Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2019 & 2020-2027: Market is Expected to Expand at a CAGR of 42.4%, to Reach $2.5 Billion

The global connected drug delivery devices market size is expected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2027



The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 42.4% from 2020 to 2027. Factors contributing to the growth of this market include a rise in awareness regarding adverse effects of non-adherence to medication, and increased adoption of IoT, patient connectivity, and engagement. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has further accentuated the need for "contactless" services, thereby providing lucrative growth opportunities in the coming few years.



The instruments can help physicians to monitor compliance of patients to the therapy prescribed by them as well as to modify the treatment of the patient as required. Growing initiatives in order to create awareness regarding the complexities caused by overdosage or under-dosage of medicines are expected to promote the adoption of the instrument.



Patients with chronic diseases such as asthma and diabetes are facing challenges in managing medications, adherence to prescriptions, visiting healthcare providers, and maintaining a balanced diet. Connected drug delivery devices can be useful for self-management. These instruments can aid in patient adherence to prescribed treatments during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is likely to significantly increase their adoption.



Major market players are collaborating via partnerships to enhance their market presence. For instance, in July 2020, BioCorp signed a distribution contract with Roche Diabetes Care France. As per the agreement, Roche will distribute Mallya to pharmacies in France and will integrate it into its digital ecosystem.



Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Report Highlights

The connected sensors segment dominated the overall revenue share as of 2019 and is projected to show a CAGR of over 40.9% from 2020 to 2027. Low cost of these sensors in comparison with integrated devices, resulting in high adoption of these sensors, is expected to drive the market

North America held the dominant share as of 2019, due to the quick adoption of the latest technologies as well as devices

The industry participants are focusing on investing in acquisitions, collaborations, product launch, and partnerships to gain a competitive edge

The healthcare providers category held the majority of the revenue share of around 60.0% in 2019 owing to the rising prevalence of various chronic diseases

The Bluetooth segment is expected to garner around 70.0% of the market share owing to its ease of availability and less price

In Asia Pacific, the market is anticipated to witness lucrative growth of around 42.6% owing to the presence of emerging economies such as Japan and India and increasing healthcare expenditure

In May 2020, Propeller Health received US FDA approval for its Symbicort Inhaler, which connects patients with a digital platform

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Outlook, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

2.2 Market Snapshot



Chapter 3 Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices: Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.1.1 Increased Patient Connectivity and Engagement

3.1.2 Rising Patient Awareness About Adherence To Prescribed Therapies

3.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.1 Increased Cost Of Devices

3.2.2 Increasing Concerns About Data Privacy and Transfer

3.3 Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market- SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & legal, Economic and Technological)

3.4 Industry Analysis-Porter's



Chapter 4 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market: Competitive Analysis

4.1 Innovators

4.2 Competitive Insights

4.2.1 Heat Map Analysis

4.2.2 Covid-19 Impact

4.2.2.1 Opportunity Analysis

4.2.3 List Of Key Players

4.3 Healthcare App Development Cost Analysis

4.4 List of Healthcare App Development Companies

4.5 Project and Annual Maintenance Cost Analysis



Chapter 5 Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market: Types Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market: Type Movement Analysis

5.2 Connected Sensors

5.2.1 Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

5.2.2. Connected Inhaler Sensors

5.2.3 ConnecTable Injection Sensors

5.3 Integrated Connected Devices

5.3.2 Connected Inhalation Devices

5.3.3 Connected Injection Devices



Chapter 6 Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market: End-use Movement Analysis

6.2 Healthcare Providers

6.2.1 Market estimates and forecasts in the healthcare providers segment, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

6.3 Homecare



Chapter 7 Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market: Technology Movement Analysis

7.2 Bluetooth

7.2.1 Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

7.3 NFC

7.4 Other Technologies



Chapter 8 Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, By Product, Technology, and End-Use

8.1 Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market: Regional Movement Analysis



Chapter 9 Company Profiles

9.1 Company Overview

9.2 Financial Performance

9.3 Product Benchmarking

9.4 Strategic Initiatives

Propeller Health

Proteus Digital Health

BIOCORP

Merck KGaA

Adherium Limited

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Aterica

Phillips Medisize

FindAir

