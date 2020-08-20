Global Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Market to Reach $50. 6 Million by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) estimated at US$36. 2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$50.

New York, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818077/?utm_source=GNW

6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Dietary Supplement, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.7% CAGR and reach US$24.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Food & Beverage segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR



The Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.



Pharmaceutical Segment to Record 4.3% CAGR



In the global Pharmaceutical segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.7 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 183-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BASF SE

Eastman Chemical Company

INNOBIO

Jarrow Formulas, Inc.

Metagenics, Inc.

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc.

Nature’s Way Products, Inc.

Reflex Nutrition Ltd.

Stepan Company







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818077/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Dietary Supplement (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Dietary Supplement (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Dietary Supplement (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Food & Beverage (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Food & Beverage (Application) Historic Demand Patterns

in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Food & Beverage (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Pharmaceutical (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Pharmaceutical (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Pharmaceutical (Application) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Animal Feed (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Animal Feed (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Animal Feed (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ for

2012-2019



Table 21: Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Market Share Breakdown

in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 23: Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application

for 2012-2019



Table 24: Canadian Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) in US$ by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 26: Japanese Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Market in US$

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 27: Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Market Share Shift in

Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 28: Chinese Demand for Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) in

US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Market Review in China

in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 30: Chinese Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: European Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Market Demand

Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 33: European Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: European Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2020-2027



Table 35: Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 36: European Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 37: Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ by Application: 2020-2027



Table 38: French Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Historic Market

Review in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 39: French Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



GERMANY

Table 40: Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: German Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Market in

Retrospect in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 42: Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Market Share

Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 43: Italian Demand for Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) in

US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Market Review in Italy

in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Italian Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) in US$ by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 47: United Kingdom Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Market

in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 48: Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Market Share Shift in

the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 49: Spanish Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 50: Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application

for 2012-2019



Table 51: Spanish Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 52: Russian Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Historic Demand

Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 54: Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Market Share Breakdown

in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2020-2027



Table 56: Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: Rest of Europe Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 59: Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ by Application: 2020-2027



Table 62: Asia-Pacific Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Historic

Market Review in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 63: Asia-Pacific Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,

2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 64: Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Australian Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Market in

Retrospect in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Market Share

Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 67: Indian Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 68: Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application

for 2012-2019



Table 69: Indian Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 70: Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: South Korean Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) in US$ by Application: 2020

to 2027



Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA)

Market in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Market Share Shift in

Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 76: Latin American Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$: 2020-2027



Table 77: Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Market in Latin

America in US$ by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: Latin American Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 79: Latin American Demand for Conjugated Linoleic Acid

(CLA) in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Market Review in Latin

America in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Latin American Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 82: Argentinean Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2020-2027



Table 83: Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 84: Argentinean Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 85: Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ by Application: 2020-2027



Table 86: Brazilian Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Historic

Market Review in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 87: Brazilian Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



MEXICO

Table 88: Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Market in Mexico:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 89: Mexican Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Market in

Retrospect in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 90: Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 91: Rest of Latin America Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA)

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Historic Demand

Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ for

2012-2019



Table 93: Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Market Share Breakdown

in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 94: The Middle East Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 95: Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$: 2012-2019



Table 96: The Middle East Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 97: The Middle East Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 98: Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Market in the Middle

East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 99: The Middle East Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 100: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) in US$ by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 101: Iranian Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Market in US$

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 102: Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Market Share Shift in

Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 103: Israeli Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2020-2027



Table 104: Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Israeli Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 106: Saudi Arabian Demand for Conjugated Linoleic Acid

(CLA) in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Market Review in

Saudi Arabia in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 108: Saudi Arabian Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 109: Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: United Arab Emirates Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 112: Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Market in Rest of

Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Rest of Middle East Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA)

Market in Retrospect in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 114: Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 115: African Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Historic Demand

Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 117: Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Market Share

Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 36

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818077/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



