The global commercial space payload market is expected to reach $56.32 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.51% during the forecast period 2021-2031

The increasing number of satellite constellations for applications such as communication, technology development, Earth observation, and remote sensing is expected to be the major driving factors for the market.

Market Segmentation



Commercial Space Payload Market by Application



Communication application is anticipated to witness huge growth over the forecast period and has a major market share in 2020 due to the increasing demand for remote sensing, Earth observation, and navigation, surveillance, satellite internet. Growing demand for navigation among consumers has also propelled the private players to enter the segment.



Commercial Space Payload Market by Region



North America is expected to account for the highest share of the global communication space payload market, owing to a significant number of companies based in the region, increased spending by government and commercial organizations such as the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Aerojet Rocketdyne, Ariane Group, Exotrail, Space X, and Enpulsion for commercial payload launches.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



Airbus S.A.S, Ariane Group, Astrocast, Black sky Global (Blacksky Technology Inc.), Blue Origin, LLC, Capella Space, GomSpace, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Oneweb, Planet IQ, Planet Labs, Spaceflight, SpaceX, Thales Alenia Space, Tyvak, United Launch Alliance, LLC



The companies profiled in the report have been selected post-in-depth interviews with experts and understanding details around companies such as product portfolios, annual revenues, market penetration, research and development initiatives, and domestic and international presence in the commercial space payload market.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• U.K.

• Russia

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

