Global Commercial Research Antibodies Market Report 2021: Scientists' Expectations and Preferences for Usage, Brands, Purchasing, Product Quality and Budgets
Designed specifically for suppliers of commercial, pre-made catalog antibodies, this primary research report identifies scientists' expectations and preferences with regards to usage, brands, purchasing, product quality and budgets.
For companies competing in the antibodies market and for those about to enter, key findings highlight market share, competitive positioning, customer satisfaction and how well current products meet researchers' needs.
Additionally, the report identifies "best in class" vendors by application and by the most widely-used techniques, all of which identify gaps that present opportunities for antibodies suppliers.
The Voice of 818 Scientists Working With Research Antibodies
The publisher spoke to 818 scientists from a variety of geographies who use research antibodies to develop the insights in this report. The report can be useful for understanding the various criteria laboratories use to choose their antibodies suppliers and the critical touchpoints in the purchasing process where suppliers can influence this decision.
More specifically, how antibodies are ordered is documented, with an emphasis on typical size of purchases, average spend, projected spend, preferred ordering channels and likelihood to repurchase.
COVID-19 Research Antibody Market Insights
As variants continue to drive focus on COVID-19, the report has a section dedicated to COVID-19 related antibody usage:
COVID-19 Antibody Usage by Region and Type
Percent of Research on COVID-19
How Much are Supply Issues a Factor
Insights That Are Unavailable From Other Sources
The 2021 Market for Research Antibodies: Keys to Success for Commercial Suppliers is a valuable resource, based on a survey from Science and Medicine Group's proprietary panel.
For suppliers that are seeking ways to differentiate their products in this competitive market, The 2021 Market for Research Antibodies: Keys to Success for Commercial Suppliers highlights what more than 800 scientists from laboratories around the world indicate would help them achieve their research objectives. At strategic and tactical levels, suppliers can use this report with confidence to make decisions about developing and marketing commercial, pre-made catalog antibodies.
Among the Considerations of the Report
Percent Spent By Brand
COVID-19 Considerations in 2021
Perception of "Best in Class" Antibody Brands
Antibodies Used by Technique
Volume Estimates
Types of Conjugated Antibodies Used
Recombinant Antibody Structures Used
Budgets for Research Antibodies
Key Considerations When Evaluating Vendors
Products and Resources Desired From Suppliers
Major Problems Requiring Troubleshooting, by Technique
Concentrations ordered for pre-made standard catalog antibodies
Vials or Tubes Ordered
What Would Encourage Customers to Order More
Companies Mentioned
Abcam
Abnova
Active Motif
Aviva
BD
Beckman Coulter
Bethyl
Bio-Rad
BioGenex
Biotechne
Cell Signaling
Cytiva
Dako
MBL
Millipore Sigma
Miltenyi Biotec
New England Biolabs
PeproTech
Perkin Elmer
Promega
SAB
SantaCruz
Seracare
ThermoFisher
Vector Laboratories
WuXi AppTec
