Global Companion Diagnostics Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $9.2 Billion by 2027 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.6% CAGR

Global Companion Diagnostics Market to Reach $9.2 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Companion Diagnostics estimated at US$3.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.1% over the period 2020-2027.

Assay kits & Reagents, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.3% CAGR and reach US$6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software & Services segment is readjusted to a revised 16.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.6% CAGR



The Companion Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.5% and 13% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.1% CAGR.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

An Introductory Prelude

Quashing the One-Size-Fits-All Approach, CDx Wield Great Promise for Streamlined Drug Discovery & Development

Broader Scope and Applications Rev Up Growth Opportunities

Healthy Growth Projected over the Next Few Years

Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors

Market Witnesses Fast Paced Growth in Developing Regions

Northbound Trajectory in R&D Spending Creates Conducive Environment

Prevailing Economic Scenario Favors Funding Pattern

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Significance of Personalized Medicine Remains a Major Market Driver

Emphasis on Improving Targeted Therapies with CDx Tests Steers Momentum

Herceptin Lays the Road for Companion Diagnostics

Oncology - Dominant Therapy Area for CDx

Rising Incidence of Cancer Propels the Need for CDx Tests

Technology Advancements to Widen CDx Use Case

PCR: Dominant Technology Type for CDx Testing

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Gains Widespread Traction in CDx Testing

Significant Role of Biomarkers in Companion Diagnostics

Critical Healthcare Needs of Aging Population Underpin CDx Sales

Regulatory Scenario Favors CDx Market

Resolving Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Growth of CDx Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

