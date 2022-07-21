Global Contact Center Analytics Market Report to 2028 - Increasing Adoption of Technologies Across Contact Centers is Driving Growth

Research and Markets
·8 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Contact Center Analytics Market

Global Contact Center Analytics Market
Global Contact Center Analytics Market

Dublin, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Contact Center Analytics Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Application, By Deployment Mode, By Organization Size, By Vertical, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Contact Center Analytics Market size is expected to reach $3.1 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 11.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

The analysis of common contact center metrics to determine trends, causes, impacts, and outcomes are known as contact center analytics. Speech and text analytics, predictive analytics, customer analytics, and performance analytics are all part of it. The process of gathering and assessing customer data to uncover important insights about the service organization's performance is known as call center analytics. Customer satisfaction (CSAT), customer retention, revenue, customer effort score, and SLA performance are all factors that are considered in contact center analytics.

The gathering, measurement, as well as reporting of performance indicators within a contact center, is referred as call center analytics. It keeps track of inbound and outbound call data as well as agent performance. Handle time, customer satisfaction, call volume, and hold time are examples of common analytics. Call center analytics, on the other hand, is about much more than call times. It takes into account the human element to affect how calls are managed, as well as the overall customer experience.

Call center supervisors may usually get this information using specialist analytics tools. However, supervisors and team leaders frequently have access to call center data. Agents in more contemporary contact centers are given this real-time data so they can keep track of escalating call volumes. Call data, on the other hand, can help a user to create an excellent customer experience, increase brand loyalty, and enhance overall efficiency with the correct tools and approach.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic majorly impacted various businesses all over the world, due to which, the worldwide economy was significantly demolished. In addition, in order to regulate the spread of the COVID-19 infection, worldwide governments imposed lockdown in their countries. As a result of the lockdown enforcement, several companies and manufacturing went under a temporary closure, which hindered the production of various goods. Moreover, because of the stringent travel restrictions that were imposed by governments, the worldwide supply chain was also devastated which led to the shortage of various goods and intermediate goods.

Market Growth Factors

Increasing adoption of technologies across contact centers

Organizations incorporate their contact centers with rigorous software and analytics-based telephony technologies, like advanced analytics technologies (such as speech analytics and data analytics), real-time monitoring and analytics, and software such as ACDs, CTI, dialer APIs, and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), as both contact centers' home working agents, as well as office agents, maintain inbound, outbound, and blended calls, emails, web inquiries, and chats.

By quickly adjusting to evolving client preferences, these technologies assist firms in improving and speeding up their responsiveness and consistency. Software-based telephony technologies, on the other hand, enable call centers to communicate with customers via their computers rather than a traditional phone system.

Increasing demand for self-service interactions among customers

Customers prefer to communicate with contact center personnel in real-time to get answers to their questions. However, the waiting and holding time involved in connecting with an agent degrades the entire consumer experience. Customer satisfaction is a key goal for the majority of businesses since client experience (CX) is critical to preserving customer connections.

Organizations may improve customer experiences by using strong self-service bots and modern contact center technology like AI, ML, and analytics. These technologies also assisted call centers in dealing with the surge in calls that occurred during and after the COVID-19 outbreak.

Marketing Restraining Factor:

Data and security-related concerns

Because they maintain such a large amount of sensitive consumer information, contact centers are at high risk of encountering significant issues in terms of data privacy and security. The number of fraud attempts against contact centers is rapidly surging to an alarming level, prompting businesses to respond with new solutions designed to detect fraudulent calls.

According to the State of Call Center Authentication survey from 2018, more than 80% of respondents preferred a full authentication process before answering calls. When it comes to security considerations, call validation becomes critical. However, it has the potential to frustrate clients, resulting in a poor customer experience and low overall satisfaction.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview
2.1 Introduction
2.1.1 Overview
2.1.1.1 Market composition and scenario
2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market
2.2.1 Market Drivers
2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global
3.1 KBV Cardinal Matrix
3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments
3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements
3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions
3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers
3.3 Market Share Analysis, 2021
3.4 Top Winning Strategies
3.4.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2018-2022)
3.4.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements : 2019, Oct - 2021, May) Leading Players

Chapter 4. Global Contact Center Analytics Market by Component
4.1 Global Software Market by Region
4.2 Global Contact Center Analytics Market by Software Type
4.2.1 Global Speech Analytics Market by Region
4.2.2 Global Text Analytics Market by Region
4.2.3 Global Desktop Analytics Market by Region
4.2.4 Global Predictive Analytics Market by Region
4.2.5 Global Cross-channel Analytics & Performance Analytics Market by Region
4.3 Global Services Market by Region

Chapter 5. Global Contact Center Analytics Market by Application
5.1 Global Customer Experience Management Market by Region
5.2 Global Workforce Optimization Market by Region
5.3 Global Risk & Compliance Management Market by Region
5.4 Global Log Management, Real-Time Monitoring & Analysis Market by Region
5.5 Global Automatic Call Distributor & Others Market by Region

Chapter 6. Global Contact Center Analytics Market by Deployment Mode
6.1 Global Cloud Market by Region
6.2 Global On-premise Market by Region

Chapter 7. Global Contact Center Analytics Market by Organization Size
7.1 Global Large Enterprises Market by Region
7.2 Global Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Market by Region

Chapter 8. Global Contact Center Analytics Market by Vertical
8.1 Global BFSI Market by Region
8.2 Global Retail & Consumer Goods Market by Region
8.3 Global Energy & Utilities Market by Region
8.4 Global Government & Defense Market by Region
8.5 Global Healthcare & Life Sciences Market by Region
8.6 Global Manufacturing Market by Region
8.7 Global Telecom & IT Market by Region
8.8 Global Travel & Hospitality Market by Region
8.9 Global Others Market by Region

Chapter 9. Global Contact Center Analytics Market by Region

Chapter 10. Company Profiles
10.1 Oracle Corporation
10.1.1 Company Overview
10.1.2 Financial Analysis
10.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
10.1.4 Research & Development Expense
10.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:
10.1.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
10.1.6 SWOT Analysis
10.2 Cisco Systems, Inc.
10.2.1 Company Overview
10.2.2 Financial Analysis
10.2.3 Regional Analysis
10.2.4 Research & Development Expense
10.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:
10.2.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:
10.3 Avaya Holdings Corporation
10.3.1 Company Overview
10.3.2 Financial Analysis
10.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
10.3.4 Research & Development Expense
10.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:
10.3.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
10.3.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
10.3.5.3 Acquisition and Mergers:
10.4 Genpact Limited
10.4.1 Company Overview
10.4.2 Financial Analysis
10.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
10.5 NICE Ltd.
10.5.1 Company Overview
10.5.2 Financial Analysis
10.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
10.5.4 Research & Development Expenses
10.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:
10.5.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:
10.6 SAP SE
10.6.1 Company Overview
10.6.2 Financial Analysis
10.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
10.6.4 Research & Development Expense
10.6.5 Recent strategies and developments:
10.6.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
10.7 8x8, Inc.
10.7.1 Company Overview
10.7.2 Financial Analysis
10.7.3 Regional Analysis
10.7.4 Research & Development Expenses
10.7.5 Recent strategies and developments:
10.7.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
10.8 Talkdesk, Inc.
10.8.1 Company Overview
10.8.2 Recent strategies and developments:
10.8.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
10.8.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
10.9 Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories, Inc.
10.9.1 Company Overview
10.9.2 Recent strategies and developments:
10.9.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
10.10. CallMiner, Inc.
10.10.1 Company Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rm7llp

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • This Calgary youth basketball coach is helping more kids experience sport

    Youth sports can be expensive for parents looking to sign their kids up, but one Calgary father is volunteering his time to make it a little easier for other families. Angel Martinez coaches the Calgary Bulls basketball team nearly every weeknight — and he doesn't make a dime doing it. "Yes it's a lot of work, but I love this game," explained Martinez. "I can see the results, so that is my paycheck for me. That is the money." Not only does Martinez spend his time teaching the U16 team at no char

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • McManis returns interception for decisive TD as Argos rally to down Riders 30-24

    WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Wynton McManis made Touchdown Atlantic worth celebrating for Toronto Argonauts fans. McManis returned an interception 50 yards for the touchdown to rally Toronto past the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 in an entertaining but often chippy contest Saturday afternoon. McManis stepped in front of a Cody Fajardo pass and ran untouched to the end zone at 12:54 of the fourth quarter. Moments later, McLeod Bethel-Thompson found Brandon Banks for the two-point convert to put Toronto ahe

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Arop through to men's 800m semis at athletics worlds, while McBride appeal denied

    Canada's Marco Arop is through to the men's 800-metre semifinals at the World Athletics Championships. On another sweltering night in Eugene, Ore., the 6-foot-4 middle-distance runner from Edmonton posted the fastest time in qualifying, 1:44.56, to move on in the event. WATCH l Edmonton's Marco Arop punches 800m semifinal ticket: Meanwhile, Athletics Canada's appeal on behalf of fellow Canadian Brandon McBride has been declined. Officials from the national sport organization had submitted the ap

  • Roughriders QB Fajardo unsure how long he can play the pain game

    WOLFVILLE — Cody Fajardo isn't sure how much longer he can continue playing on his ailing left knee. The Saskatchewan Roughriders starting quarterback has been playing with a brace on his knee since the second week of the CFL season. Earlier this week, Fajardo expressed optimism his knee was actually starting to come around. But that all changed Saturday afternoon in Saskatchewan's 30-24 loss to Toronto in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. In the second quarter, Fajardo was in obvious pain af

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • Defence in Jake Virtanen sexual assault trial suggests complainant could have done more to avoid sex

    On the second straight day of cross examination, the lawyer representing Jake Virtanen in his jury trial for sexual assault suggested the complainant could have lied about having a yeast infection or said she was menstruating if she really didn't want to have sex with the former Vancouver Canuck. "I thought saying no, I don't want to do this and physically pushing him off of me was enough," she replied, her voice rising and full of emotion. "What else did I have to say?" Virtanen, 25, is facing

  • After Olympic success in Tokyo, Canada women look to dethrone U.S. as CONCACAF champs

    Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Report: Nets wouldn't consider Kevin Durant trade with Raptors without Scottie Barnes

    The Nets are understandably setting the bar as high as possible in Durant trade talks.

  • 'Back in the saddle': 2022 Calgary Stampede winds down with near pre-pandemic numbers

    The 2022 Calgary Stampede wrapped up Sunday, and numbers show the first full event since 2019 reached near pre-pandemic attendance levels. Steve McDonough, president and chairman of the Stampede board, said the parade led by actor Kevin Costner on July 8 brought in more than 305,122 spectators. McDonough said it was one of the highest attended parades in Stampede history. "I think it's fair to say Stampede in Calgary is back in the saddle," he said. McDonough also said this year's event broke a

  • Antonella Roccuzzo one of the richest soccer wags out there

    Here’s all you want to know about Antonela Roccuzzo, from how she met Leo Messi back when she was just 9 years old, to her own business venture in the children's fashion.

  • Former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi happy for new beginning with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — While the existing product withers on the field, Toronto FC has assembled some considerable new firepower off it in recent days. The hope is the cavalry is ready to ride in. On Monday, the Major League Soccer team unveiled its latest Italian in former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi. The 28-year-old arrived in style, taking the stage at the Real Sports bar/restaurant in matching white linen pants and open-neck shirt, showing off a simple tattooed cross on his chest under a beamin

  • Lowertown basketball tournament aims to bring 'peace in the streets'

    Eight youth basketball teams took to the courts of a Lowertown park Saturday for a tournament held in the memory of two young Black men shot and killed last summer, just minutes away. Dozens came out to watch the "Peace in the Streets" tournament in Jules Morin Park, which honoured 20-year-old Loris Tyson Ndongozi and 18-year old Creflo Tansia. Ndongozi was playing pick-up basketball one night last July with a friend when they were both shot. Ndongozi was not the target — the friend was, accordi

  • Hockey Canada had abuse claim reserve fund: court documents

    An affidavit filed in an Ontario court case suggests Hockey Canada has maintained a fund to pay for uninsured liabilities, including sexual abuse claims. The detail is included in a July 2021 affidavit sworn by Glen McCurdie, who was then Hockey Canada's vice-president of insurance and risk management, as part of a lawsuit launched by an injured player in Ontario. "Hockey Canada maintains a reserve in a segregated account to pay for any such uninsured liabilities as they arise," McCurdie's affid