The global Content Delivery Network Market size is forecasted to grow from USD 19.2 billion in 2022 to USD 34.5 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.5%

ReportLinker
·7 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The global Content Delivery Network Market is forecasted size to grow from USD 19. 2 billion in 2022 to USD 34. 5 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12. 5% during the forecast period.

New York, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Content Delivery Network Market by Component, Content Type, Provider Type, Application Area and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04339708/?utm_source=GNW
The presence of various key players in the ecosystem has led to competitive and diverse market. Content delivery network is an interconnected system of computers on the internet that provides web content rapidly to numerous users by duplicating or caching the content on multiple servers and directing the content to users on distance. CDN is used to serve content to end-users with high availability and high performance. CDNs are used by a large portion of the internet content today, including web objects (text, graphics, and scripts), downloadable objects (media files, software, documents), applications (eCommerce, portals), real-time streaming data, on-demand streaming media, and social networks. When an end-user requests a specific web page, video, or file, the server closest to that user is dynamically determined and is used to deliver the content to that user, thereby increasing the speed of delivery. Content may be replicated on hundreds or thousands of servers to provide identical content to as many users as possible, even during peak usage.

The solutions to record a higher growth rate during the forecast period
In the content delivery network market by component, the solutions is expected to record a higher growth rate during the forecast period.The solutions segment of the CDN market is segmented into web performance optimization, media delivery, and cloud security.

Nowadays, the maximum volume of data or content accessible on the internet is consumed through CDN.Users have no patience to wait for the content to buffer, and this challenge has made content delivery even more crucial for organizations.

The increasing digitalization across the globe is expected to drive the adoption of CDN solutions.Digitalization trends, such as BYOD, CYOD, mobility, and social media marketing, have eased the operation of organizations and increased the traffic over the existing networks.

Moreover, the availability of low-cost bandwidth has made the internet accessible to every individual, dramatically changing the data consumption trend. Furthermore, social media and mobile apps have extensively added to the overall data consumption. Organizations leverage social media to post their videos and non-video content and publish ads and banners on third-party sites. Organizations use an appropriate CDN solution to deliver their content to the target customers with a better QoE.

Dynamic content is expected to hold a larger market size during the forecast period
By Content type, dynamic content is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.Dynamic content can also be termed streaming media.

This content changes on a real-time basis and can be live, such as live sports, news broadcast, concerts, and on-demand, wherein the encoded data is stored in a streaming media server and is made available on request from the client.Different content types can be requested in on-demand content, such as audio, video, and music clips.

Dynamic content majorly refers to web content that changes based on the user’s behavior, preferences, and interests.

P2P CDN is expected to have a higher growth rate during the forecast period
By Provider Type, P2P CDN is expected to have a higher growth rate.The P2P CDN solution comprises large numbers of ad-hoc connections that connect the delivery nodes of digital content.

Unlike the traditional CDN segment, the P2P CDN segment consumes more bandwidth and develops diverse connectivity between servers in a network.The P2P CDN solution is deployed at the end of the delivery chain, at the client’s side.

The P2P CDN also uses the peer’s bandwidth, which reduces the network cost for content providers. If the content is not available on the peer’s computer, the cache server is expected to deliver the content.

Healthcare is expected to have a higher growth rate during the forecast period
By Application Areas, Healthcare is expected to have a higher growth rate.The healthcare services application area is one of the lucrative application areas in the CDN domain.

This segment faces various technological challenges, such as a rising number of regulations and cybersecurity and changing customer medical service demands.The healthcare segment works on critical and time-based operating arrangements that require real-time data and instructions, which the mobile and system connectivity has made possible.

CDN is one such solution that has benefited this segment on a large scale due to the high adoption of the telemedicine trend.Healthcare enterprises collaborate across locations for drug and medicine development and diagnostics.

Physicians use portals to get in touch with their patients to follow up on their prescriptions. Health records are also hosted online, and even clinics use web-based applications to capture data from the research bodies.

APAC to have a higher growth rate during the forecast period
APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Asia Pacific, an emerging economy, is witnessing dynamic changes in the adoption of new technologies.

With emerging countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea, the region is expected to witness high growth in the CDN market.The fastest growth rate of the Asia Pacific CDN market can be attributed to the ever-increasing consumption of content in these emerging countries.

Moreover, the market is experiencing disruptive growth due to its growing number of internet subscribers and increasing internet consumption through smartphones and other portable devices.
• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 62%, Tier 2 – 23%, and Tier 3 – 15%
• By Designation: C-level – 38%, Directors – 30% and Others – 32%
• By Region: North America –40%, Europe –15%, APAC – 35%, MEA- 5%, LA -5%

The report covers the competitive landscape and profiles major market players, including Akamai Technologies (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Limelight networks (US), Google (US), AWS (US), AT&T (US), Cloudflare (US), Lumen Technologies (US), Deutsche Telekom (Germany), Fastly (US), Citrix systems (US), NTT Communications (Japan), Comcast Technologies (US), Rackspace Technology (US), CDNetworks (South Korea), Tata Communications (India), Imperva (US), Broadpeak (France), Quantil (US), StackPath (US), G Core Labs SA (Luxembourg), Tencent Cloud (China), OnApp Limited (UK), Edgecast (US), Kingsoft Cloud (China), Bunny.net (Slovenia) and Baishan Cloud (US). These players have adopted several organic and inorganic growth strategies, including new product launches, partnerships and collaborations, and acquisitions, to expand their offerings and market shares in the global content delivery network market.

Research coverage
The market study covers the content delivery network market across different segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on component, content type, provider type, and application areas with regions covered.

The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key benefits of buying the report
The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall content delivery network market and its segments.This report is also expected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04339708/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Yandle scratch justifiable but also unnecessary move from Flyers

    The Ironman Burden is real, but the Philadelphia Flyers had no reason to flex on the idea of meritocracy by scratching Keith Yandle and ending his consecutive games streak.

  • Fleury stays unbeaten with Wild with 3-1 win over Hurricanes

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 37 saves in another victory since joining Minnesota less than two weeks ago, as the Wild beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 on Saturday night. Mats Zuccarello and Kirill Kaprizov each had a goal and an assist for the Wild, who won for the eighth time in their last nine games and extended their points streak to nine games. Dmitry Kulikov also scored. Fleury is 3-0-0 since he was acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks. He has stopped 92 of 96 shots in those

  • Spirit rout Pride to remain unbeaten in NWSL Challenge Cup

    The Washington Spirit remained unbeaten after a 4-1 win over the Orlando Pride on Sunday afternoon in National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup action. Washington entered the game 0-0-3 while Orlando was also looking to get their first win with an 0-2-1 record, but it was the Spirit who dominated the game from the get-go. Washington got on the board right before half-time as Ashley Sanchez scored in the 43rd minute and they followed that up with a goal from Andi Sullivan at the 45th minute. T

  • NHL broadcaster doubles down on controversial, violent opinion

    Tyson Nash had the opportunity to walk back his brutal comments. He chose not to.

  • P.K. Subban earns 27 penalty minutes and ejection after standing up for teammate

    P.K. Subban was given an early exit from Sunday's game after fighting Oliver Wahlstrom.

  • Gary Trent Jr. makes it clear Raptors have higher ambitions than play-in game

    Gary Trent Jr. met with reporters after the Raptors beat the Magic for their fifth straight win. He discussed how team chemistry impacts on-court success, what he’s been seeing out of Fred VanVleet lately, and how Toronto is setting the bar much higher than the play-in game. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Barzal, Varlamov help Islanders beat rival Rangers 3-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, Semyon Varlamov stopped 27 shots for his 36th career shutout and the New York Islanders beat the rival Rangers 3-0 on Friday night. Casey Cizikas and Matt Martin also scored for the Islanders, who have won three straight and seven of 10. Varlamov, who had 10 shutouts last season — including four against the Rangers — got his second this season. Long considered out of the playoff picture, the Islanders pulled within 13 points of Washington f

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s

  • Matthews scores 50th goal of the season, Maple Leafs down Jets

    TORONTO — Auston Matthews scored his 50th goal of the season as the Toronto Maple Leafs thumped the Winnipeg Jets 7-3 on Thursday night. The sniper, who buried his team's sixth goal into an empty net with 2:06 left in regulation, is the first Leaf to hit the half-century mark since Dave Andreychuk scored 53 in 1993-94. William Nylander added two on the power play to go along with an assist and Ilya Mikheyev had a short-handed goal as part of his first three-point night in the NHL for the Leafs.

  • Kyle Lowry’s return to Toronto will be incredible

    Kyle Lowry could have returned to Toronto earlier in the season but decided not to because of capacity limitations. Now, the greatest player in Raptors franchise history is set to come back to the place he called home for almost a decade. There’s a very valuable win on the table. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • Family of Mike Bossy says Islanders great 'resting peacefully' at home, continues cancer battle

    The family of Hall of Fame member and New York Islanders great Mike Bossy says he is resting peacefully at home while continuing his battle with lung cancer, according to Quebec-based sports channel TVA Sports on Monday. The news comes contrary to a report by The Hockey News saying Bossy, 65, had entered palliative care. CBC Sports has not independently confirmed either report. Bossy, an eight-time all-star, announced last October he had been diagnosed with the disease. The illness forced him to

  • Quinn, OL Reign hand Sinclair, Portland Thorns FC 1st loss in NWSL Challenge Cup

    Christine Sinclair's Portland Thorns FC has seen its unbeaten run at the National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup come to an end. Canadian midfielder Quinn played a full game to help OL Reign claim a 1-0 away victory over Portland on Saturday. American striker Rose Lavelle scored the lone goal of the match in the 74th minute. The victory propelled Reign (2-1-0) to the top of the West Division with seven points in three games. They will host San Diego Wave next on April 14. Sinclair played 59

  • Haula scores two goals, Bruins beat Blue Jackets 5-2

    BOSTON (AP) — Erik Haula scored his second goal of the game with just under 4 minutes left to break a tie and the Boston Bruins beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 on Saturday night in the first of a home-and-home between the teams. Brad Marchand scored his 31st of the season, and Jake DeBrusk and Charlie Coyle each added an empty-netter for Boston. Jeremy Swayman made 22 saves for the Bruins, who have won six of their past seven games and improved 16-3-1 in the last 20. Gustav Nyquist and Justin

  • Kyle Lowry gets massive ovation, epic tribute video in return to Toronto

    The greatest Raptor of all-time came home to a hero's welcome.

  • What's Beef? Will & Chris Hash It Out

    Chris and Mike are joined by William Lou to talk out any misunderstandings, Boucher finding his game after some early season struggles and player-media relationships.

  • Vehicle flees scene after colliding with Fredericton Red Wings bus

    A bus transporting the Fredericton Red Wings of the Maritime Junior Hockey League was struck by another vehicle that fled the scene early Saturday. There were no injuries. Coach Kyle McAllister said the situation could have been much worse. There were 25 passengers on the bus, including 20 players between the ages of 17 and 20. "It takes a little bit of time to process," said McAllister. "It's one of those things where you count how lucky you are that it wasn't worse than it was." The junior A t

  • Husso makes 39 saves, Blues deal Flames their 3rd straight defeat

    CALGARY — Robert Thomas scored for the third straight game and set up Nathan Walker's go-ahead goal late in the third period to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 6-4 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Justin Faulk and Ryan O'Reilly also scored for St. Louis (38-20-10), which returns home after earning five of six possible points on its Western Canada road trip. Ivan Barbashev and Brandon Saad added empty-netters. Villle Husso, who played over 47 minutes on Friday in relief of Jordan

  • Ducks' Trevor Zegras rips Jay Beagle for 'embarrassing' attack on Troy Terry

    Ducks rookie sensation Trevor Zegras was fuming over Jay Beagle's antics toward teammate Troy Terry late in the third period of Anaheim's blowout win.

  • Flames' Gaudreau named second star, Habs' Caufield top rookie for March

    NEW YORK — Calgary Flames left-wing Johnny Gaudreau was named the NHL's second star for March, while Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield was named the month's top rookie. Gaudreau ranked second in the league with 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists) in March as the Flames posted a 9-4-3 record and built a five-point cushion atop the Pacific Division. The 28-year-old had seven multi-point performances, highlighted by his first career five-assist outing March 26 against Edmonton and his sixth car