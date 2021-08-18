The Global Commercial Vehicle Airbag Systems Market is expected to grow by 4863.19 thousand units during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period

Global Commercial Vehicle Airbag Systems Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the commercial vehicle airbag systems market and it is poised to grow by 4863. 19 thousand units during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

Our report on commercial vehicle airbag systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing importance of crash test and NCAP ratings, safety systems - a priority among OEMs, buyers, and regulatory bodies, and passive safety system acting as a product differentiator in developing economies. In addition, the growing importance of crash test and NCAP ratings is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The commercial vehicle airbag systems market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The commercial vehicle airbag systems market is segmented as below:

By Application

• LCVs

• M and HCVs



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the future regulations on curtain airbags to boost market growth as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial vehicle airbag systems market growth during the next few years. Also, the march toward autonomous vehicles and mems sensors for airbags will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on commercial vehicle airbag systems market covers the following areas:

• Commercial vehicle airbag systems market sizing

• Commercial vehicle airbag systems market forecast

• Commercial vehicle airbag systems market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading commercial vehicle airbag systems market vendors that include Ashimori Industry Co. Ltd., Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Nihon Plast Co. Ltd, Ningbo Joyson Electronics Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Also, the commercial vehicle airbag systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

