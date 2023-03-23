Global Connected E-Cigarettes, Electrical Tobacco Heating Systems and Cannabis Vaporizers Software Applications Market Overview Report 2023 with a Review of Google Play and App Store Policies

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market Overview of Software Applications of Connected E-Cigarettes, Electrical Tobacco Heating Systems and Cannabis Vaporizers for 2010-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Connected vape solutions are becoming increasingly popular in the modern global vape market.

The report provides a genesis overview of the connected e-cigarettes, tobacco heating systems, cannabis vaporizers and dedicated software applications that were released worldwide for all time.

The report contains an analysis of 64 connected e-cigarettes, 42 cannabis vaporizers and 21 electric heating systems with corresponding applications in terms of the progress of their functionality and the introduction of unique features.

Despite technological complexity, such interactive platforms provide significant benefits for both consumers and manufacturers, in particular, they make the product more functional and iterative, protect against counterfeit consumables and unauthorized use, collect/analyze sales data and user's preferences, etc.

The connectivity is mostly implemented via outdated wire-connected solutions and modern wireless solutions. Connected vape products support such platforms as Android, iOS, PC (including Windows and Mac OS) and web-based resources.

Each of three timelines provided for e-cigarettes, cannabis vaporizers and tobacco heating systems contain all the app-driven devices from the very first developments to the modern advanced solutions.

Each section details the information concerning technology development, in particular connectivity methods, platforms support and the implementation of key features throughout the observed period of time.

The research also discloses the most widely utilized features within applications for connected e-cigarettes, cannabis vaporizers and tobacco heating systems. The research also highlights the most demanding and unique features in modern connected vape devices and dedicated applications.

  • The first section provides a general overview of dedicated software, pros and cons of supported platforms as well as benefits of connected vape solutions for both manufacturers and consumers.

  • The second section gives a timeline and a detailed observation of connected e-cigarettes and dedicated applications.

  • The third section gives a timeline and a detailed observation of connected cannabis vaporizers and dedicated applications.

  • The fourth section gives a timeline and a detailed observation of tobacco heating systems and dedicated applications.

  • The fifth section contains three subsections dedicated to the history of vape-related applications bans, an overview of application store policies and a list of vape applications that are currently available in major application stores.

  • The sixth section contains a detailed overview of applications for connected e-cigarette products currently marketed worldwide.

  • The seventh section contains a detailed overview of applications for connected cannabis vaporizers currently marketed worldwide.

  • The eighth section contains a detailed overview of applications for connected tobacco heating systems currently marketed worldwide.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Types of Software and Platforms: Pros and Cons (Android, Ios, Windows, Web)

2. App-Driven E-Cigarettes and Main Application Features (2010-2022)

3. App-Driven Cannabis Vaporizers and Main Application Features (2014-2022)

4. App-Driven Tobacco Heating Systems and Main Application Features (2017-2022)

5. Review of Google Play and App Store Policies
5.1. History of Vape Bans for Application Stores
5.2. Overview of Store Policies
5.3. Applications Available in Official Application Stores and on Official Websites

6. App-Driven E-Cigarettes and Applications Interfaces Overview
6.1 Juul 2
6.2 Vuse Epod 2 Plus
6.3 Ayr V2
6.4 Anyvape Rorelx R5 Pro
6.5 Teke T 3.0
6.6 Relx I P50
6.7 Iqos Veev
6.8 Enovap Mini
6.9 Neb Mist
6.10 Nuumi
6.11 Arctic Dolphin Elux Legend Baby
6.12 Igek Jizhi Phone

7. App-Driven Cannabis Vaporizers and Applications Interfaces Overview
7.1 Pax Era Pro
7.2 Ikrusher Tc Omni Series (Ikrusher Omni Smart Device)
7.3 Airgraft 1
7.4 Airgraft 2
7.5 Storz & Bickel Crafty
7.6 Vapor Dosing Technologies Mode
7.7 Ryah Potbotics

8. App-Driven Tobacco Heating Systems and Applications Interfaces Overview
8.1 Iqos Iluma One
8.2 Iqos Iluma Prime
8.3 Ploom X
8.4 Wonz Smart Hybrid
8.5 Lil Aible Premium
8.6 Feyan X

Companies Mentioned

  • Airgraft, Inc.

  • ALD Group Ltd.

  • Anker Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Anyvape Rorelx R5 Pro

  • Arctic Dolphin Elux Legend Baby

  • Ayr V2

  • AYR, Ltd.

  • British American Tobacco

  • Dongguan Topson Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Dongguan Yihi Electronic Co., Ltd.

  • Enovap Mini

  • Feyan X

  • Groupe Ryah Inc

  • Hangsen International Group Ltd.

  • Igek Jizhi Phone

  • Ikrusher Tc Omni Series (Ikrusher Omni Smart Device)

  • Infinite-N Technology Limited

  • Iqos Iluma One

  • Iqos Iluma Prime

  • Iqos Veev

  • Japan Tobacco International

  • Jingyi Intelligent Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

  • Juul 2

  • Juul Labs, Inc.

  • Kimsun Tech (Huizhou) Co., Ltd.

  • KT&G

  • Lil Aible Premium

  • Medad Technology LLC

  • Neb Mist

  • Nuumi

  • Pax Era Pro

  • PAX Labs, Inc.

  • Philip Morris International, Inc.

  • Ploom X

  • PotBotics Inc

  • Puff Corp.

  • Qianhai Guojian Huayan Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.

  • R/GA Media Group Inc.

  • Relx I P50

  • Reynolds American Inc.

  • Ryah Potbotics

  • Sanos Group UG

  • Shanlaan Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Shenzhen Anyvape Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Shenzhen Anyvape Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Shenzhen Bauway Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Shenzhen Bauway Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Shenzhen Boge Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Shenzhen Bungee Industrial Co., Ltd.

  • Shenzhen Damai Development Co., Ltd.

  • Shenzhen FirstUnion Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Shenzhen Iecig Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Shenzhen Jomo Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Shenzhen Joyetech Co., Ltd.

  • Shenzhen JSB (Jieshibo) Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Shenzhen JWEI Electronics Co., Ltd.

  • Shenzhen Kanger Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Shenzhen Laisimo Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Shenzhen Leiyan Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Shenzhen Mason Vap Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Shenzhen Meijiaer Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Shenzhen Quawins Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Shenzhen Relx Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Shenzhen Ruizhixin Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Shenzhen Shengerfei Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Shenzhen SMOK Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Shenzhen Topgreen Industrial Co., Ltd.

  • Shenzhen Vipsig Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Sichuan Sanlian New Materials Co., Ltd.

  • Smokewatchers Sas

  • Storz & Bickel Crafty

  • Storz & Bickel GmbH & Co. KG

  • Teke T

  • Vapor Dosing Technologies Mode

  • Vapor Dosing Technologies, Inc.

  • Vaporite, Inc.

  • Voopoo International Inc.

  • Vuse Epod 2 Plus

  • Wonz Smart Hybrid

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5xuukg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • 2 High-Risk, High-Reward Stocks to Buy in 2023

    Investors looking for high-risk, high-reward options in the stock market need to look no further -- these two companies are worth a look. The post 2 High-Risk, High-Reward Stocks to Buy in 2023 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Nvidia tweaks flagship H100 chip for export to China as H800

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Nvidia Corp, the U.S. semiconductor designer that dominates the market for artificial intelligence (AI) chips, said it has modified its flagship product into a version that is legal to export to China. U.S. regulators last year put into place rules that stopped Nvidia from selling its two most advanced chips, the A100 and newer H100, to Chinese customers citing national security concerns. Reuters in November reported that Nvidia had designed a chip called the A800 that reduced some capabilities of the A100 to make the A800 legal for export to China.

  • Departing Intel exec to focus on loosening Nvidia's grip on AI for movies, games

    (Reuters) -Raja Koduri, the chief architect at Intel Corp, is leaving to start a company that aims to loosen longtime rival Nvidia Corp's grip on the digital movie and video game markets. Koduri, whose departure was announced by Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger in a tweet on Tuesday, told Reuters his as-yet-unnamed company will aim to make a new wave of so-called generative artificial intelligence tools that work on chips from Intel, Advanced Micro Devices, Apple Inc or even future chips based on open-source RISC-V technology.

  • Bill Gates says that in the future ChatGPT will be like 'having a white-collar worker available to help you'

    Bill Gates said that he expected people to use generative AI as a digital personal assistant in the future.

  • Amazon is having a huge sale on budget smartphones, and they start at just $112

    Several popular budget smartphones are on sale for under $300.

  • TikTok ban – latest: Complete app shutdown looms as CEO set to testify at Congress

    TikTok is facing a complete ban in the US over fears that China is using the app as a covert tool for spying and spreading propaganda. CEO Shou Chew will testify before Congress on Thursday, with members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee set to raise their concerns about how much access the Chinese government has to user data, as well as how much influence the Chinese Communist Party has over it. TikTok has consistently denied such allegations, though this has not stopped the US and other countries from banning the app from government and military-issued devices.

  • Amazon Fire TV Device Sales Top 200 Million

    Amazon may be laying off thousands of employees, but it’s still selling a ton of stuff — including streaming devices and connected TVs. The company said sales of Fire TV streaming devices and smart TVs have now surpassed 200 million units to date. Amazon, which doles out such stats selectively, previously announced a milestone of […]

  • 9 best gaming laptop deals we're shopping today—save up to $950 on Gigabyte, MSI and HP

    Shop our favorite gaming laptop deals on Gigabyte, HP, Lenovo and Asus and save up to $950 today.

  • GRAPHIC-OpenAI tech gives Microsoft's Bing a boost in search battle with Google

    The integration of OpenAI's technology into Microsoft-owned Bing has driven people to the little-used search engine and helped it compete better with market leader Google in page visits growth, according to data from analytics firm Similarweb. Page visits on Bing have risen 15.8% since Microsoft Corp unveiled its artificial intelligence-powered version on Feb. 7, compared with a near 1% decline for the Alphabet Inc-owned search engine, data till March 20 showed. The figures are an early sign of the lead the Windows maker has taken in its fast-moving race with Google for generative AI dominance, thanks to the technology behind ChatGPT, the viral chatbot that many experts have called AI's "iPhone moment".

  • TikTok sends influencers to Washington as its troubles grow

    WASHINGTON (AP) — TikTok is ramping up a public relations campaign to fend off the possibility of a nationwide ban by the Biden administration, and it’s bringing some unconventional advocates to help: online influencers. Dozens of TikTok creators — some with millions of followers on the video-sharing app — came to Capitol Hill on Wednesday to lobby in favor of the platform, one day before lawmakers are slated to grill the company’s chief executive about concerns over user data falling into the h

  • Computing networking pioneer Metcalfe wins top industry prize

    Computing networking pioneer Bob Metcalfe on Wednesday won the industry's most prestigious prize for the invention of the Ethernet, a technology that half a century after its creation remains the foundation of the internet. The Ethernet is the standard connection for everything from servers inside data centers to telecommunications networks. The Association for Computing Machinery credited Metcalfe, 76, with the Ethernet's "invention, standardization, and commercialization" in conferring its 2022 Turing Award, known as the Nobel prize of computing.

  • UPDATE 1-Nvidia tweaks flagship H100 chip for export to China as H800

    Nvidia Corp , the U.S. semiconductor designer that dominates the market for artificial intelligence (AI) chips, said it has modified its flagship product into a version that is legal to export to China. U.S. regulators last year put into place rules that stopped Nvidia from selling its two most advanced chips, the A100 and newer H100, to Chinese customers citing national security concerns. Reuters in November reported that Nvidia had designed a chip called the A800 that reduced some capabilities of the A100 to make the A800 legal for export to China.

  • Apple fans, this is the last travel charger you'll need — score it for $29, an all-time low

    Save nearly 60% on this fold-up portable charger that'll juice your iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch.

  • Google launches Bard chatbot amid ‘misleading or false information’ fears

    Google has admitted its Bard chatbot can still give “misleading or false information” as it launched the artificial intelligence (AI) engine to the public.

  • Google suspends Chinese shopping app amid security concerns

    HONG KONG (AP) — Google has suspended the Chinese shopping app Pinduoduo on its app store after malware was discovered in versions of the app from other sources. Google said in a statement Tuesday that it suspended the Pinduoduo app on the Google Play app store out of “security concerns” and that it was investigating the matter. The suspension of the Pinduoduo app — mainly used in China — comes amid heightened U.S.-China tensions over Chinese-owned apps such as TikTok, which some U.S. lawmakers

  • The second episode of 'Ted Lasso' season 3 is here—sign up for Apple TV+ today to watch

    Everyone's favorite football coach is coming back this March and we've got all the details. Stream 'Ted Lasso' season 3 on Apple TV+ today.

  • Nvidia positions for quantum computing with new products

    Nvidia Corp, the computing company powering the bulk of artificial intelligence, is positioning itself as a key player in quantum computing with the launch of new software and hardware. On Tuesday at its developer conference GTC, Nvidia unveiled CUDA Quantum, a platform for building quantum algorithms using popular classical computer coding languages C++ and python. The program would help run the algorithm across quantum and classical computers depending on which system is most efficient in solving the problem.

  • Meryl Streep, Edward Norton and more unite for Apple TV+'s star-studded 'Extrapolations'

    Meryl Streep, Edward Norton, Forest Whitaker, Gemma Chan, Kit Harrington and more will star in climate change series 'Extrapolations' on Apple TV+.

  • How to record a phone call on your android?

    If you try screen recording a phone call, you won’t have any audio, which means you would need to use a third-party app including Google Voice and Call Recorder Lite.

  • 'Charged my devices for almost two days': Save 80% on these bestselling power banks — $10 each!

    Phone dead? Never again, thanks to these fast-charging gizmos — stock up while the price is right.