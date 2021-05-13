Global Continuously Variable Transmission Systems Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Continuously Variable Transmission Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global continuously variable transmission systems market reached a value of US$ 18.6 Billion in 2020. A continuously variable transmission is a type of automatic transmission that seamlessly changes through a continuous range of different gear ratios. It is also known as stepless transmission, pulley transmission, single-speed transmission, and in case of motorcycles, a twist and go transmission. A CVT system replaces the gears with two variable-diameter pulleys, shaped like a pair of opposing cones along with a metal belt or chain running between them. It offers more useable power and driving convenience as compared to traditional automatic transmission systems.

Moreover, it provides maximum speed at low engine speed and, therefore, is extremely fuel-efficient. Since CVT systems are low-weight, compact in size and have fewer moving parts, they are gaining popularity amongst automotive manufacturers worldwide. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global continuously variable transmission systems market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Global Continuously Variable Transmission Systems Market Drivers:

  • The various advantages offered by CVT systems have led to an increase in their sales. For instance, these systems provide quicker acceleration than conventional automatic or manual transmission systems and help in changing the engine speed to access maximum power.

  • The rising demand for eco-friendly vehicles across the globe has created a positive outlook for the CVT systems market. These systems are not only fuel efficient but also represent a competent transmission option which produces lower emissions.

  • CVT systems are relatively durable and require lower maintenance than their counterparts. They have enhanced hydraulic systems, microprocessors, high-strength steel metal belts and high-speed sensors that boost the engine's handling capacity.

  • Several manufacturers like Toyota are producing hybrid, electric mid-sized hatchback models which are equipped with power-split CVT technology. These systems offer several advantages, like fixed gear ratio and higher torque handling capability, which are expected to boost their demand.

Report Coverage:

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

  • Passenger Cars

  • Light Commercial Vehicles

  • Heavy Commercial Vehicles

  • Others

Breakup by Type:

  • Hydrostatic

  • Toroidal

  • Cone

  • Variable Geometry

  • Variable Diameter

  • Others

Breakup by Fuel:

  • Gasoline

  • Diesel

  • Hybrid

Breakup by Capacity:

  • Upto 1.5 L

  • 1.5 L to 3.0 L

  • Above 3.0 L

Breakup by End-User:

  • OEM

  • Aftermarket

Breakup by Region:

  • Asia Pacific

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Middle East and Africa

  • Latin America

Region-wise, Asia Pacific is the biggest market for continuously variable transmission systems, accounting for the majority of the global share.

Competitive Landscape:

The global continuously variable transmission systems market consists of numerous small and large manufacturers. Some of the leading players operating in the market are TEAM Industries, Inc., Schaeffler AG, Endurance Technologies Limited, NIDEC-SHIMPO, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, STEYR, Toyota Motor Corporation, Gaokin Industry Co., Ltd, General Transmissions and Fallbrook Intellectual Property Company LLC.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global continuously variable transmission systems market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets in the global continuously variable transmission systems industry?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global continuously variable transmission systems industry?

  • What is the breakup of the global continuously variable transmission systems market on the basis of vehicle type?

  • What is the breakup of the global continuously variable transmission systems market on the basis of type?

  • What is the breakup of the global continuously variable transmission systems market on the basis of fuel?

  • What is the breakup of the global continuously variable transmission systems market on the basis of capacity?

  • What is the breakup of the global continuously variable transmission systems market on the basis of end-user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the global continuously variable transmission systems market?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global continuously variable transmission systems market?

  • What is the structure of the global continuously variable transmission systems market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the global continuously variable transmission systems market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Continuously Variable Transmission Systems Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Type
5.6 Market Breakup by Fuel
5.7 Market Breakup by Capacity
5.8 Market Breakup by End-User
5.9 Market Breakup by Region
5.10 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type
6.1 Passenger Cars
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Light Commercial Vehicles
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicles
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Others
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Type
7.1 Hydrostatic
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Toroidal
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Cone
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Variable Geometry
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Variable Diameter
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 Others
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Fuel
8.1 Gasoline
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Diesel
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Hybrid
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Capacity
9.1 Upto 1.5 L
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 1.5 L to 3.0 L
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Above 3.0 L
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by End-User
10.1 OEM
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Aftermarket
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast

11 Market Breakup by Region
11.1 Asia Pacific
11.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2 North America
11.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2 Market Forecast
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Market Trends
11.3.2 Market Forecast
11.4 Middle East and Africa
11.4.1 Market Trends
11.4.2 Market Forecast
11.5 Latin America
11.5.1 Market Trends
11.5.2 Market Forecast

12 SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats

13 Value Chain Analysis

14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Competition
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes

15 Price Analysis

16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 TEAM Industries, Inc.
16.3.2 Schaeffler AG
16.3.3 Endurance Technologies Limited
16.3.4 NIDEC-SHIMPO
16.3.5 ZF Friedrichshafen AG
16.3.6 STEYR
16.3.7 Toyota Motor Corporation
16.3.8 Gaokin Industry Co.,Ltd
16.3.9 General Transmissions
16.3.10 Fallbrook Intellectual Property Company LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rqvagc

