Global Content Moderation Services Market Report to 2028: Increased Participation in Marketing Efforts via Social Media Drives Growth

Dublin, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Content Moderation Services Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Content Type, By Deployment Mode, By Organization Size, By Vertical, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Content Moderation Services Market size is expected to reach $17.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 11.7% CAGR during the forecast period.

The process of monitoring, evaluating, and filtering information in accordance with a specified set of guidelines is referred to as 'content moderation.' User-generated content (UGC) is essential to the engagement and activity of online marketplaces and social media platforms; moderation plays an important role in the upkeep and enforcement of community norms. The material that is being moderated may either be done so by human moderators or by an automated content moderation system.

Audits of content moderation should be performed on a regular basis in order to verify that objectionable material found online is deleted without negatively impacting the user experience as a whole.

When algorithms are engaged in decision-making, it is even more crucial to analyze the balance in the decision-making process since algorithms might be influenced by biased data. Audits of the content moderation activity are carried out on a regular basis by each social media company in order to ensure that their platforms continue to be secure and entertaining for all users.

Material moderation solutions monitor and analyze user-generated content (also known as UGC) in accordance with a pre-defined set of guidelines. By continuously monitoring and analyzing the material that is submitted by the consumer across all platforms, the solution protects the good name of the company. This enables monitoring of the detrimental effect that material has had on the image of the brand.

There are five different kinds of moderation that may be used to analyze the material, and they are pre-moderation, reactive moderation, post-moderation, automated moderation, and distributed moderation. There is a good chance that there will be more user-generated content (UGC) published on the Internet as a result of increased internet connectivity and the availability of smart devices.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The outbreak of COVID-19 has generated challenges for many vendors in the area, including the need to find flexible employment options in order to preserve the region's economy and to assist people and their families in so doing both now and in the future.

In addition, as a result of COVID-19, end users in the BFSI, government-industry vertical, and retail goods industries have implemented digitalization in order to make their operations more streamlined. The expansion of the market for content moderation services was a direct outcome of all of these contributing factors.

Market Growth Factors

Increased Participation in Marketing Efforts Via social media

The promotion of goods, names, and services via the use of online mediums, also known as digital channels or platforms, is referred to as digital marketing. Because of the rise in popularity of social media platforms, many marketing companies have shifted their focus to finding ways to capitalize on the opportunities that are now underutilized.

The integration of social media marketing into an SEO effort has developed into a necessity. The proliferation of social media platforms has provided marketers with improved options to expand their enterprises and boost the exposure of their brands.

The development of cutting-edge technologies like blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML)

In order to improve their businesses' operational efficiencies, companies are turning to technologically enhanced solutions. The market for content moderation solutions is being driven in a significant way by the proliferation of emerging sophisticated technologies like blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and nanotechnologies. The use of artificial intelligence (AI) makes it possible to automatically detect information that is improper and reduces the amount of time content moderators spend being exposed to extreme content.

Market Restraining Factor

Insufficient Contextualization Automated Content Filtering Systems Provide a Challenge with Regard to Comprehension

Since computers are far more constrained by rules than humans are, developing and deploying automated methods for content moderation should, in principle, not be too difficult. These techniques are restricted in that they are unable to perceive the subtleties and contextual differences that are present in human speech. This is because human speech is not objective, and the process of content moderation is fundamentally subjective. These techniques have a limited capacity to parse and interpret linguistic and behavioural variations that may be caused by a variety of demographic and geographical variables.

Key Market Players

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

  • Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Amazon.com, Inc.)

  • Accenture PLC

  • Wipro Limited

  • Alibaba Cloud (Alibaba Group Holding Limited)

  • Appen Limited

  • Genpact Limited

  • Cogito Tech LLC

  • Besedo Global Services AB

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

321

Forecast Period

2021 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021

$8211.2 Million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$17489.5 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

11.7%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview
2.1 Introduction
2.1.1 Overview
2.1.1.1 Market Composition & Scenario
2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market
2.2.1 Market Drivers
2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global
3.1 Market Share Analysis, 2021

Chapter 4. Global Content Moderation Services Market by Component
4.1 Global Solution Market by Region
4.2 Global Services Market by Region

Chapter 5. Global Content Moderation Services Market by Content Type
5.1 Global Video Market by Region
5.2 Global Image Market by Region
5.3 Global Text Market by Region

Chapter 6. Global Content Moderation Services Market by Deployment Mode
6.1 Global On-premises Market by Region
6.2 Global Cloud Market by Region

Chapter 7. Global Content Moderation Services Market by Organization Size
7.1 Global Large Enterprises Market by Region
7.2 Global Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Market by Region

Chapter 8. Global Content Moderation Services Market by Vertical
8.1 Global Media & Entertainment Market by Region
8.2 Global BFSI Market by Region
8.3 Global Retail & Ecommerce Market by Region
8.4 Global Education Market by Region
8.5 Global Government & Defense Market by Region
8.6 Global IT & Telecom Market by Region
8.7 Global Healthcare & Life Sciences Market by Region
8.8 Global Others Market by Region

Chapter 9. Global Content Moderation Services Market by Region

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

