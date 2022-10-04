The global contrast enhanced ultrasound market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.25% during the forecast period, 2022-2030

ReportLinker

The increasing prevalence of chronic disease, advanced technologies for diagnosis, and rising preference for contrast enhanced ultrasound imaging among health practitioners are the primary growth drivers.

MARKET INSIGHTS

Contrast enhanced ultrasound is a medical imaging test that uses intravenous agents containing microbubbles.Contrast helps providers view the blood flow through blood vessels and organs.



Chronic diseases are on the rise worldwide, pressurizing the health systems working diligently to deliver high-quality chronic care management.Simultaneously, several public health programs are pushing for periodic screening examinations to detect specific chronic diseases.



For instance, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and cancer. Accordingly, new delivery models and advancements in precise diagnosis and detection of disease are evaluated to reduce the cost of treating chronic conditions.

Furthermore, the extensive use of contrast enhanced ultrasound is a measure that has facilitated a major breakthrough in diagnostic ultrasound.It projects the micro- and macro-circulation of the targeted organ.



It is commonly used in oncology to delineate information like blood flow, location, and tumor size.As a result, the surging prevalence of chronic diseases is a major growth driver of the global contrast enhanced ultrasound market.



However, the market growth is restrained by difficulty in adopting contrast enhanced ultrasound in the current healthcare system.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The geographical analysis of the global contrast enhanced ultrasound market growth includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. North America is set to garner the largest revenue share in the global market, largely attributed to the growing cases of various health conditions.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The market is highly fragmented due to the presence of several regional and multinational companies. Some of the leading players in the market include Acusphere Inc, Siemens Healthineers AG, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips NV, etc.



