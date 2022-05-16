The Global Consumer Healthcare Market is expected to grow by $ 123.78 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.66% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Consumer Healthcare Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the consumer healthcare market and it is poised to grow by $ 123. 78 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.

66% during the forecast period. Our report on the consumer healthcare market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by awareness about lifestyle diseases, an increase in self-medication, and the growth of the geriatric population.

The consumer healthcare market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The consumer healthcare market is segmented as below:

By Product

• OTC pharmaceuticals

• Dietary supplements



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Asia

• Europe

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the accelerated use of online resources as one of the prime reasons driving the consumer healthcare market growth during the next few years. Also, new product launches and promotions, and marketing initiatives will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the consumer healthcare market covers the following areas:

• Consumer healthcare market sizing

• Consumer healthcare market forecast

• Consumer healthcare market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading consumer healthcare market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corp., BASF SE, Bayer AG, BioGaia AB, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Chr Hansen Holding AS, Danone SA, Eisai Co. Ltd., Genomma Lab Internacional SAB de CV, Glanbia Plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Kellogg Co., Koninklijke DSM NV, Merck KGaA, Nestle SA, NUTRITION ET SANTE, Pfizer Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, and Sanofi. Also, the consumer healthcare market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



