Global Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Industry

Global Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market to Reach US$12. 4 Billion by the Year 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Computer-Aided Design (CAD) estimated at US$8. 3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.
4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the period 2020-2027.3D, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.7% CAGR to reach US$9.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 2D segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27.2% share of the global Computer-Aided Design (CAD) market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Computer-Aided Design (CAD) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.06% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 279-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- 3D Systems, Inc.
- Advanced Computer Solutions Limited (ACS)
- Autodesk, Inc.
- Aveva Group PLC
- Bentley Systems, Inc.
- BobCAD-CAM, Inc.
- Bricsys NV
- Dassault Systemes
- Hexagon AB
- IMSI Design, LLC.
- IronCAD, LLC.
- Kubotek3D
- Nemetschek SE
- PTC, Inc.
- Robert Mcneel &Associates
- Siemens PLM Software
- Trimble Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Computer-Aided Design Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2018E
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: 3D (Design) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: 3D (Design) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: 3D (Design) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: 2D (Design) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: 2D (Design) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: 2D (Design) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country
in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Automotive (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Automotive (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Automotive (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Industrial Machinery (End-Use) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Industrial Machinery (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Industrial Machinery (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Computer-Aided Design Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 &
2027
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Design: 2020 to
2027
Table 23: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market in the United
States by Design: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 24: United States Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market
Share Breakdown by Design: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: United States Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Historic Demand Patterns
in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 27: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Design: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Canadian Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Historic Market
Review by Design in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 30: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Design for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 31: Canadian Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 32: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 33: Canadian Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Computer-Aided Design (CAD):
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Design
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Design for the Period
2012-2019
Table 36: Japanese Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market Share
Analysis by Design: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Computer-Aided Design (CAD) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 38: Japanese Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 39: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market Share Shift in
Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Design for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ Million by Design: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market by Design:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Computer-Aided Design (CAD) in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market Review in China in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Computer-Aided Design Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 46: European Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 47: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: European Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Design: 2020-2027
Table 50: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market in Europe in US$
Million by Design: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market Share
Breakdown by Design: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 53: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market in France by
Design: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 56: French Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Design: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market Share
Analysis by Design: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 59: French Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
GERMANY
Table 61: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Design for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Design: 2012-2019
Table 63: German Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market Share
Breakdown by Design: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 66: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market Share Distribution
in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Design for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Million by Design: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market by Design:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Italian Demand for Computer-Aided Design (CAD) in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Computer-Aided Design
(CAD): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Design for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Design for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: United Kingdom Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market
Share Analysis by Design: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Computer-Aided Design (CAD) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 77: United Kingdom Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 78: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 79: Spanish Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Design: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Spanish Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Historic Market
Review by Design in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 81: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Design for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 82: Spanish Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 83: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 84: Spanish Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russian Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Design: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market in Russia by
Design: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 87: Russian Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market Share
Breakdown by Design: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Russian Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Historic Demand Patterns
in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 90: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Design: 2020-2027
Table 92: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Design: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market
Share Breakdown by Design: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe Computer-Aided Design (CAD)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 95: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 98: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market in Asia-Pacific
by Design: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Design: 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market
Share Analysis by Design: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,
2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Design for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Australian Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Design: 2012-2019
Table 108: Australian Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market Share
Breakdown by Design: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Australian Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 111: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market Share
Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 112: Indian Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Design: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Indian Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Historic Market
Review by Design in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 114: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Design for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 115: Indian Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 116: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 117: Indian Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Design for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: South Korean Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Design: 2012-2019
Table 120: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Design: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 123: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Computer-Aided
Design (CAD): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Design for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Design
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Computer-Aided Design (CAD)
Market Share Analysis by Design: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Computer-Aided Design (CAD) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Computer-Aided Design (CAD)
Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 129: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market Share Shift in
Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin American Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 131: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market in Latin America
in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Latin American Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 133: Latin American Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Design for the Period
2020-2027
Table 134: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Historic Market Analysis
in Latin America in US$ Million by Design: 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market by
Design: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 136: Latin American Demand for Computer-Aided Design
(CAD) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 139: Argentinean Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Design: 2020-2027
Table 140: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market in Argentina in
US$ Million by Design: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 141: Argentinean Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market Share
Breakdown by Design: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Argentinean Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 143: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 145: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market in Brazil by
Design: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 146: Brazilian Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Design: 2012-2019
Table 147: Brazilian Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market Share
Analysis by Design: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
MEXICO
Table 151: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Design for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Mexican Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Design: 2012-2019
Table 153: Mexican Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market Share
Breakdown by Design: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 156: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Computer-Aided Design (CAD)
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Design: 2020
to 2027
Table 158: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market in Rest of Latin
America by Design: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Computer-Aided Design (CAD)
Market Share Breakdown by Design: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Computer-Aided Design (CAD)
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Historic Demand Patterns
in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 162: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market Share Breakdown
in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 163: The Middle East Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 164: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 165: The Middle East Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 166: The Middle East Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Design: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: The Middle East Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Historic
Market by Design in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 168: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Design for
2012,2020, and 2027
Table 169: The Middle East Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 170: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market in the Middle
East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 172: Iranian Market for Computer-Aided Design (CAD):
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Design
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 173: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Design for the Period
2012-2019
Table 174: Iranian Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market Share
Analysis by Design: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Computer-Aided Design (CAD) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 176: Iranian Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 177: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market Share Shift in
Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 178: Israeli Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Design: 2020-2027
Table 179: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market in Israel in US$
Million by Design: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Israeli Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market Share
Breakdown by Design: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Israeli Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 182: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Design for the Period
2020-2027
Table 185: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Historic Market Analysis
in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Design: 2012-2019
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market by
Design: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Computer-Aided Design (CAD)
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 188: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 190: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Design for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Computer-Aided Design (CAD)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Design: 2012-2019
Table 192: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Design: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 193: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Computer-Aided Design (CAD)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 195: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 196: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Design for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Computer-Aided Design (CAD)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Design: 2012-2019
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Computer-Aided Design (CAD)
Market Share Breakdown by Design: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Computer-Aided Design (CAD)
Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 201: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
AFRICA
Table 202: African Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Design: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market in Africa by
Design: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 204: African Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market Share
Breakdown by Design: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: African Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Historic Demand Patterns
in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 207: Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market Share Breakdown
in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956425/?utm_source=GNW
