Global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Outsourcing Models Analysis Report 2022

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CDMO Outsourcing Models (4th Ed.)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

CDMO Outsourcing Models (4th Edition) report takes an in-depth look at current outsourcing practices among drug innovators to gain insight into the adoption and application of different outsourcing strategies.

Biopharma report buyers are encouraged to use its content to navigate the benefits and drawbacks of various outsourcing models, to understand the cost breakdown of a manufacturing project by molecule type and stage of development to see where potential savings can be optimized, and to prepare for potential difficulties and challenges that peer outsourcers have encountered when using contract manufacturers.

CDMO readers will gain insight into the service provider selection process, including details on budget, the use of consultants, the timeline for engaging CDMOs, and who is involved in the selection process. Contract manufacturers will also learn sponsor drivers for choosing different outsourcing models, their satisfaction with different models, and the challenges associated with each outsourcing approach.

CDMOs can use this report's content to plan for changes in outsourcing model usage, to capture new business by zeroing in on the elements that drive the outsourcing model's success, and to anticipate future customer needs.

What you will learn:

Drug Developers:

  • Benefits and drawbacks of using each of three different outsourcing models for development and/or commercial manufacturing needs

  • Understand the cost breakdown of an outsourced manufacturing project by molecule type and stage of development to identify areas where potential savings may be gained

  • How to prepare for challenges and difficulties that peers have encountered when using contract manufacturers through various outsourcing models

CDMOs:

  • Gain insight into how sponsor experience and capacity influence outsourcing strategies as well as which drug products and components are most likely to be outsourced

  • Learn decision-making hierarchies and outsourcing drivers influencing CDMO selection then use this information to improve your sales pitch and approach

  • Use this report to plan for changes in outsourcing model usage, to understand why those changes may transpire and to capture new business by zeroing in on the elements that drive an outsourcing model's success

Major Topics:

  • CDMO Outsourcing Dynamics

  • Outsourcing Models: Performance, Selection and Use

  • Future Trends

  • Study Data

  • Demographics

Key Topics Covered:

Copyright and Usage Guidelines

Analysis Note: Outsourcing Requirement

Introduction

Methodology

Demographics

Major Sections

CDMO Outsourcing Dynamics

  • Primary Section Takeaways

  • Current Outsourcing Practices

  • In-house vs Outsourced Model Allocation

  • Drug Development Manufacturing

  • Commercial Manufacturing

  • CDMO Selection Budget

  • Use of Consultants

  • Roles & Responsibilities that Influence

  • CDMO Selection

  • Drug Development Manufacturing

  • Commercial Manufacturing

  • CDMO Engagement Timelines

  • Development

  • CDMO Engagement Timelines

  • Commercial

  • Most Helpful CDMO Information

  • Experience and Capacity Influence Outsourcing Strategies

  • Ideal Service Provider Type by Phase

  • Use of Same CDMO for Development and Commercial Manufacturing

  • Use of Same CDMO for Drug Substance and Drug Product

  • Outsourcing Difficulties

  • Drug Development Manufacturing

  • Commercial Manufacturing

  • Manufacturing Projects' Outsourcing Costs by Activity

  • Overall

  • Small Molecule Costs by Activity

  • Large Molecule Costs by Activity

Outsourcing Models: Performance, Selection and Use

  • Primary Section Takeaways

  • Outsourcing Model Performance vs Expectations

  • Drug Development Manufacturing

  • Commercial Manufacturing

  • Outsourcing Model Performance Scores

  • Drug Development Manufacturing

  • Commercial Manufacturing

  • Selection Driver Overview

  • Tactical Outsourcing Model

  • Drug Development Manufacturing

  • Tactical Outsourcing Model

  • Commercial Manufacturing

  • Preferred Provider Outsourcing Model

  • Drug Development Manufacturing

  • Preferred Provider Outsourcing Model

  • Commercial Manufacturing

  • Strategic Partnership Outsourcing Model

  • Drug Development

  • Strategic Partnership Outsourcing Model

  • Commercial Manufacturing

Future Trends

  • Primary Section Takeaways

  • Improving Outsourcing Relationships

  • Likelihood of Changing Service Providers Based on Trends

Study Data

  • Current Outsourcing Practices

  • Outsourcing Proportions

  • Drug Development Manufacturing

  • Commercial Manufacturing

  • CDMO Selection Budget

  • Use of Consultants

  • Roles & Responsibilities with Influence Over CDMO Selection

  • Drug Development Manufacturing

  • Commercial Manufacturing

  • CDMO Engagement Timelines

  • Development

  • CDMO Engagement Timelines

  • Commercial

  • Most Helpful CDMO Information

  • Ideal Service Provider Type by Phase

  • Frequency of Switching CDMOs Between Phase I and Phase II/III

  • Frequency of New CDMO Search

  • Use of Same CDMO for Development and Commercial Manufacturing

  • Use of Same CDMO for Drug Substance and Drug Product

  • How Capacity and Experience Influence Outsourcing Decisions

  • Specialty Dosage Forms

  • Small Molecule Drug Substance

  • Orphan Drugs

  • Generics

  • Oral Solid Dose

  • Sterile Injectables

  • Biologic Drug Substance

  • Semi-solid and Liquid Drug Products

  • Advanced Intermediates

  • Mature Products

  • "Blockbuster" Drugs

  • Cell and/or Gene Therapies

  • Outsourcing Costs by Activity

  • Overall

  • Small Molecule, Development Work, Clinical Trials Materials

  • Small Molecule, Commercial Production, Augment Internal Supply

  • Small Molecule, Commercial Production, Primary Supplier

  • Large Molecule, Development Work, Clinical Trial Materials

  • Large Molecule, Commercial Production, Augment Internal Supply

  • Large Molecule, Commercial Production, Primary Supplier

  • Outsourcing Models Used

  • Drug Development Manufacturing

  • Commercial Manufacturing

  • In-house vs Outsourced Model Allocation

  • Drug Development Manufacturing

  • Commercial Manufacturing

  • Outsourcing Model Compatibility

  • Drug Development Manufacturing

  • Commercial Manufacturing

  • CDMOs vs Sponsors

  • Drug Development Manufacturing

  • Commercial Manufacturing

  • Tactical Outsourcing for Drug Development Manufacturing

  • Tactical Model Use Frequency

  • Variations of Tactical Model Use

  • Tactical Model Performance

  • Tactical Outsourcing Model Usage Drivers

  • Common Tactical Model Challenges

  • Tactical Outsourcing for Commercial Manufacturing

  • Tactical Model Use Frequency

  • Variations of Tactical Model Use

  • Tactical Model Performance

  • Tactical Outsourcing Model Usage Drivers

  • Common Tactical Model Challenges

  • Preferred Provider Outsourcing for Drug Development Manufacturing

  • Preferred Provider Model Use Frequency

  • Preferred Provider Model Performance

  • Preferred Provider Model Usage Drivers

  • Preferred Provider Selection Frequency

  • Number of Preferred Providers

  • Common Preferred Provider Model Challenges

  • Reasons to Use a CDMO That is Not a Preferred Provider

  • Frequency of Using a CDMO That is Not a Preferred Provider

  • Preferred Provider Outsourcing for Commercial Manufacturing

  • Preferred Provider Model Use Frequency

  • Preferred Provider Model Performance

  • Preferred Provider Model Usage Drivers

  • Preferred Provider Selection Frequency

  • Number of Preferred Providers

  • Common Preferred Provider Model Challenges

  • Reasons to Use a CDMO That is Not a Preferred Provider

  • Frequency of Using a CDMO That is Not a Preferred Provider

  • Strategic Partnership Outsourcing for Drug Development Manufacturing

  • Strategic Partnership Model Use Frequency

  • Strategic Partnership Model Performance

  • Strategic Partnership Model Usage Drivers

  • Number of Strategic Partnerships

  • Common Strategic Partnership Model Challenges

  • Strategic Partnership Outsourcing for Commercial Manufacturing

  • Strategic Partnership Model Use Frequency

  • Strategic Partnership Model Performance

  • Strategic Partnership Model Usage Drivers

  • Number of Strategic Partnerships

  • Challenges Encountered Using a Strategic Partnership Model

  • Outsourcing Difficulties

  • Drug Development Manufacturing

  • Commercial Manufacturing

  • Future Trends

  • Improving Outsourcing Relationships

  • Likelihood of Changing Service Providers

Demographics

  • Company Type

  • Headquarters Location

  • Job Title

  • Exact Title

  • Decision-making Responsibility

  • Manufacturing Strategy

  • Manufacturing Responsibility

  • Knowledge of Company's Outsourcing Models

  • Involvement in Outsourced Manufacturing

  • Years of Experience

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lm2z8b

