Global Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Industry

Global Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market to Reach US$12. 4 Billion by the Year 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Computer-Aided Design (CAD) estimated at US$8. 3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.

4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the period 2020-2027.3D, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.7% CAGR to reach US$9.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 2D segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27.2% share of the global Computer-Aided Design (CAD) market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Computer-Aided Design (CAD) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.06% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 279-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

3D Systems, Inc.

Advanced Computer Solutions Limited (ACS)

Autodesk, Inc.

Aveva Group PLC

Bentley Systems, Inc.

BobCAD-CAM, Inc.

Bricsys NV

Dassault Systemes

Hexagon AB

IMSI Design, LLC.

IronCAD, LLC.

Kubotek3D

Nemetschek SE

PTC, Inc.

Robert Mcneel &Associates

Siemens PLM Software

Trimble Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Computer-Aided Design Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2018E



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

