Global Connected Toys Market Size [2022-2027] | Industry Value Is Expected To Reach US$ 9378.4 Mn | Growth Rate, Company Profiles, Demand, Key Finding, Revenue, Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges & Risks Factors | Industry Research

Industry Research
·11 min read
Industry Research
Industry Research

Pune, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry."

The global “Connected Toys Market” 2022-2027 study provides critical information related to the global, regional and top players including Connected Toys market share analysis, winning strategies, recent developments, and financials planning. Besides providing information regarding the key players in the Connected Toys market, the study also recalibrates, the impact of macroeconomic and microeconomic factors that has the potential to impact the growth of the Connected Toys market.

Get a Sample PDF of report @ https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/request-sample/17318793

Connected toys are internet enabled devices with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or other capabilities build in. These toys, which may or may not be smart toys.

The global Connected Toys market was valued at US$ 4497.4 million in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 9378.4 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Connected Toys volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Connected Toys market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Connected Toys Market

The research report studies the Connected Toys market size using different methodologies and analyzes to supply accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it's divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information within the report. This report is aimed toward guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market. The worldwide Connected Toys market growth analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, investment plan, business strategy, opportunity, and key regions development status.

The Major Players in the Connected Toys Market include:

  • LEGO Group

  • Sphero

  • Mattel

  • PLAYMOBIL

  • Hasbro

  • Sony

  • K’NEX

  • Konami

  • PlayFusion

  • Anki

  • WowWee

  • DXTR Labs

  • Leka

  • Wonder Workshop

To Understand How Covid-19 Impact Is Covered in This Report - https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/request-covid19/17318793

Global Connected Toys Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

  • Smartphone-Connected Toys

  • App-Connected Drones

  • Console-Connected Toys

  • Tablet-Connected Toys

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

  • 2–5 Years

  • 6–8 Years

  • 9–12 Years

  • Teenagers

Get a sample copy of the Connected Toys Market report 2022-2027

Key Reasons to Purchase Connected Toys Market Report:

  • The report analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service within the region also as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

  • The report provides opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Connected Toys Industry

  • The report indicates the region and segment that's expected to witness the fastest growth

  • Competitive landscape which includes the market ranking of the main players, along with new product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions.

  • The report provides extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the main market players

  • The report gives the present as well as the future market outlook of the industry regarding recent developments, growth opportunities, drivers, challenges and restraints of both emerging also as developed regions

Enquire before purchasing this report - https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/17318793

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

  • What will the market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

  • Which are the key factors driving the Connected Toys market?

  • What was the size of the emerging Connected Toys market by value in 2021?

  • What will be the size of the emerging Connected Toys market in 2027?

  • Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Connected Toys market?

  • What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Connected Toys market?

  • What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Connected Toys market?

Global Connected Toys Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally dispensed. The Global Connected Toys market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions offered.

Purchase this report (Price 2900 USD for a single-user license) - https://www.industryresearch.biz/purchase/17318793

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Connected Toys market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Some Points from TOC:

1 Connected Toys Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Connected Toys
1.2 Connected Toys Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Connected Toys Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)
1.2.2 Smartphone-Connected Toys
1.2.3 App-Connected Drones
1.2.4 Console-Connected Toys
1.2.5 Tablet-Connected Toys
1.3 Connected Toys Segment by Application
1.3.1 Connected Toys Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)
1.3.2 2–5 Years
1.3.3 6–8 Years
1.3.4 9–12 Years
1.3.5 Teenagers
1.4 Global Connected Toys Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
1.4.1 Global Connected Toys Revenue 2016-2027
1.4.2 Global Connected Toys Sales 2016-2027
1.4.3 Connected Toys Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Connected Toys Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Connected Toys Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Connected Toys Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Connected Toys Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.4 Manufacturers Connected Toys Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
2.5 Connected Toys Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Connected Toys Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Connected Toys Players Market Share by Revenue
2.5.3 Global Connected Toys Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Connected Toys Retrospective Market Scenario by Region
3.1 Global Connected Toys Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
3.2 Global Connected Toys Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
3.3 North America Connected Toys Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.3.1 North America Connected Toys Sales by Country
3.3.2 North America Connected Toys Revenue by Country
3.3.3 U.S.
3.3.4 Canada
3.4 Europe Connected Toys Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.4.1 Europe Connected Toys Sales by Country
3.4.2 Europe Connected Toys Revenue by Country
3.4.3 Germany
3.4.4 France
3.4.5 U.K.
3.4.6 Italy
3.4.7 Russia
3.5 Asia Pacific Connected Toys Market Facts & Figures by Region
3.5.1 Asia Pacific Connected Toys Sales by Region
3.5.2 Asia Pacific Connected Toys Revenue by Region
3.5.3 China
3.5.4 Japan
3.5.5 South Korea
3.5.6 India
3.5.7 Australia
3.5.8 Taiwan
3.5.9 Indonesia
3.5.10 Thailand
3.5.11 Malaysia
3.5.12 Philippines
3.5.13 Vietnam
3.6 Latin America Connected Toys Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.6.1 Latin America Connected Toys Sales by Country
3.6.2 Latin America Connected Toys Revenue by Country
3.6.3 Mexico
3.6.4 Brazil
3.6.5 Argentina
3.7 Middle East and Africa Connected Toys Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Connected Toys Sales by Country
3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Connected Toys Revenue by Country
3.7.3 Turkey
3.7.4 Saudi Arabia
3.7.5 U.A.E
4 Global Connected Toys Historic Market Analysis by Type
4.1 Global Connected Toys Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Connected Toys Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.3 Global Connected Toys Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Connected Toys Historic Market Analysis by Application
5.1 Global Connected Toys Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Connected Toys Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.3 Global Connected Toys Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled
6.1 LEGO Group
6.1.1 LEGO Group Corporation Information
6.1.2 LEGO Group Description and Business Overview
6.1.3 LEGO Group Connected Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
6.1.4 LEGO Group Product Portfolio
6.1.5 LEGO Group Recent Developments/Updates
6.2 Sphero
6.2.1 Sphero Corporation Information
6.2.2 Sphero Description and Business Overview
6.2.3 Sphero Connected Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
6.2.4 Sphero Product Portfolio
6.2.5 Sphero Recent Developments/Updates
6.3 Mattel
6.3.1 Mattel Corporation Information
6.3.2 Mattel Description and Business Overview
6.3.3 Mattel Connected Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
6.3.4 Mattel Product Portfolio
6.3.5 Mattel Recent Developments/Updates
6.4 PLAYMOBIL
6.4.1 PLAYMOBIL Corporation Information
6.4.2 PLAYMOBIL Description and Business Overview
6.4.3 PLAYMOBIL Connected Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
6.4.4 PLAYMOBIL Product Portfolio
6.4.5 PLAYMOBIL Recent Developments/Updates
6.5 Hasbro
6.5.1 Hasbro Corporation Information
6.5.2 Hasbro Description and Business Overview
6.5.3 Hasbro Connected Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
6.5.4 Hasbro Product Portfolio
6.5.5 Hasbro Recent Developments/Updates
6.6 Sony
6.6.1 Sony Corporation Information
6.6.2 Sony Description and Business Overview
6.6.3 Sony Connected Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
6.6.4 Sony Product Portfolio
6.6.5 Sony Recent Developments/Updates
6.7 K’NEX
6.6.1 K’NEX Corporation Information
6.6.2 K’NEX Description and Business Overview
6.6.3 K’NEX Connected Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
6.4.4 K’NEX Product Portfolio
6.7.5 K’NEX Recent Developments/Updates
6.8 Konami
6.8.1 Konami Corporation Information
6.8.2 Konami Description and Business Overview
6.8.3 Konami Connected Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
6.8.4 Konami Product Portfolio
6.8.5 Konami Recent Developments/Updates
6.9 PlayFusion
6.9.1 PlayFusion Corporation Information
6.9.2 PlayFusion Description and Business Overview
6.9.3 PlayFusion Connected Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
6.9.4 PlayFusion Product Portfolio
6.9.5 PlayFusion Recent Developments/Updates
6.10 Anki
6.10.1 Anki Corporation Information
6.10.2 Anki Description and Business Overview
6.10.3 Anki Connected Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
6.10.4 Anki Product Portfolio
6.10.5 Anki Recent Developments/Updates
6.11 WowWee
6.11.1 WowWee Corporation Information
6.11.2 WowWee Connected Toys Description and Business Overview
6.11.3 WowWee Connected Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
6.11.4 WowWee Product Portfolio
6.11.5 WowWee Recent Developments/Updates

……………………..Continued

About Us:

Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in the technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies with a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors. Industry Research is the credible source for gaining the market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs.

CONTACT: Industry Research Biz Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 / UK +44 203 239 8187 Email: sales@industryresearch.biz Web: https://www.industryresearch.biz


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur, one of hockey's all-time greats, dead at age 70

    Guy Lafleur had been passed the torch as the Montreal Canadiens' next great Quebec-born player. Maurice (Rocket) Richard was still revered in the province, while the just-retired Jean Beliveau cast a long, imposing shadow when the kid from Thurso was selected first overall at the 1971 NHL draft. A dynamic forward with blonde locks that rippled in the wind as he glided up the ice before unleashing one of his bullet shots, Lafleur was expected to fill the void and become hockey's new French Canadi

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — Thirty-seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight. The team played tribute to the great, who died Friday at 70, with a ceremony before a game against Boston. A video of Lafleur's goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup, which he won five times with the Habs, played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes. On the boards, the usu

  • Cates, Jones lead Flyers over Penguins

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Noah Cates had two goals and an assist, Martin Jones made 37 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Sunday. Morgan Frost added a goal and an assist and Travis Konecny scored an empty-netter for the Flyers, who won their second straight after losing six in a row. Sidney Crosby scored for the Penguins. The Penguins entered in third place in the Metropolitan Division, two points ahead of Washington. Pittsburgh has two games remaining and would play

  • Nedeljkovic makes 17 saves, Red Wings blank Devils 3-0

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 17 saves, Oskar Sundqvist and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and assist and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 3-0 on Sunday. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Red Wings and came a day after they were blown out by the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-2. Sundqvist scored in the first period and Bertuzzi and Michael Rasmussen added late empty-net goals. New Jersey goaltender Andrew Hammond made 21 saves as the Devils lost their seventh str

  • It's only one win, but it's hard not to feel good about this Raptors team now

    All the reasons to be optimistic about the Raptors going forward were on full display in Toronto's Game 4 win.

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Ovechkin injured as NHL enters final week of regular season

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin was injured, and the Washington Capitals missed a major opportunity to move up in the standings by blowing a lead and losing 4-3 in a shootout to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin crashed hard into the boards early in the third period after tripping on the stick of Toronto's goalie and was ruled out with what the team called an upper-body injury. The Capitals coughed up a two-goal lead they build not long after Ovechkin left the game in obvious pain. They left wit

  • Jets beat Avalanche 4-1, sending them to fourth straight loss

    WINNIPEG — Connor Hellebuyck was glad to see his teammates display the kind of scoring power he knows they're capable of producing. Adam Lowry, Blake Wheeler and Kyle Connor scored in a span of 3:21 in the third period to help the Winnipeg Jets upset the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 Sunday and hand the visitors a season-high fourth straight loss. Nikolaj Ehlers also scored a late third-period goal for the Jets (36-32-11) and Hellebuyck made 30 saves on a night the netminder went into the franchise's r

  • Rowing club helps rescue kayaker from Ottawa River

    A kayaker was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition after a high-stakes rescue Sunday morning on the Ottawa River. In a press release, Ottawa Fire Services said the call came in at 10:36 a.m. for a kayaker in distress floating near the Alexandra Bridge. "We don't know what happened, but all we know is that they were holding on to the side of their kayak and kind of kicking to try and gain ground," said OFS spokesperson Nicholas DeFazio. DeFazio said much of the credit goes to Ottawa

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L

  • Own The Podium chief says athletes' cries for change are heard

    Maybe the name "Own The Podium" was a problem. Canada has posted some of its biggest medal hauls in Olympic Games over the last dozen years, but how the country has gone about owning the podium is now under the microscope. Established in 2005 after Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., won the bid to host the 2010 Winter Games, Own The Podium's goal was to strategize athletes onto the podium and rank Canada number one among countries in total medals at a home Olympic Games. That label, and the ceaseless

  • Peña's 2-run homer in 10th leads Astros over Blue Jays 8-7

    HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Jeremy Peña hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Houston Astros to an 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday and avoid a sweep. The Astros snapped a four-game skid and ended Toronto's four-game winning streak. Kyle Tucker was on second as the automatic runner with one out when Peña connected off closer Jordan Romano (1-0) for a drive to center field. Romano had converted 31 save chances in a row. Peña, taking over as the Astros shortstop this season after t

  • Sharks snap 11-game skid vs Vegas with 5-4 shootout win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Thomas Bordeleau scored the only goal in a shootout to lift the San Jose Sharks to a 5-4 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night. Vegas squandered a 4-2 lead with a little more than two minutes left in regulation, as Nick Bonino scored his second goal of the game at 17:54 of the third period and Timo Meier added the equalizer with 0.9 seconds remaining to silence what moments before was a raucous crowd of 18,367. The Golden Knights outshot San Jose 6-1 in overtime, but

  • Blankenburg gets 1st NHL goal, Blue Jackets beat Oilers 5-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rookie Nick Blankenburg scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to help the Columbus Blue Jackets beat Edmonton 5-2 on Sunday afternoon, breaking a five-game losing streak and keeping the Oilers from clinching second place in the Pacific Division. “It’s a dream come true, just to score a goal at home against Edmonton to go up 3-2 with 10 minutes left,” Blankenburg said. “That’s very special for me.” Eric Robinson and Jack Roslovic also scored, Oliver Bjorkstrand had a

  • Islanders take to chilly April waters in support of Special Olympics

    High winds, big crashing waves and a dust of morning snow didn't stop Islanders from showing support for Special Olympics athletes in the province this weekend. About 90 people took to the waters off Dalvay by the Sea on Sunday for the annual polar plunge put on by the The Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics, which raises money for things such as programs and travel costs for Island athletes. "It was bitter cold. It was like knives sticking into your feet. It was that cold," says

  • Haula’s two goals lift Bruins over Canadiens 5-3 in emotional night at Bell Centre

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins added another memorable chapter to their historic rivalry on Sunday night. The Habs celebrated the life of legend Guy Lafleur who passed away Friday. Down 4-1, Montreal (20-49-11) rallied with two goals in the third period but the Bruins escaped the emotional Bell Centre with a 5-3 win. “The rivalry, it's still there from the years so every time we play Montreal, we want to make sure we put our best foot forward,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassid

  • Tsuut'ina makes international headlines linked to possible Jake Paul fight

    The Tsuut'ina Nation just west of Calgary is at the centre of a major sports story involving a YouTube star, boxer Jake Paul, and former UFC legend Michael Bisping. The First Nation made headlines in the sports pages of UK tabloids and around the world this week as Paul and Bisping escalated a long-running war of words on social media, teasing a possible fight between the pair that could happen in Alberta. Bisping, 43, is one of the latest retired MMA stars on 25-year-old Paul's hit list, which

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes’s impact: ‘He helps us in every way you can think of’

    Speaking to the media after Toronto’s season-saving win versus the Sixers, Gary Trent Jr. couldn’t hide his excitement over Scottie Barnes being named NBA Rookie Of The Year. GTJ also discussed how much Barnes impacts the team overall, winning without Fred VanVleet, and how the Raptors defended differently in Game 4. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Fred VanVleet's status for Raptors' Game 5 unknown due to left hip strain

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet's status for Game 5 of the opening round of the playoffs is unknown after the Raptors guard strained his left hip on Saturday. The injury forced VanVleet to leave Game 4 of Toronto's series with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Raptors went on to win 110-102 and avoid elimination, sending the series back to Philadelphia for Game 5 on Monday. VanVleet tore off his jersey as he left the game late in the second quarter. The Raptors confirmed in the third that he would not return.

  • Toronto's Scottie Barnes captures NBA rookie of the year honours

    TORONTO — Chants of "Scottie! Scottie! Scottie!" rained down at Scotiabank Arena Saturday as Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes was named the NBA's rookie of the year. News of Barnes' award broke less than an hour prior to tipoff in the Raptors' 110-102 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. He had missed Games 2 and 3 of the best-of-seven playoff series with a sprained ankle and was cleared to play just before the elimination game began. A pre-game ceremony honouring Barnes drew joyous applause f