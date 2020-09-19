Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market to Reach $5. 6 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems estimated at US$1. 8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.
New York, Sept. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960598/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Sensors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.4% CAGR and reach US$3.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Transmitters & Receivers segment is readjusted to a revised 18.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $486.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22% CAGR
The Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$486.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 22% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.8% and 16.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.1% CAGR.
Integrated Insulin Pumps Segment to Record 21.3% CAGR
In the global Integrated Insulin Pumps segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 20.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$193.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$714.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$811.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 22.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 290-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Abbott Laboratories
- DexCom, Inc.
- Medtronic PLC
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960598/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Sensors (Component) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Sensors (Component) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Sensors (Component) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Transmitters & Receivers (Component) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Transmitters & Receivers (Component) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Transmitters & Receivers (Component) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Integrated Insulin Pumps (Component) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Integrated Insulin Pumps (Component) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Integrated Insulin Pumps (Component) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Diagnostics/Clinics (End-Use) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Diagnostics/Clinics (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Diagnostics/Clinics (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: ICUs (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: ICUs (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: ICUs (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Home Healthcare (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Home Healthcare (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Home Healthcare (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component:
2020 to 2027
Table 23: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market in the
United States by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand
for 2012-2019
Table 24: United States Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems
Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: United States Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 26: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 27: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020 to
2027
Table 29: Canadian Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems
Historic Market Review by Component in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 30: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 31: Canadian Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 32: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market in
Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 33: Canadian Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market in
Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 36: Japanese Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market
Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Japanese Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 39: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market Share
Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period
2020-2027
Table 41: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Component: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market
by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Systems in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market Review
in China in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: European Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 47: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market in
Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: European Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020-2027
Table 50: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market in
Europe in US$ Thousand by Component: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 53: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market in
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market in
France by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: French Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Component: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market
Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Quantitative
Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 59: French Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,
2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 61: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component: 2012-2019
Table 63: German Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market in
Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand
by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market
in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 66: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period
2020-2027
Table 68: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Component: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market
by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 70: Italian Demand for Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Systems in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market Review
in Italy in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Continuous Glucose
Monitoring Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Component for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: United Kingdom Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems
Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: United Kingdom Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems
Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 78: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market Share
Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 79: Spanish Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020 to
2027
Table 80: Spanish Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems
Historic Market Review by Component in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 81: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market in
Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 82: Spanish Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 83: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market in
Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 84: Spanish Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russian Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020 to
2027
Table 86: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market in
Russia by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 87: Russian Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Russian Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Historic Demand
Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 90: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market Share
Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component:
2020-2027
Table 92: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market in Rest
of Europe in US$ Thousand by Component: A Historic Review for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems
Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 95: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market in Rest
of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 98: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems
Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market in
Asia-Pacific by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Component:
2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems
Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems
Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for
2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Australian Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component:
2012-2019
Table 108: Australian Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems
Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market in
Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand
by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Australian Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems
Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 111: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market Share
Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 112: Indian Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020 to
2027
Table 113: Indian Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems
Historic Market Review by Component in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 114: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market in
India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 115: Indian Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 116: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market in
India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 117: Indian Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market in
South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: South Korean Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component:
2012-2019
Table 120: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market in
South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 123: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Continuous Glucose
Monitoring Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market in Rest
of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Component for the Period 2012-2019
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Systems Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Systems Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 129: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market Share
Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin American Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 131: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Latin American Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 133: Latin American Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Historic
Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Component:
2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems
Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 136: Latin American Demand for Continuous Glucose
Monitoring Systems in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market Review
in Latin America in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 139: Argentinean Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component:
2020-2027
Table 140: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market in
Argentina in US$ Thousand by Component: A Historic Review for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Argentinean Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems
Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Argentinean Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 143: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market in
Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 145: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market in
Brazil by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 146: Brazilian Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Component:
2012-2019
Table 147: Brazilian Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems
Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems
Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for
2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 151: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market in
Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Mexican Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component:
2012-2019
Table 153: Mexican Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market in
Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market
in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 156: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 158: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market in Rest
of Latin America by Component: A Historic Review in US$
Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Systems Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Systems Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 161: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Historic
Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$
Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 162: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market Share
Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 163: The Middle East Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 164: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market in the
Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 165: The Middle East Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Systems Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 166: The Middle East Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: The Middle East Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Systems Historic Market by Component in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 168: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market in the
Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component
for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 169: The Middle East Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Systems Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market in the
Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Systems Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 172: Iranian Market for Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 173: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market in
Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 174: Iranian Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market
Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Iranian Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 177: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market Share
Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 178: Israeli Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020-2027
Table 179: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market in
Israel in US$ Thousand by Component: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Israeli Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Israeli Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 182: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market in
Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 185: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Historic
Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Component:
2012-2019
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems
Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Continuous Glucose
Monitoring Systems in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 188: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market Review
in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 190: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component:
2012-2019
Table 192: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Component: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 193: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 195: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 196: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market in Rest
of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component:
2012-2019
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Systems Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 199: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market in Rest
of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Systems Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 201: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
AFRICA
Table 202: African Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020 to
2027
Table 203: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market in
Africa by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 204: African Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: African Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Historic
Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 207: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market Share
Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 53
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960598/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001