Global Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Strategic Business Report 2023: Myriad Benefits of CFD Provide Growth Opportunities

Global Market for Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD)

The global market for Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Cloud-Based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.4% CAGR and reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the On-Premise segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $644.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR



The Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$644.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$439.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.5% and 7.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.5% CAGR.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 369 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.4% Regions Covered Global

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Living with COVID-19: The New Normal

Stagflation and Risk of Recession: New Challenges Emerge for the Global Market in 2022 & 2023

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Role of CFD in Multiscale Study of Oil-in-Water Emulsions

CFD Simulations in Reducing Risk of Aerosol Dispersion

An Introduction to Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD)

Computational Fluid Dynamics: An Evolutionary Scan

Phases of CFD

Governing Equations

Major CFD Applications

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Developing Economies to Boost Long-term Growth

Competition

Major Startups Operating in the Computational Fluid Dynamics Space

Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

CFD: An Integral Part of Engineering Analysis & Design

Myriad Benefits of CFD Provide Growth Opportunities

Significant Role of CFD in Design and Development Processes

Growing Role of CFD in Critical Aircraft Systems and Components to Fuel Adoption in Aerospace & Defense Industry

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Airline Revenues: Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020

Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

Automotive Industry to Stimulate Demand for CFD Solutions

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Increasing Sales of EVs to Present Opportunities for CFD Market

CFD Aims to Address Major Challenges in EVs

Global EV Stock (in Thousand Units) for 2015, 2018 and 2021

Shift towards Cloud-based CFD Emerges as a Notable Trend

Cloud-based CFD Offers Numerous Benefits for Bioreactors

Introduction of Innovative Technologies Fuel Growth for Computational Fluid Dynamics Market

Notable Trends in Computational Fluid Dynamics Space

Rise in Cloud Services and Resultant Growth in Data Centers Fuels Demand for CFD for Thermal Modeling Purposes

Global Data Center Infrastructure Market (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Accuracy of Data Center CFD Models: A Major Concern

Outsourcing of Manufacturing Activities to Emerging Nations Spurs Demand for CFD Solutions

Role of CFD in Optimizing Cleanroom Design for Pharma and Biopharma Industry

Global Cleanroom Technologies Market Size (in US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Promising & Emerging Clinical Applications of CFD Analysis in Ophthalmology

CFD Modeling & Simulation for Hydrofracking Reactors and Crude Oil Pipelines

CFD Solutions Find Use in All Aspects of Oil & Gas Industry

Utility of Computational Fluid Dynamics Simulation Program

Effect of Heat Capacity and Density on Pipe Distance

CFD Analysis Helps Power Plants to Achieve High Efficiency Levels

CFD to Revolutionize Water Industry

GPU Acceleration Driving the CFD Revolution

CAD-Embedded CFD: Offering Value to Customers

CFD Simulation Use in Design & Control of Ventilation Systems Faces Difficulties

Accuracy and Fidelity: Two Key Hurdles for CFDs of APP Flow

Open Source CFD Software: A Major Threat to CFD Market

