Global Computer Numerical Controls (CNC) Machines Industry

Global Computer Numerical Controls (CNC) Machines Market to Reach $97 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Computer Numerical Controls (CNC) Machines estimated at US$66 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$97 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.

6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Lathe Machines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.4% CAGR and reach US$30.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Milling Machines segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $17.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR



The Computer Numerical Controls (CNC) Machines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$17.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$20.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 5.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.



Lasers Segment to Record 6.3% CAGR



In the global Lasers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$13 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 294-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Amada Co., Ltd.

Dalian Machine Tool Group Corporation

DMG Mori AG

FANUC Corporation

Haas Automation, Inc.

Hurco Companies, Inc.

Shenyang Machine Tools Co., Ltd.

Yamazaki Mazak Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Computer Numerical Controls (CNC) Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Computer Numerical

Controls (CNC) Machines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Computer Numerical Controls

(CNC) Machines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Computer Numerical

Controls (CNC) Machines by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Lathe Machines by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Lathe Machines by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Lathe Machines by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Milling Machines

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Milling Machines by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Milling Machines by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Lasers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Lasers by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Lasers by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Grinding Units by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Grinding Units by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Grinding Units by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Welding Machines

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Welding Machines by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Welding Machines by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Winding Machines

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Winding Machines by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Winding Machines by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 26: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 29: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Power & Energy by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 32: World Historic Review for Power & Energy by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Power & Energy by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 35: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Computer Numerical Controls (CNC) Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Computer Numerical

Controls (CNC) Machines by Type - Lathe Machines, Milling

Machines, Lasers, Grinding Units, Welding Machines, Winding

Machines and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Computer Numerical Controls

(CNC) Machines by Type - Lathe Machines, Milling Machines,

Lasers, Grinding Units, Welding Machines, Winding Machines and

Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Computer Numerical

Controls (CNC) Machines by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Lathe Machines, Milling Machines, Lasers, Grinding

Units, Welding Machines, Winding Machines and Other Types for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Computer Numerical

Controls (CNC) Machines by Application - Automotive,

Industrial, Power & Energy and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Computer Numerical Controls

(CNC) Machines by Application - Automotive, Industrial, Power &

Energy and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Computer Numerical

Controls (CNC) Machines by Application - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Automotive, Industrial, Power & Energy and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Computer

Numerical Controls (CNC) Machines by Type - Lathe Machines,

Milling Machines, Lasers, Grinding Units, Welding Machines,

Winding Machines and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Computer Numerical

Controls (CNC) Machines by Type - Lathe Machines, Milling

Machines, Lasers, Grinding Units, Welding Machines, Winding

Machines and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Computer Numerical

Controls (CNC) Machines by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Lathe Machines, Milling Machines, Lasers, Grinding

Units, Welding Machines, Winding Machines and Other Types for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Computer

Numerical Controls (CNC) Machines by Application - Automotive,

Industrial, Power & Energy and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Computer Numerical

Controls (CNC) Machines by Application - Automotive,

Industrial, Power & Energy and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Computer Numerical

Controls (CNC) Machines by Application - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Automotive, Industrial, Power & Energy and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Computer

Numerical Controls (CNC) Machines by Type - Lathe Machines,

Milling Machines, Lasers, Grinding Units, Welding Machines,

Winding Machines and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Computer Numerical Controls

(CNC) Machines by Type - Lathe Machines, Milling Machines,

Lasers, Grinding Units, Welding Machines, Winding Machines and

Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Computer Numerical

Controls (CNC) Machines by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Lathe Machines, Milling Machines, Lasers, Grinding

Units, Welding Machines, Winding Machines and Other Types for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Computer

Numerical Controls (CNC) Machines by Application - Automotive,

Industrial, Power & Energy and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Computer Numerical Controls

(CNC) Machines by Application - Automotive, Industrial, Power &

Energy and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Computer Numerical

Controls (CNC) Machines by Application - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Automotive, Industrial, Power & Energy and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Computer

Numerical Controls (CNC) Machines by Type - Lathe Machines,

Milling Machines, Lasers, Grinding Units, Welding Machines,

Winding Machines and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 56: China Historic Review for Computer Numerical Controls

(CNC) Machines by Type - Lathe Machines, Milling Machines,

Lasers, Grinding Units, Welding Machines, Winding Machines and

Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Computer Numerical

Controls (CNC) Machines by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Lathe Machines, Milling Machines, Lasers, Grinding

Units, Welding Machines, Winding Machines and Other Types for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Computer

Numerical Controls (CNC) Machines by Application - Automotive,

Industrial, Power & Energy and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 59: China Historic Review for Computer Numerical Controls

(CNC) Machines by Application - Automotive, Industrial, Power &

Energy and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Computer Numerical

Controls (CNC) Machines by Application - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Automotive, Industrial, Power & Energy and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Computer Numerical Controls (CNC) Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Computer

Numerical Controls (CNC) Machines by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Computer Numerical

Controls (CNC) Machines by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Computer Numerical

Controls (CNC) Machines by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Computer

Numerical Controls (CNC) Machines by Type - Lathe Machines,

Milling Machines, Lasers, Grinding Units, Welding Machines,

Winding Machines and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Computer Numerical

Controls (CNC) Machines by Type - Lathe Machines, Milling

Machines, Lasers, Grinding Units, Welding Machines, Winding

Machines and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Computer Numerical

Controls (CNC) Machines by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Lathe Machines, Milling Machines, Lasers, Grinding

Units, Welding Machines, Winding Machines and Other Types for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Computer

Numerical Controls (CNC) Machines by Application - Automotive,

Industrial, Power & Energy and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Computer Numerical

Controls (CNC) Machines by Application - Automotive,

Industrial, Power & Energy and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Computer Numerical

Controls (CNC) Machines by Application - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Automotive, Industrial, Power & Energy and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 70: France Current & Future Analysis for Computer

Numerical Controls (CNC) Machines by Type - Lathe Machines,

Milling Machines, Lasers, Grinding Units, Welding Machines,

Winding Machines and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 71: France Historic Review for Computer Numerical

Controls (CNC) Machines by Type - Lathe Machines, Milling

Machines, Lasers, Grinding Units, Welding Machines, Winding

Machines and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Computer Numerical

Controls (CNC) Machines by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Lathe Machines, Milling Machines, Lasers, Grinding

Units, Welding Machines, Winding Machines and Other Types for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Computer

Numerical Controls (CNC) Machines by Application - Automotive,

Industrial, Power & Energy and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 74: France Historic Review for Computer Numerical

Controls (CNC) Machines by Application - Automotive,

Industrial, Power & Energy and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Computer Numerical

Controls (CNC) Machines by Application - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Automotive, Industrial, Power & Energy and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 76: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Computer

Numerical Controls (CNC) Machines by Type - Lathe Machines,

Milling Machines, Lasers, Grinding Units, Welding Machines,

Winding Machines and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Computer Numerical

Controls (CNC) Machines by Type - Lathe Machines, Milling

Machines, Lasers, Grinding Units, Welding Machines, Winding

Machines and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 78: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Computer Numerical

Controls (CNC) Machines by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Lathe Machines, Milling Machines, Lasers, Grinding

Units, Welding Machines, Winding Machines and Other Types for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Computer

Numerical Controls (CNC) Machines by Application - Automotive,

Industrial, Power & Energy and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 80: Germany Historic Review for Computer Numerical

Controls (CNC) Machines by Application - Automotive,

Industrial, Power & Energy and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 81: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Computer Numerical

Controls (CNC) Machines by Application - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Automotive, Industrial, Power & Energy and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 82: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Computer

Numerical Controls (CNC) Machines by Type - Lathe Machines,

Milling Machines, Lasers, Grinding Units, Welding Machines,

Winding Machines and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 83: Italy Historic Review for Computer Numerical Controls

(CNC) Machines by Type - Lathe Machines, Milling Machines,

Lasers, Grinding Units, Welding Machines, Winding Machines and

Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 84: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Computer Numerical

Controls (CNC) Machines by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Lathe Machines, Milling Machines, Lasers, Grinding

Units, Welding Machines, Winding Machines and Other Types for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Computer

Numerical Controls (CNC) Machines by Application - Automotive,

Industrial, Power & Energy and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 86: Italy Historic Review for Computer Numerical Controls

(CNC) Machines by Application - Automotive, Industrial, Power &

Energy and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 87: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Computer Numerical

Controls (CNC) Machines by Application - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Automotive, Industrial, Power & Energy and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 88: UK Current & Future Analysis for Computer Numerical

Controls (CNC) Machines by Type - Lathe Machines, Milling

Machines, Lasers, Grinding Units, Welding Machines, Winding

Machines and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 89: UK Historic Review for Computer Numerical Controls

(CNC) Machines by Type - Lathe Machines, Milling Machines,

Lasers, Grinding Units, Welding Machines, Winding Machines and

Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 90: UK 15-Year Perspective for Computer Numerical

Controls (CNC) Machines by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Lathe Machines, Milling Machines, Lasers, Grinding

Units, Welding Machines, Winding Machines and Other Types for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: UK Current & Future Analysis for Computer Numerical

Controls (CNC) Machines by Application - Automotive,

Industrial, Power & Energy and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 92: UK Historic Review for Computer Numerical Controls

(CNC) Machines by Application - Automotive, Industrial, Power &

Energy and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 93: UK 15-Year Perspective for Computer Numerical

Controls (CNC) Machines by Application - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Automotive, Industrial, Power & Energy and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 94: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Computer

Numerical Controls (CNC) Machines by Type - Lathe Machines,

Milling Machines, Lasers, Grinding Units, Welding Machines,

Winding Machines and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 95: Spain Historic Review for Computer Numerical Controls

(CNC) Machines by Type - Lathe Machines, Milling Machines,

Lasers, Grinding Units, Welding Machines, Winding Machines and

Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 96: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Computer Numerical

Controls (CNC) Machines by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Lathe Machines, Milling Machines, Lasers, Grinding

Units, Welding Machines, Winding Machines and Other Types for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Computer

Numerical Controls (CNC) Machines by Application - Automotive,

Industrial, Power & Energy and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 98: Spain Historic Review for Computer Numerical Controls

(CNC) Machines by Application - Automotive, Industrial, Power &

Energy and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 99: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Computer Numerical

Controls (CNC) Machines by Application - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Automotive, Industrial, Power & Energy and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 100: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Computer

Numerical Controls (CNC) Machines by Type - Lathe Machines,

Milling Machines, Lasers, Grinding Units, Welding Machines,

Winding Machines and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 101: Russia Historic Review for Computer Numerical

Controls (CNC) Machines by Type - Lathe Machines, Milling

Machines, Lasers, Grinding Units, Welding Machines, Winding

Machines and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 102: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Computer Numerical

Controls (CNC) Machines by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Lathe Machines, Milling Machines, Lasers, Grinding

Units, Welding Machines, Winding Machines and Other Types for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Computer

Numerical Controls (CNC) Machines by Application - Automotive,

Industrial, Power & Energy and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 104: Russia Historic Review for Computer Numerical

Controls (CNC) Machines by Application - Automotive,

Industrial, Power & Energy and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 105: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Computer Numerical

Controls (CNC) Machines by Application - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Automotive, Industrial, Power & Energy and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 106: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Computer Numerical Controls (CNC) Machines by Type - Lathe

Machines, Milling Machines, Lasers, Grinding Units, Welding

Machines, Winding Machines and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 107: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Computer

Numerical Controls (CNC) Machines by Type - Lathe Machines,

Milling Machines, Lasers, Grinding Units, Welding Machines,

Winding Machines and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 108: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Computer

Numerical Controls (CNC) Machines by Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Lathe Machines, Milling Machines,

Lasers, Grinding Units, Welding Machines, Winding Machines and

Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Computer Numerical Controls (CNC) Machines by Application -

Automotive, Industrial, Power & Energy and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 110: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Computer

Numerical Controls (CNC) Machines by Application - Automotive,

Industrial, Power & Energy and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 111: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Computer

Numerical Controls (CNC) Machines by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Industrial, Power &

Energy and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 112: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Computer

Numerical Controls (CNC) Machines by Geographic Region -

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Computer Numerical

Controls (CNC) Machines by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Computer

Numerical Controls (CNC) Machines by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 115: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Computer

Numerical Controls (CNC) Machines by Type - Lathe Machines,

Milling Machines, Lasers, Grinding Units, Welding Machines,

Winding Machines and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 116: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Computer Numerical

Controls (CNC) Machines by Type - Lathe Machines, Milling

Machines, Lasers, Grinding Units, Welding Machines, Winding

Machines and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 117: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Computer

Numerical Controls (CNC) Machines by Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Lathe Machines, Milling Machines,

Lasers, Grinding Units, Welding Machines, Winding Machines and

Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 118: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Computer

Numerical Controls (CNC) Machines by Application - Automotive,



