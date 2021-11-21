Global Consumer Genomics Market Size Rise at +20.2% CAGR, Value to Cross (USD 5,230 Million By 2026), Says Facts & Factors

[174+ Pages Research Study] According to market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of global Consumer Genomics Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 1,440 Million in 2019 to reach USD 5,230 Million by 2026, at 20.2% annual CAGR during 2020-2026. The top market companies profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Xcode Life, Toolbox Genomics, Positive Biosciences, Ltd., Pathway Genomics, MyHeritage Ltd., Mapmygenome, Helix OpCo LLC, Gene By Gene, Ltd. and Others.

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global Consumer Genomics Market size & share expected to reach to USD 5,230 Million by 2026 from USD 1,440 Million in 2019, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.2% during the forecast period 2020 to 2026"

What is Consumer Genomics? Report Overview & Coverage:

Consumer genomics is a stream of genomics that includes the sampling, analysis, and description of a person's genome. The consumer genomics sector is evolving steadily and rapidly into a normal view. Market genomics has a large role to play in pushing forward new concepts and their implementations to the majority. The decreasing cost of sequencing has reduced the cost of consumer genomic products and has improved market accessibility along these lines. It is attributable to the reduction in fixed costs and the utilization of internal capital by companies such as Illumina and Veritas, for example, for the delivery of whole-genome sequences at low cost for the presentation of functional hereditary tests.

Industry Major Market Players

Xcode Life

Toolbox Genomics

Positive Biosciences Ltd.

Pathway Genomics

MyHeritage Ltd.

Mapmygenome

Helix OpCo LLC

Gene By Gene Ltd.

Futura Genetics

Diagnomics Inc.

Color Genomics

Ancestry

23and Me Inc.

Market Growth Drivers

Factors such as lowering the cost of sequencing, increasing accessibility of genomic products to consumers, reduction in prices of personal genomic products, decrease in fixed costs, in-house resource deployment by corporations, lowering the cost of individual genomic products, attempts by major organizations to reduce the cost of whole genomic sequencing will be the main driving force behind the growth of global consumer genomics market. Expanding the use of customer genomics and large-scale policy approaches in urban growth would serve as an open door for industry participants in the consumer genomics industry. In either case, the lack of knowledge, the lack of skilled workers, and the lack of awareness in low-wage countries would restrict the growth of the global consumer genomics market.

The consumer genomics market is estimated to develop with healthy CAGR in upcoming years. Factors such as lowering the cost of sequencing, increasing accessibility of genomic products to consumers, reduction in prices of personal genomic products, decrease in fixed costs, in-house resource deployment by corporations, lowering the cost of individual genomic products, attempts by major organizations to reduce the cost of whole genomic sequencing will be the main driving force behind the growth of global consumer genomics market. Expanding the use of customer genomics and large-scale policy approaches in urban growth would serve as an open door for industry participants in the consumer genomics industry. In either case, the lack of knowledge, the lack of skilled workers, and the lack of awareness in low-wage countries would restrict the growth of the global consumer genomics market.

Global Consumer Genomics Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2019 Value USD 1,440 Million Market Forecast for 2026 USD 5,230 Million Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 20.2% from 2020-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021-2026 Top Market Players Xcode Life, Toolbox Genomics, Positive Biosciences, Ltd., Pathway Genomics, MyHeritage Ltd., Mapmygenome, Helix OpCo LLC, Gene By Gene, Ltd., and Others Segments Covered Applications, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Market Segmentation

The global consumer genomics market has been segmented on the basis of application and region. On the basis of application, the consumer genomics market has been segmented into wellness, & lifestyle, diagnostics, personalized medicine, nutrition, ancestry, pharmacogenetic testing, reproductive health, genetic relatedness, sports nutrition & health, and others. The genetic relatedness section holds for major market share in 2019.

Regional Dominance:

Geographically market is categorized as Latin America, North America, APAC, Europe, and the MEA regions. North America is estimated to dominate the global market in the near future owing to the increasing adoption of technically advanced products in the countries of this region. This growth is attributed due to rising awareness among individuals regarding the use of advanced healthcare gadgets in the region.

This report segments the consumer genomics market as follows:

Global Consumer Genomics Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Diagnostics

Genetic Relatedness

Nutrition, Wellness, & Lifestyle

Reproductive Health

Ancestry

Sports Nutrition & Health

Pharmacogenetic Testing

Personalized Medicine

Others

