Global Companion Diagnostics Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $9.2 Billion by 2027 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.6% CAGR
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Companion Diagnostics estimated at US$3.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.1% over the period 2020-2027.
Assay kits & Reagents, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.3% CAGR and reach US$6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software & Services segment is readjusted to a revised 16.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.6% CAGR
The Companion Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.5% and 13% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.1% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
An Introductory Prelude
Quashing the One-Size-Fits-All Approach, CDx Wield Great Promise for Streamlined Drug Discovery & Development
Broader Scope and Applications Rev Up Growth Opportunities
Healthy Growth Projected over the Next Few Years
Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors
Market Witnesses Fast Paced Growth in Developing Regions
Northbound Trajectory in R&D Spending Creates Conducive Environment
Prevailing Economic Scenario Favors Funding Pattern
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 80 Featured)
Abbott Molecular
Agilent Technologies, Inc.
bioMerieux SA
Cepheid
Danaher Corporation
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Foundation Medicine Inc.
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH
Merck & Co. Inc.
Myriad Genetics Inc.
NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.
QIAGEN N.V.
Quest Diagnostics Inc.
Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Significance of Personalized Medicine Remains a Major Market Driver
Emphasis on Improving Targeted Therapies with CDx Tests Steers Momentum
Herceptin Lays the Road for Companion Diagnostics
Oncology - Dominant Therapy Area for CDx
Rising Incidence of Cancer Propels the Need for CDx Tests
Technology Advancements to Widen CDx Use Case
PCR: Dominant Technology Type for CDx Testing
Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Gains Widespread Traction in CDx Testing
Significant Role of Biomarkers in Companion Diagnostics
Critical Healthcare Needs of Aging Population Underpin CDx Sales
Regulatory Scenario Favors CDx Market
Resolving Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Growth of CDx Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 80
