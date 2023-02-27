Global Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Market Size/Share Worth USD 7.8 Billion by 2030, Emerging Trends, Business Strategies, Competitive Landscape and Regional Analysis

The global continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices market size was valued at USD 5.2 billion in 2022. The market is projected to grow from USD 5.2 billion in 2022 to USD 7.8 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.90% during the forecast period.

Chicago, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Markets N Research has recently released expansive research on Global Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Market with 220+ market data Tables, Pie Chart, and Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. The report endows with wide-ranging statistical analysis of the market’s continuous developments, capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. This market report provides best solutions for strategy development and implementation depending on client’s needs to extract tangible results. This market research report serves the clients by providing data and information on their business scenario with which they can stay ahead of the competition in today's rapidly changing business environment.

As per the report titled "Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (CPAP Devices, CPAP Humidifiers, CPAP Masks, Full Face Masks, Nasal Pillow Masks, Nasal Masks and Accessories), By Application (Obstructive Sleep Apnea, Respiratory Failures and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Sleep Centers and Home care Settings), and Regional Forecasts, 2023-2030" observes that the market size in 2022 stood at USD 5.2 billion and USD 7.8 billion in 2030. The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.90% during the forecast period.

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Market Analysis:

The rise in the number of start-ups driving innovation is one of the main factors anticipated to fuel the growth of the continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) market during the forecast period. The continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) industry is expected to develop due to the rising prevalence of obstructive sleep apnea. Moreover, it is predicted that the market for continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) will expand more slowly due to the increased prevalence of respiratory disorders among the senior population.

Recent Development:

  • April 2019: With a newly created nasal cradle cushion that fits under the user's nose, ResMed introduced AirFit N30i, its first top-of-head-connected nasal CPAP mask, across the U.S.

Report Scope:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2023-2030

Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR

5.90 %

2030 Value Projection

7.8 billion

Base Year

2022

Market Size in 2022

5.2 billion

Historical Data for

2016 - 2021

Segments covered

By Product, By Application, By End User and By Geography

Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America

List Of Key Companies Profiled:

  • Medtronic Plc.

  • Smiths Group plc.

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.

  • Dragerwerk AG & Co.KGaA

  • Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

  • Hamilton Medical AG & Co.KGaA

  • Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

  • Hamilton Medical AG

  • ResMed Inc.

  • Devilbiss Healthcare LLC

  • 3B Medical,Inc

  • BMC Medical Co.Ltd

Cognizant And Philips Intended To Intensify Their Collaboration To Provide End-To-End Solutions

In July 2021, Philips and Cognizant planned to expand their joint effort to develop end-to-end solutions. The company creates thorough digital health solutions that help healthcare organizations and life sciences companies provide better patient care and advance clinical studies.

Major Players Develop Acquisition Plans to Boost Brand Image

The leading businesses in the continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices market plan acquisitions to improve their brand recognition globally. For instance, in 2021, Armstrong Medical, a manufacturer of respiratory care products, was acquired by Eakin Healthcare. This move appears to be the start of an expansion into a new therapeutic field.

Driving Factors:

  • Increasing Government Initiatives and Growing Global Sleep Apnea Burden to Promote Market Growth

Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) device demand has been rising steadily globally, providing market participants with a promising growth outlook throughout the forecast period. Heart conditions, obesity, diabetes, and depression are just a few health issues brought on by sleep apnea. Conversely, sleep apnea that is not treated might result in work-related accidents and decreased productivity. Over 350 million people experience sleep apnea worldwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

  • Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CAP) Devices' Market to Benefit from Technological Advancement

Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices have been introduced, which has sparked a fierce market-positioning battle among competitors. To provide various options for the treatment of sleep apnea and respiratory disorders, the players are developing many sophisticated types of equipment for consumers. For instance, in August 2016, Res Med introduced an app called myAir to help users of continuous positive airway pressure devices monitor their sleep apnea treatment. Users of CAP can monitor their therapy with myAir using an iOS platform, which enables access to daily sleep patterns and coaching advice. In addition, ResMed introduced the AirMini PAP in April 2017—the smallest PAP in the world—to treat apnea patients. AirMini comes with a built-in humidification system thanks to Reset's AutoSet.

Restraining Factors:

  • The Expansion Of The Market Is Constrained By The High Cost Of CPAP Equipment

The price of a CPAP machine, a humidifier, a heated hose, a face mask or nasal mask, and a filter together makes up the total upfront cost of setting up a CPAP machine for a new patient. According to the brand, technology, and features of the equipment, the average cost of a CPAP machine, for instance, ranges from USD 250 to over USD 1,000. It is necessary to replace the CPAP machine every five years. The cost of treatment rises if the patient requires routine replacements of the heated tube, humidifier chamber, reusable filter, CPAP mask, cushion, and mask every 3 to 4 weeks or every 3 to 4 months.

Challenging Factors:

  • CPAP Equipment's High Cost Serves To Restrain Market Expansion

Due to the high cost of continuous positive airway pressure machines, the limited affordability of positive airway pressure devices in the projection period hindered the market. The types of functions that these machines offer to affect their pricing. For instance, according to a SleepFoundation.org article from January 2021, the cost of non-insured continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices can range from $250 to $1,000. In contrast, the complexity of bilevel positive airway pressure (BiPAP) devices can cause their price to range from $1,000 to $6,000. The high cost of continuous positive airway pressure devices hampered the market's expansion.

Global Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Market Segmentations:

Global Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Market By Product:

  • CPAP Devices

  • CPAP Humidifiers

  • CPAP Masks

  • Full Face Masks

  • Nasal Pillow Masks

  • Nasal Masks

  • Accessories

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Market By Product
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Market By Product


Global Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Market By Application:

  • Obstructive Sleep Apnea

  • Respiratory Failures

  • Others

Global Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Market By End User:

  • Hospitals

  • Clinics

  • Sleep Centers

  • Home care Settings

Global Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Market Regional Insights:

North America is projected to hold the largest share of the continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices market over the forecast period. Strong healthcare infrastructure and major healthcare businesses investing in R&D operations to address the rising prevalence of sleep apnea support the region. According to the American Sleep Association, 50 to 70 million Americans experience various sleep disorders yearly. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices market is anticipated to grow significantly due to the soaring demand for technologically superior CPAP equipment in nations like South Korea and India, as well as the quickly expanding healthcare infrastructure, spending, and R&D activities.

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Market By Region
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Market By Region


Further Report Findings:

  • The market in North America is expected to gain a huge portion of the global continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices market share in the coming years due to the increased demand for equipment that maintain constant positive airway pressure.

  • The rise in the prevalence of sleep disorders will also contribute to the continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) market's expansion in the area over the course of the forecast year.

  • In the Asia Pacific, the growth in this region is primarily driven by an increase in the prevalence of long-term sleep problems. Additionally, it is projected that in the upcoming years, the continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) market will rise in the region due to patients' increasing alertness.

Key questions answered in this report:

  • What is the size of the Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices market and what is its expected growth rate?

  • What are the primary driving factors that push the Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices market forward?

  • What are the Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Industry's top companies?

  • What are the different categories that the Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Market caters to?

  • What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

  • In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

  • What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices market sample report and company profiles?

