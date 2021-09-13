Global Contract Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Research and Packaging Markets Report 2021, Featuring Key Player Profiles Including 3M Co., AbbVie, Boehringer Ingelheim, AMRI and Takeda Pharmaceuticals
Dublin, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Markets for Contract Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Research and Packaging 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for contract pharmaceutical manufacturing, research and packaging services is forecast to grow from $168 billion in 2021 to $214.7 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.
The global market for contract pharmaceutical manufacturing services should grow from $89.7 billion in 2021 to $110.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.
The global market for contract pharmaceutical research services should grow from $67.1 billion in 2021 to $89.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.
The pharmaceutical industry, a highly innovation-driven industry, is knowledge-intense, highly globalized and diversified. It brings massive benefits to public health and to the economy by bringing out inventive therapies. Pharmaceutical companies squeezed by healthcare providers and governments on pricing and patent cliff approached contract manufacturing organizations to maintain their positions in this highly competitive environment. The peak of the patent cliff has passed, and research and development productivity is increasing in the industry. Outsourcing that has been transformed from "pay for services" to "partnerships and collaborations" is considered the most successful strategy to bring innovation into the drug industry. Strategic partnerships are now prevalent during all aspects of the research and development (R&D) cycle. In contrast to the traditional outsourcing model, this strategic partnership model shares the risks and rewards of innovation.
The scope of the study is global. the publisher analyzes each market and its application, regulatory environment, new products and advancements, market projections and market shares.
An updated review of the global market for pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing, research and packaging services within the industry
Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
Evaluation of market size and market forecast for global pharmaceutical contract research, manufacturing, and packaging services market, and their corresponding market share analysis by type, dosage form, formulation, application, and geographic region
Discussion of key market dynamics (DROs), technological advancements, product launches, and regulatory landscape in the context of contract manufacturing and contract pharmaceutical research services
Impact of COVID-19 on pharmaceutical supply chain and outsourcing practices affecting the progress of this market
Market outlook and opportunity assessment of the contract manufacturing industry structure, and evaluation of ongoing clinical trials and R&D activities estimating current and future market demand
Insight into the growth development strategies of the key market players operating within the global market; their key competitive landscape and company share analysis
Descriptive company profiles of the major market players, including 3M Co., AbbVie, Albany Molecular Research Inc. (AMRI), Baxter International Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Lonza Group, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd., Pfizer CentreOne, and Takeda Pharmaceuticals
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Chapter 4 Contract Research, Manufacturing and Packaging Market Dynamics
Chapter 5 Contract Manufacturing Services: Market Landscape
Chapter 6 Contract Research Services: Market Landscape
Chapter 7 Contract Packaging Services: Market Landscape
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Application
Chapter 9 Regulatory Landscape
Chapter 10 Impact of COVID-19 on Pharmaceutical Supply Chain and Outsourcing Practices
Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
