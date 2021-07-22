The global construction repair composites market size is projected to grow from USD 331 million in 2021 to USD 533 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.0%

between 2021 and 2026. Construction repair composites are demanded in various applications including residential, commercial, silo flue pipe, oil & natural gas pipeline, water structure, industrial structure, and others; due to its advantages properties such as high durability, temperature resistance, lightweight, and highly stiff.

New York, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Construction Repair Composites Market by Fiber Type, Resin Type, Product type, Application And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06106170/?utm_source=GNW

However, global pandemic disease COVID-19 has disrupted the operations of construction and construction repair industries which has decreased the demand for construction repair composites in 2020.



Carbon Fiber Type is the fastest-growing Fiber Type of construction repair composites, in terms of value.

The carbon fiber composites find wide uses in various end-use applications.Some of the major applications includes bridge, commercial, residential, water structure, industrial structure, silo flue pipe, oil & natural gas pipeline, and others.



The increasing demand from these applications is expected to drive the carbon fiber construction repair composites market during the forecasted period.



Epoxy resin construction repair composites are the fastest-growing resin type of construction repair composites, in terms of value.



The construction repair composites products are mainly used in various applications such as bridge, water structure, silo flue pipes, and many more.Epoxy resin composites are sometimes more preferred in construction repair applications because of their low shrinkage and higher strength.



Epoxies are mainly used with high-performance composites, which have superior mechanical properties and high resistance to chemicals, heat, or corrosion.Epoxies are paired up more with carbon fiber construction composites.



The increasing demand for construction repair composites from silo flue pipe, commercial, residential, and industrial structure is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.



Rebar is the fastest-growing Product Type of construction repair composites, in terms of value.



The rebar is fastest growing product type in construction repair composites market.Rebar is light fiber reinforced polymer, which possesses extensively high strength.



The rebars are transparent to magnetic field as well as to radio frequencies, thermally, and electrically non-conductive, and impervious to chemical attack, and hence are used as an alternative to the steel reinforcements in the construction industry. Rebars are typically used in the repairing of bridges, highways, commercials, industrial structures and other application.



Commercial is the fastest-growing application of construction repair composites, in terms of value.



In the commercial application, construction repair composites are used in commercial construction repairs, including offices, schools, universities, and hospitals.The structural engineering from these non-residential construction projects uses construction composites due to its potential benefits along with the cost-effectiveness used to repair critical components of wind turbines.



Growing population, and need of commercial construction repairs in APAC countries such as China and India are expected to boost the demand for construction repairs during the forecast period.This is expected to drive the construction repair composites market in this application.



The recovery in construction repair industry post Covid-19 era is expected to drive the construction repair composites market.



APAC is the fastest-growing construction repair composites market.



APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR in terms of value in the global construction repair composites market during the forecast period. The growth of the construction repair composites industry in this region is supported by the recovery in end-use applications, the advancement of industrial technology solutions, and increasing need of construction repair processes for various structures.

Due to COVID-19, construction industry and numerous companies have halted their production sites across various countries that has led to reduced demand for construction composites, which affected the construction repair composites demand in APAC countries. The recovery in the end-use applications with restoration in the supply chain would drive the construction repair composites demand during the forecast period.



This study has been validated through primaries conducted with various industry experts, globally. These primary sources have been divided into the following three categories:

• By Company Type- Tier 1- 40%, Tier 2- 33%, and Tier 3- 27%

• By Designation- C Level- 50%, Director Level- 20%, and Others- 30%

• By Region- North America- 20%, Europe- 50%, APAC- 15%, Latin America-5%, MEA-10%,



The report provides a comprehensive analysis of company profiles listed below:

• Sika (Switzerland)

• Mapei SpA (Italy)

• Fosroc (UAE)

• Master Builders Solutions (Germany)

• Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc. (US)

• Fyfe (US)

• AB-SCHOMBURG Yap? Kimyasallar? A.?. (Turkey)

• DowAksa (Turkey)

• Dextra Group (Thailand)

• Chomarat Group (France)

• Sireg Geotech S.r.l. (Italy)

• Owens Corning (US)



Research Coverage

This report covers the global construction repair composites market and forecasts the market size until 2026.The report includes the market segmentation –Fiber Type (Carbon Fiber, Glass Fiber, and others), Resin Type (Vinyl Ester, Epoxy, and Others), Product Type (Textile/ Fabric, Plate, Rebar, Mesh, and Adhesive), Application (Residential, Commercial, Silo Flue Pipe, Bridge, Oil & Natural Gas Pipeline, Water Structure, Industrial Structure and Others) and Region (Europe, North America, APAC, Latin America, and MEA).



Porter’s Five Forces analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, are discussed in the report. It also provides company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the major players in the global construction repair composites market.



Key benefits of buying the report:



The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

1. This report segments the global construction repair composites market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the revenues for the overall market and the sub-segments across different verticals and regions.

2. The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the construction repair composites market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

3. This report will help stakeholders to understand competitors better and gain more insights to better their position in their businesses. The competitive landscape section includes the competitor ecosystem, new product development, agreement, and acquisitions.



Reasons to buy the report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenues for the overall construction repair composites market and the sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights and position their businesses and market strategies in a better way.



The report will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06106170/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



