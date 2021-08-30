Global Contract Research Outsourcing Market Report 2021-2027 - Drug Developers Bet on CROs to Sail through Challenging Aspects

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contract Research Outsourcing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



CRO Market Slumps by -1.9% in 2020 Only to Emerge Stronger With Newer Dynamics in the Post COVID-19 World



The global market for Contract Research Outsourcing is expected to slump by -1.9% in the year 2020 and thereafter recover to reach US$ 72.1 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027.

The COVID-19 crisis has thrown various challenges for the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical contract research outsourcing industry, while opening new avenues for growth across different domains. Contract research organizations serving pharmaceutical and vaccine companies were coerced to discontinue several studies owing to restrictions regarding movement of goods along with face-to-face interactions.

These mandates affected central laboratories, clinical trial sites and timelines for completion of sponsored studies. Stringent guidelines enforced by countries prevented face-to-face meetings with clients, which delayed resolution of technical issues. The situation prompted various organizations to resort to video conferencing along with advanced technologies for addressing these issues.

On the positive side, the COVID-19 pandemic drove the adoption of e-Clinical systems and offered new opportunities for pandemic-related research. The outbreak and associated changes in strategies required companies to bring their projects online and comply with high visibility and tight timelines.

Various organizations implemented e-Clinical systems to avoid face-to-face interactions, enabling providers of these solutions to reap rich dividends. While the pandemic affected existing projects, it enabled the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical outsourcing industry to witness notable surge in R&D demand.



The trend prompted companies to shift their focus and fine-tune existing operations to ensure efficiency for COVID-19-related projects. In addition, the work-from-home trend and repurposing of projects enabled various players to pay more attention to strategic activities. The pandemic has brought various changes in the CRO industry by delaying clinical trials, requiring repurposing of development pipeline and prompting companies to explore new options to connect with patients.

Story continues

Factors like patient disinclination to travel and local restrictions made companies to delay or stop non-essential study visits. Organizations were affected by customer-related trial delays, access and limitations to specific trial sites, and disruptions in the supply chain.

The shift towards COVID-19 vaccine and treatments increased the workload for CROs. Known for their high capacity and flexibility, majority of CROs effectively accommodated the volume within a short span. Contract research organizations made concerted efforts towards accommodation of new projects without compromising over existing projects for other medical conditions or indications.

The pandemic is anticipated to benefit the biopharmaceutical drug development industry and strengthen drug development activity, requiring players to efficiently use digital solutions, data insights and patient engagements. Easing of restrictions and reopening of businesses are likely to bring non-COVID-19 trials on track and drive organizations to pay more attention to decentralized clinical trial solutions including digital platforms along with mobile phlebotomists and nurses.

In addition, these clinical trials are expected to reduce the requirement for patients and other participants to travel, which remains a major challenge during the current scenario.



Changes in business operations for pharmaceutical companies are prompting CROs and other participants to adjust their practices. The impact of COVID-19 on face-to-face interactions with clients is driving various companies to implement new platforms for virtual connectivity.

The COVID-19 healthcare emergency has created a pressing need for a collaborative approach among health authorities, pharmaceutical players, regulators and CROs for developing and producing safe and effective treatments. The holistic approach combining resources and the required expertise is expected to pave way for efficient distribution of the impending vaccine globally.

CROs are partnering with pharmaceutical companies for targeting data integrity and patient safety, as well as with other stakeholders including regulators and sites for patient safety-related considerations. Players are also implementing sophisticated solutions for research sites and clinical studies to reduce the burden on healthcare providers, patients and investigational sites. CROs are anticipated to play a critical role during the pandemic by taking responsibility for consistent on-site support.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Uptrend in Advanced Medicine Concepts Favors Growth

Drug Developers Bet on CROs to Sail through Challenging Aspects

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Firms Target Outsourcing

Gene Therapy Offers Exciting Opportunities for CROs

COVID-19 Creates a Pause in Gene Therapy Market Growth

Gene Therapy Set to Witness Rapid Growth Post COVID-19

Increasing Significance of Biologic Drugs Supports Market Demand

COVID-19 Drives Strong Gains for Biologics Activity

Opportunities Rife in Early Stage Drug Development

Notable Trends in Pharma/Biopharma R&D Impacting CROs

Advances in Digital/Technology and its Impact on Clinical Development

Significant Strides Taken in the Sphere of Current Clinical Research

Data Quality Oversight (DQO) Undergoes Change

Pharmacovigilance Set to Grow

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Gain Interest

Orphan Drugs to the Fore

CROs Adapt New Technologies to See More Business in Future

Streamlining Development of Novel Trial Designs

Industry Witnesses Increased Spend on R&D Outsourcing

Focus on Enhancing Site Selection and Patient Enrollment

CROs Enter into Alliances to Improve Efficiencies

Adoption of Digital Technologies Gains Pace

Toxicology Services Gain Notable Attention

Pharma Companies Enter into Licensing Agreements with Biotech Companies for New Drug Discovery

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Trends to Support CRO Penetration

eClinical Solutions Gain Traction

Other Noteworthy Market Trends

Challenges Faced by Contract Research Organizations

Surging Global Population Offers Increased Growth Opportunities

Aging Population & Increasing Burden of Chronic Diseases Spurs Pharma Product Sales, Driving Market Growth

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure and Demand for Generics to Drive Growth

MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Delivers Mixed Results for Contract Research Outsourcing Industry

Players Focus on Collaborative Approach

Optimism Reigns in Latter Part of 2020

COVID-19 and Implications for Drug Development Regulations & Processes

Opportunities in COVID-19 Programs

Parallel Gains for Development & Manufacturing

Contract Research Outsourcing: An Introduction

Key Service Markets

Market Dynamics

Key Therapeutic Areas of Clinical Trial Research

Cost Savings Hold Relevance

Product Innovations & Enhanced Speed

Access to Expertise & Sophisticated Technology

Outlook

Regional Market Analysis

Future Model of CRO

COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

CRO: A Highly Fragmented Market

Partnership Models Pay Returns

Strategies and Tactical Programs

Large CROs Seek the Inorganic Growth Route

Key Opportunities for CROs

Technological Superiority: An Advantage

Consolidation to Gain Pace

Recent Market Activity

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 152 Featured)

Albany Molecular Research, Inc.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Covance Clinical Biotech

ICON plc

IQVIA Inc

Jubilant Biosys Ltd.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Olon Ricerca Bioscience

PAREXEL International Corp.

Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC.

Pharmaron

PRA Health Sciences, Inc.

Sygnature Discovery Limited

Syneos Health

SynteractHCR

WuXi AppTec

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lwhcix

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



