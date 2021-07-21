Global Connected Worker Market 2021 Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region | In-Depth Analysis of Market Status, Growth, Share, Trends, Production Capacity, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin and Cost Structures

Pune, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Connected Worker Market Report 2021-2027: The global Connected Worker market size is projected to reach US$ 13120 million by 2027, from US$ 5209 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 14.1% during 2021-2027.

Global “Connected Worker Market” Research Report 2021-2027 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Connected Worker industry. The report represents a basic overview of the Connected Worker market share, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the Connected Worker market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key driver’s analysis. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Connected Worker market.



Scope of the Connected Worker Market Report:

Connected Worker is a customizable suite of rugged hardware and software solutions that help workers be more accurate and efficient. They enable workers to focus on tasks, and help organizations increase productivity and reduce incident response time.

Global Connected Worker key players include Honeywell International, Intel, Accenture, Oracle, 3M, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 45%.

North America is the largest market, with a share about 40%, followed by Europe and China, both have a share about 35 percent.

In terms of product, Hardware is the largest segment, with a share over 65%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Oil & Gas, followed by Manufacturing.



The Major Players in the Connected Worker Market include: The research covers the current Connected Worker market size and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of key players/manufacturers:

Honeywell International

Intel

Accenture

Deloitte

Oracle

Wipro

3M

Fujitsu

Zebra Technologies

SAP

Vandrico Solutions

Avnet

Hexagon PPM

IBM

Wearable Technologies Limited

Intellinium

hIOTron

Solution Analysts

Other Vendors

On the basis of product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Hardware

Software

Services

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Manufacturing

Construction

Mining

Oil and Gas

Others

The Connected Worker Market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers a comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Connected Worker business, the date to enter into the Connected Worker market, Connected Worker product introduction, recent developments, etc.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What is the global ( North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa ) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Connected Workers?

Who are the global key manufacturers of the Connected Worker Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Connected Worker market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Connected Worker Industry?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Connected Worker market?

What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Connected Worker Market Forecast Period: 2021-2027

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Connected Worker market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

