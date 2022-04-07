Global Console Games Market (2022 to 2031) - Featuring Tencent Games, Sony Interactive Equipment and Microsoft Studios Among Others

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Console Games Market

Global Console Games Market
Global Console Games Market

Dublin, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Console Games Global Market Report 2022, By Type, Application, Device" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global console games market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market is experiencing rapid growth due to the coronavirus and how it is likely to stabilize as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the console games market are Tencent Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Microsoft Studios, Activision Blizzard, EA, Nintendo, Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar, Ubisoft, Valve Corporation, 2K Games, Gameloft, Naughty Dog, Capcom, Mojang, Square Enix, Sega, Bethesda Game Studios, BioWare, Epic Games, Game Freak, Insomniac Games Inc, Infinity Ward, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Gearbox Software, Midway, LucasArts, Telltale Games and Gamefreak.

The global console games market is expected to grow from $65.48 billion in 2021 to $72.67 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $103.93 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.4%.

The console games market consists of sales of console games. A console game is a type of video game that have an interactive multimedia software that uses a video game console to provide an interactive multimedia experience. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The main types of console games are digital console games, online/microtransaction console and physical console games. A digital console games are the games that are played on an interactive electronic device such as consoles and computers. The devices used are TV, computer/PC, system consoles and are used in playing games such as shooter, action, sport games, role-playing, adventure, racing, fighting, strategy, others.

The major driving force for the console games market is the rapid increase in the number of active gamers across the world. The number of the gamers is expected to reach 2.73 billion by 2021. According to Nielsen, 64% of the general population in the USA are gamers. Esports viewers would also significantly contribute to the growth of console games market as around 557 million people watched Esports in 2021.

The regions covered in console games market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

There has been a rapid growth in the mobile/tablet gaming owing to introduction of new smart phones/tablets with enhanced features to play video games without having to connect an external device/console. For example, the ease of using a mobile phone for multiple purposes such as messaging, internet use, and gaming has led to the maximum adoption of mobiles without having to sit in a fixed location with an external console device. Due to the mobility offered by mobile/tablet based games, console games market may decline. According to the recent data from GMM, mobile gaming segment was close to 47% of the total revenue of the global games market and is further increasing at a strong growth posing a significant threat to the console games market.

Console video game developers are adopting to subscription-based gaming. For example, Xbox Live and PlayStation Plus provide licenses for a few games on monthly rotation basis. The first major subscription program by EA was the EA Access on Xbox One which offered discounts on EA games, a limited number of hours of pre-release play, and a vault of back catalog offerings. Microsoft released a Netflix-style offering called Game-Pass, for its first-party games and a number of titles from third-party developers and publishers.

A majority of parents around the world are concerned about children being exposed to inappropriate content via video games, therefore, a few regulatory actions have been taken up to standardise the age ratings online. The Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) provides ratings for video games and apps so parents can make informed choices. Majority of the retailers in across North America carry an ESRB rating.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Console Games Market Characteristics

3. Console Games Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Console Games

5. Console Games Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Console Games Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Console Games Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Console Games Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Console Games Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Digital Console Games

  • Online/Microtransaction Console

  • Physical Console Games

6.2. Global Console Games Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Shooter

  • Action

  • Sport Games

  • Role-Playing

  • Adventure

  • Racing

  • Fighting

  • Strategy

  • Others

6.3. Global Console Games Market, Segmentation By Device, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • TV

  • Computer/PC

  • System Consoles

7. Console Games Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Console Games Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Console Games Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/19vrfo

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s

  • Kraken deal blow to Stars' playoff push with 4-1 victory

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored a short-handed goal in the first period, Ryan Donato converted on a breakaway early in the third period, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Sunday night. McCann’s early goal was his 25th of the season and Donato added a beautiful finish five minutes into the third period to give the Kraken a cushion. It was Donato’s 14th of the season, tying his career-high. Yanni Gourde added a breakaway goal with 2:13 left and Karson Kuhlman scored an empty-n

  • Senators' Josh Norris scores first career hat trick in 5-2 win over Red Wings

    OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g

  • Toews helps Avalanche beat Penguins 3-2 for 28th home win

    DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored with 4:26 remaining, Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots and the Colorado Avalanche tied the franchise record for most home wins in a season with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. It was win No. 28 at Ball Arena, matching Colorado’s marks from 2000-01 and 2017-18. At 28-4-3, Colorado possesses the league’s top home record. Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado in a fast-paced game that had just one penalty and featured tw

  • Quinn, OL Reign hand Sinclair, Portland Thorns FC 1st loss in NWSL Challenge Cup

    Christine Sinclair's Portland Thorns FC has seen its unbeaten run at the National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup come to an end. Canadian midfielder Quinn played a full game to help OL Reign claim a 1-0 away victory over Portland on Saturday. American striker Rose Lavelle scored the lone goal of the match in the 74th minute. The victory propelled Reign (2-1-0) to the top of the West Division with seven points in three games. They will host San Diego Wave next on April 14. Sinclair played 59

  • Panthers clinch postseason spot with 5-3 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c

  • Nova Scotia women's curling team finishes perfect week with national title

    A Nova Scotia women's curling team will represent Canada at the world junior championship after winning a national title this week. Led by skip Taylour Stevens, Nova Scotia edged an Ontario team skipped by Emily Deschenes 7-5 in the championship game Friday in Stratford, Ont. The Nova Scotia team improved on a bronze-medal performance in 2020. "Honestly, it doesn't even feel real yet," Stevens said in an interview Saturday. "We can't wrap our head around it. It was an amazing week and I'm so pro

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri

  • Eriksson Ek sets career high in goals, Wild top Capitals 5-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. Marcus Foligno built on one career-high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 games while earning a point in the other. Tyson Jost and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as second-place Minnesota extended its lead to five points

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • Matthews has hat trick, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 6-2

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Auston Matthews had three goals to tie the franchise single-season record for goals, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Monday night. Matthews, who also had an assist and extended his goal streak to six games, had his seventh career hat trick — and fourth this season. The center equaled Rick Vaive’s mark with 54 goals set in 1981-82. Mitchell Marner had a goal and two assists, giving him 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) during a 10-game point stre

  • Matthews nets 51st goal to help Toronto defeat Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 51st goal, Morgan Rielly had a goal and two assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs won their fourth straight with a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. John Tavares, Wayne Simmonds, Timothy Liljegren and Pierre Engvall also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have netted 24 goals during their streak. Ivan Provorov had two goals and an assist and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers, who have lost five of six. Philadel

  • Raptors fans roast pop-up Kyle Lowry statue spotted around Toronto

    A temporary Kyle Lowry monument made its way around Toronto this weekend and was predictably mocked online by a bunch of Raptors fans.

  • NHL broadcaster doubles down on controversial, violent opinion

    Tyson Nash had the opportunity to walk back his brutal comments. He chose not to.

  • Golden Knights edge Canucks 3-2 in overtime, extend win streak to five games

    VANCOUVER — Shea Theodore scored 2:05 into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights eked out a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and assist, and Alex Pietrangelo also scored for Vegas (39-28-4), which stretched its win streak to five games. The Canucks (32-28-10) went down 2-0 in the first period but rallied with goals from J.T. Miller and Bo Horvat in the third. Robin Lehner returned from a lower-body injury to put up a 26-save performance for Vegas. Th

  • Braves unveil bonkers $25,000 burger that comes with real World Series ring

    For a cool 25 grand you can enjoy a ballpark burger topped with foie gras, lobster tail, eggs, truffle aioli and a scrumptious World Series ring.

  • Gostisbehere's OT goal lifts Coyotes past Blackhawks, 3-2

    CHICAGO (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night. The win was only struggling Arizona’s second in the last nine games (2-6-1). The slumping Blackhawks lost their fifth straight (0-3-2) after a two-game winning streak. Gostisbehere’s game-winner came with Chicago’s Patrick Kane in the penalty box and deflected off Chicago center Jonathan

  • Flyers bench Keith Yandle to end record ironman streak at 989 games

    Phil Kessel now owns the NHL's longest active ironman streak, sitting just 21 back of Yandle's consecutive games played record.

  • Pascal Siakam discusses Kyle Lowry's impact on and off the court

    After Toronto's loss to Miami in Kyle Lowry's emotional return, Pascal Siakam said Lowry's leadership qualities, work ethic, ability to connect and bond with teammates and the way he always set a hardworking tone are some of the lasting traits that have impacted him most. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.