulty in adopting contrast enhanced ultrasound in the current healthcare system.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS
The geographical analysis of the global contrast enhanced ultrasound market growth includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. North America is set to garner the largest revenue share in the global market, largely attributed to the growing cases of various health conditions.

COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS
The market is highly fragmented due to the presence of several regional and multinational companies. Some of the leading players in the market include Acusphere Inc, Siemens Healthineers AG, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips NV, etc.

Our report offerings include:
• Explore key findings of the overall market
• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)
• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions
• Market Segmentation caters to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations
• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share
• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.
• The competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.
• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments

Companies mentioned
1. BAYER AG
2. BRACCO DIAGNOSTIC INC
3. DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY LIMITED
4. GE HEALTHCARE
5. KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV
6. LANTHEUS MEDICAL IMAGING INC
7. NANOPET PHARMA GMBH
8. SANOCHEMIA PHARMAZEUTIKA GMBH
9. SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO LTD
10. SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG
11. TAEJOON PHARM
12. TRIVITRON HEALTHCARE
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325575/?utm_source=GNW

