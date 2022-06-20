Global Conjugated Monoclonal Antibodies Markets, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F by Drugs (Adcetris; Kadcyla) & Technology (Cleavable Linker; Non-cleavable Linker)

Global Conjugated Monoclonal Antibodies Market

Global Conjugated Monoclonal Antibodies Market
Global Conjugated Monoclonal Antibodies Market

Dublin, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Conjugated Monoclonal Antibodies Global Market Report 2022: By Drugs, By Technology, By Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global conjugated monoclonal antibodies market is expected to grow from $8.89 billion in 2021 to $9.64 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The market is expected to reach $12.09 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.8%.

Major players in the conjugated monoclonal antibodies market are Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-LA, Bristol -Myers Squibb, Merck & Co. Inc., Immunomedics Inc., Takeda Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Actinium Pharmaceutical, Nordic Nanovector Inc., and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The conjugated monoclonal antibodies market consists of the sales of conjugated monoclonal antibodies. Conjugated monoclonal antibodies are monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) associated with a chemotherapy drug or a radioactive particle. These are used in the treatment of cancer as they deliver the toxic substance directly to the tumor cells by reducing damage to normal cells in other parts of the body.

The main types of drugs in conjugated monoclonal antibodies are adcetris and kadcyla. Adcetris is a brand-name pharmaceutical drug intended to cure adults with certain types of lymphoma. Lymphoma is a cancer which attacks the lymphatic system and lymphocytes, that are white blood cells. The different technologies include cleavable linker, non-cleavable linker and is used in blood cancer, breast cancer, ovarian cancer, lung cancer, brain tumour, others.

North America was the largest region in the conjugated monoclonal antibodies market in 2021. Middle East is expected to be the largest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The increasing popularity and therapeutic potential of conjugated monoclonal antibodies especially antibody-drug conjugate is expected to drive the conjugated monoclonal antibodies market over the forecast period. Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), are class of therapeutics consisting of monoclonal antibodies (MAbs) clubbed with highly potent cytotoxic drugs through a linker to kill the antigen-expressing tumor cells, predominantly used in the treatment of cancer.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved only five antibody-drug conjugates drugs till 2018 and in 2019, it has approved three antibody-drug conjugates drugs indicating that the increased number of approvals is directly proportional to the use of conjugated monoclonal antibodies mainly in the field of cancer which in turn aids in the growth of the market.

The high cost of conjugated monoclonal antibodies is anticipated to limit the growth of the conjugated monoclonal antibodies market. For instance, the cost of the first FDA approved radioimmunotherapy drug Yttrium 90 Ibritumomab Tiuxetan therapeutic (Zevalin) is priced at around $55,000. Moreover, Padcev, an antibody-drug conjugate from Seattle Genetics and Astellas which was approved in December 2019 cost between $110,000 to $120,000 for a course of treatment.

The high cost of the therapy makes it unaffordable for the patients and healthcare systems of underdeveloped countries which hinders the growth of the conjugated monoclonal antibodies market.

Companies operating in the conjugated monoclonal antibodies market are focusing on strategic collaborations and partnerships for developing new conjugated monoclonal antibodies shaping the market. For instance, in October 2019 NovoCodex, a subsidiary of Zhejiang Medicine Co Ltd collaborated for the second time with Ambrx Inc, a USA-based company engaged in developing protein therapeutics to develop and commercialize Ambrx's internally developed site-specific antibody-drug conjugate, ARX305 used for the treatment of CD70 positive cancers.

Following the trend, in June 2020, Monopar Therapeutics, a USA-based biopharmaceutical company, and NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes entered in collaboration to couple Monopar's MNPR-101 a humanized urokinase plasminogen activator receptor (uPAR) targeted monoclonal antibody in pre-IND stage to a therapeutic radioisotope of NorthStar to create a highly selective agent, which has the potential to kill aberrantly activated cytokine-producing immune cells.

In July 2020, AstraZeneca, a UK-based drugmaker has entered into a partnership with Daiichi Sankyo for an amount of $6 billion. This deal is for the global development and commercialization of DS-1062, a TROP2-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) which is a type of drug that works by using a monoclonal antibody to deliver an attached pharmaceutical payload directly to tumor cells. Daiichi Sankyo is a Japanese based pharmaceutical company engaged in the development of antibody-drug conjugates.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Conjugated Monoclonal Antibodies Market Characteristics

3. Conjugated Monoclonal Antibodies Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Conjugated Monoclonal Antibodies

5. Conjugated Monoclonal Antibodies Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Conjugated Monoclonal Antibodies Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Conjugated Monoclonal Antibodies Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Conjugated Monoclonal Antibodies Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Conjugated Monoclonal Antibodies Market, Segmentation By Drugs, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Adcetris

  • Kadcyla

6.2. Global Conjugated Monoclonal Antibodies Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Cleavable Linker

  • Non-cleavable Linker

6.3. Global Conjugated Monoclonal Antibodies Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Blood Cancer

  • Breast Cancer

  • Ovarian Cancer

  • Lung Cancer

  • Brain Tumour

  • Others

7. Conjugated Monoclonal Antibodies Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Conjugated Monoclonal Antibodies Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Conjugated Monoclonal Antibodies Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Companies Mentioned

  • Pfizer inc.

  • F.Hoffmann-LA

  • Bristol -Myers Squibb

  • Merck & Co. inc.

  • Immunomedics inc.

  • Takeda Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

  • Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited

  • Actinium Pharmaceutical

  • Nordic Nanovector inc.

  • Spectrum Pharmaceuticals inc.

  • AbbVie inc.

  • Roche Ltd.

  • Bayer AG

  • AstraZeneca

  • Novartis AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/afhont


