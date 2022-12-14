Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market Analysis Report 2022: Strong Competitive Intensity is Mandating a Greater Industry Convergence Resulting in a Strong Market Growth

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Dublin, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to a sudden surge in R&D activities across the world. Both small and large pharmaceutical and biotech companies were engaged in tremendous efforts to either develop new molecules or repurpose existing therapies as potential drugs for COVID-19 treatment.

The trend is likely to continue with small-to-medium-segment and emerging biopharma participants introducing novel therapies across various indications, primarily oncology, infectious diseases, and neurology. Per Pharma Intelligence's annual R&D review, global non-clinical and clinical pipelines have grown by leaps and bounds--more than 10,000 molecules were in preclinical development and about 6,000 molecules were in clinical development as of January 2022.

Industry dynamics saw a huge shift with much of the clinical research being conducted in emerging economies and third-world countries, such as India, Indonesia, China, LATAM, the Middle East, and South Africa. As a result, several local CROs expanded their market reach by partnering with larger, global CROs and providing local clinical research support.

The industry also moved to adopt large-scale decentralized clinical trials, with a year-over-year growth of 50% and 28% between 2020-2021 and 2021-2022, respectively. Such changes expanded the participation of eClinical solution vendors and encouraged collaborations with CROs and pharmaceutical companies, providing cutting-edge solutions for data capture, pharmacovigilance, trial management, and other applications.

Drug discovery and preclinical service outsourcing (traditionally conducted in house because of IP infringement issues) has increased, owing to the rise in specialized drug discovery and preclinical CROs and the CRDMO model gaining traction. CROs work as risk-sharing partners and offer one-stop-shop services to pharmaceutical companies, thereby cutting down costs and shortening the timeline of development.

Key Issues Addressed:

  • What are the general industry trends pertaining to the global CRO industry?

  • What are the key drivers triggering large-scale outsourcing of both early- and late-stage nonclinical and clinical development?

  • What are the key emerging business models providing a competitive advantage to pharmaceutical sponsors and how is it supporting industry convergence?

  • Who are the leading participants driving market growth?

  • What is the opportunity for small- to medium-segment CRO participants in a sea of competitors?

  • How is the application of technology supporting the growth of the CRO market and, in general, the drug development outsourcing services?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Contract Research Organization (CRO) Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis

  • Segmentation

  • Peripheral Segments

  • Market Trend Analysis

  • Vendor Ecosystem

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

3. Services and Stakeholders

  • CRDMO-The Future of Outsourcing

  • CRDMO Transactions to Support Drug Discovery and Development

4. Digitization and Decentralization of Clinical Research

  • Digitization of the Drug Development Value Chain

  • Digitization of Clinical Research

  • DCTs-Future Impact on the CRO Industry

5. Investment Trends

  • Investment Trends-Collaborative Approach for Drug Development

  • Early- to Late-stage CRO Service Collaboration-Nonclinical

  • Early- to Late-stage CRO Service Collaboration-Clinical

  • Technology Partnerships Supporting Industry Convergence

  • Expanding CRO Expertise through Industry Acquisitions

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis-CRO

  • Growth Metrics

  • Forecast Assumptions

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast-Clinical vs. Nonclinical

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis-Nonclinical CRO

  • Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast Assumptions and Methodology

  • Key Services-Drug Discovery and Preclinical Research,

  • Nuances of Drug Discovery and Preclinical Development

  • Pharmaceutical R&D Expenditure

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Nonclinical Phases of Development

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis-Clinical

  • Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast Assumptions

  • Revenue Forecast Methodology

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Clinical Phases of Development

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Clinical Phases of Development

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

  • Clinical Trial Split by Therapy Area

10. Regional Analysis

  • Revenue Share Analysis By Region

  • North America-Key Trends

  • North America-Revenue Forecast by Clinical Development Phase

  • North America-Revenue Forecast Analysis

  • Europe-Key Trends

  • Europe-Revenue Forecast by Clinical Development Phase

  • Europe-Revenue Share Analysis

  • APAC-Key Trends

  • APAC-Revenue Forecast by Clinical Development Phases

  • APAC-Revenue Share Analysis

  • RoW-Key Trends

  • RoW-Revenue Forecast by Clinical Development Phase

  • RoW-Revenue Share Analysis

11. Competitor Assessment

  • Competitive Environment

  • Key Competitors

  • Revenue Share

  • Revenue Share Analysis

12. Clinical Trial Costs and Peripheral Services Assessment

  • Cost Split by Service Type

  • Peripheral Services-Analytical Testing Services

  • Peripheral Services-Clinical Outcomes and Post-market Surveillance

  • Peripheral Services-Data Capture and Management

13. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Agile Partnership Models for Drug Discovery and Preclinical Drug Testing

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Bioanalytical CRO Partnerships for Customized Testing Solutions for Biologics

  • Growth Opportunity 3: eClinical Solutions for Pharmacovigilance Services

  • Growth Opportunity 4: AI-enabled Oncology Trial Design, Recruitment, and Execution

14. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vrl2zs


