Global Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Strategic Business Report 2023: Myriad Benefits of CFD Provide Growth Opportunities
Global Market for Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD)
Dublin, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Cloud-Based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.4% CAGR and reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the On-Premise segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $644.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR
The Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$644.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$439.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.5% and 7.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.5% CAGR.
Key Attributes:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
369
Forecast Period
2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$2 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
$3.8 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
8.4%
Regions Covered
Global
