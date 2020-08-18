Global Construction Glass Market, By Product Type (Low- Emissivity Glass and Special Glass), By Application (Residential and Commercial), By Manufacturing Process (Float Glass Process and Rolled/Sheet Process), By Chemical Composition (Soda-Lime, Potash-Lead, Potash-Lime), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025

Global construction glass market is projected to reach $ 150 billion by 2025 to growing construction activities, increasing requirement for better infrastructure facilities, rising middle-class population and growing disposable income.Furthermore, construction glass has various properties & applications such as excellent insulation, high strength, soundproof, saves energy, and is fire-resistant.



These properties make construction glass the most feasible option for the construction industry, which further drives the construction industry, globally.Moreover, rising population means need for construction of new buildings, and high disposable income has enabled end users to spend more on new construction, which is positively influencing the global construction glass market.



Most importantly, the changing mindset of residential consumers is boosting demand for construction glass, globally.



The global construction glass market is segmented based on product type, application, manufacturing process, chemical composition, and region.Based on product type, the market is categorized into Special Glass and Low Emissivity Glass, with the former segment accounting for two-third of the market share in 2019.



Dominance of Special Glass segment is expected to continue over the next five years as well.



Based on application, the market is categorized into residential and commercial segments.Out of these, the commercial category accounted for the majority share in the construction glass market and is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period.



UV protection and high resistance to chemicals and electricity offered by construction glass are the major factors contributing to the growing market trend, especially in the commercial segment. Moreover, construction glasses are least affected by environmental changes, which is likely to further boost their adoption in the coming years.



Regionally, APAC is expected to lead the market with the region account for a majority share in the global construction glass market in 2019. This trend is expected to continue due to growing investments in the region’s construction sector and demand for sustainable construction activities, especially in China, India and Japan.

Major players operating in the global construction glass market include AGC Inc. (Asahi Glass), Central Glass Co. Ltd., China Glass Holdings Limited, Guardian Industries, Nippon Sheet Glass (NSG), Saint-Gobain, Schott AG, Sisecam Group, Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, Fuso Glass India Pvt. Ltd. and others. Key market players are adopting various competitive strategies such as new product development, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations to expand their geographic reach.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015 - 2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021 - 2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of Construction Glass Market, in terms of value and volume.

• To classify and forecast Global Construction Glass Market based on product type, application, manufacturing process, chemical composition and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Global Construction Glass Market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Global Construction Glass Market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for Construction Glass Market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of Global Construction Glass Market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of construction glass manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the suppliers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global construction glass market using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end user industries and its application across various product types were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analysing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company website, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Construction glass manufacturers, suppliers and other stakeholders

• Major end users

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to construction glass market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Construction Glass Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



• Market, By Product Type:

o Low- Emissivity Glass

o Special Glass

• Market, By Application:

o Residential

o Commercial

• Market, By Manufacturing Process:

o Float Glass Process

o Rolled/Sheet Process

• Market, By Chemical Composition:

o Soda-Lime

o Potash-Lead

o Potash-Lime

• Market, By Regions:

o Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia

• Rest of APAC

o Europe

• Germany

• Italy

• France

• Spain

• United Kingdom

• Rest of Europe

o North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

o Middle East and Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• Qatar

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

o South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Colombia

• Rest of South America



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Construction Glass Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

