Global Community Cloud Industry

Global Community Cloud Market to Reach $12. 8 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Community Cloud estimated at US$2. 6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.
8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 25.7% over the period 2020-2027. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 23.8% CAGR and reach US$5.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 27.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $774.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 25.1% CAGR
The Community Cloud market in the U.S. is estimated at US$774.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 25.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 22.9% and 22% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18.1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 190-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Akamai Technologies, Inc.
- Amadeus IT Group SA
- Amazon Web Services, Inc.
- Atos SA
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Google Cloud Platform
- IBM Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- Vmware, Inc.
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 50
