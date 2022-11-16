Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Report 2022: Growing Prevalence of Subscription-Based Models Fueling Growth

Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market

Dublin, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market: OEM and Aftermarket" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Telematics for commercial vehicles is continuously growing with the prevalence of subscription-based pricing models. This model allows telematics users (fleet managers and vehicle owners) to pay a premium according to the chosen telematics features. Due to this trend, core software companies are investing in the business. Automotive vehicle and hardware manufacturers are working collaboratively as software rapidly replaces vehicle hardware. Apart from the automotive companies, there is a wide variety of end users for telematic businesses interested only in the data collected through telematics (insurance risk assessment companies for strategic planning).

The aftermarket players have notable command of commercial vehicle telematics. The OEM segment is emerging with government support. The regional government is mandated to use essential telematics features (safety services, vehicle navigation and others).Government regulations have also contributed to making a carbon-neutral economy.

Commercial vehicle telematic service providers are focused on working with OEMs to activate telematics devices in factor-fitted vehicles without installing additional hardware. Telematics service providers in North America and Europe are highly focused OEMs (General Motors, Ford, Toyota, Mitsubishi and others).

Currently, the fleet of commercial electric vehicles is significantly smaller than the conventional, but it is growing continuously. Telematics solutions for electric vehicles can provide information about vehicle range, battery charge levels, total energy consumed and electric miles driven. The electric economy will become more critical, leading telematics solution providers to find new and innovative ways to derive EV telematics-related data and optimize vehicles. Telematics service providers are working with EV manufacturer partners to harness the data from electric vehicles and create solutions for segments that will emerge as first-wave adopters, including government fleets, public transit fleets, utilities and more.

Report Includes

  • 34 data tables and 29 additional tables

  • A detailed review and up-to-date assessment of the global market for commercial vehicle telematics with emphasis on OEMs and aftermarket

  • Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data for 2021, estimates for 2022, 2023, and 2025 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

  • Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for automotive telematics market in USD million value terms, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, connectivity, application, sales channel, vehicle type, end-use industry and region

  • Highlights of current and future market potential for commercial vehicle/automotive telematics industry, along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, market growth driving factors and regulatory scenario

  • Holistic review of the impact of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war on the global and regional markets for automotive telematics

  • Discussion of the industry value chain analysis for automotive telematics providing a systematic study of key intermediaries involved, with emphasis on commercial vehicle manufacturers, suppliers and major types of end-users

  • Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India and South Korea, among others

  • Review of the recent patents published and granted on commercial vehicle telematics technology space

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 Global Market Dynamics

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Connectivity Type

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Vehicle Type

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Sales Channel

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by End-Use Industry

Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 11 Patent Analysis

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

Chapter 14 Appendix: Acronyms

Companies Mentioned

  • Cartrack

  • Continental AG

  • Fleet Complete

  • Geotab Inc.

  • LG Electronics

  • Masternaut Ltd.

  • Microlise Ltd.

  • Mix Telematics

  • Samsara Inc.

  • Tata Motors

  • Teletrac Navman U.S. Ltd.

  • Verizon Connect

  • Zonar Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8akwqj

