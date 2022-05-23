Global Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $5.8 Billion by 2024 - New Aircraft Models to Drive Growth

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial and Military Flight Simulation - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Market to Reach $5.8 Billion by 2024

The global market for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation is projected to reach US$5.8 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% over the analysis period.

Flight simulation plays a crucial role in developing and training modern aircraft. Flight Simulation has evolved into an established technique that offers a true and vibrant demonstration of the behavior of an aircraft, while facilitating one or more operators, normally pilots, to interact with the simulation. Virtual reality, used for flight simulation, ensures real-time experience through 3D sound systems, high-degree of realism, and color environment.

The objective of flight simulation is to provide the user of the system a visual feeling of being in an aircraft. The core of flight simulation lies in the creation of illusion, offering the pilot a real-life experience. The fidelity of the created illusion decides the limit for what can and cannot be achieved in terms of read-across to the realism. In short, fidelity decides the suitability of a simulator.

Simulator extends a low cost training alternative for pilot training programs that entails extremely low risk, when compared to training involving actual aircraft. Since the need for actual aircraft becomes invalid with simulator-based training, the costs involved in aircraft-based training in the field such as purchase of expensive training aircraft and associated fuel and maintenance costs become invalid. Furthermore, the risks involved in field training such as aircraft crash and related events such as loss of life and property, also become irrelevant with simulator-based training.

The United States represents the largest regional market for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation, accounting for an estimated 45.5% share of the global total.

The market is projected to reach US$2.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period.

Momentum in the flight simulation technologies market is expected to remain steady in the coming years. Widespread acceptance of virtual flight environment for commercial as well as military aircraft training purposes and rising need for cost effective pilot training programs are poised to accelerate the market momentum during the current decade. At the same time, increased spending in aerospace training vertical is likely to create robust opportunity for flight simulator market.

Going forward, commercial and military aviation entities would continue to lean towards flight simulation technologies to leverage myriad benefits offered by these platforms such as end-to-end support to mission critical training programs, visual systems capable of offering near real world experience, and low operational costs. Furthermore, persistent need for flight handling and safety operations such as skill competency and situational awareness is also likely to augment market prospects.

Intensified R&D efforts in aerospace technology along with technological advancements leading to development of more sophisticated flight simulators with novel technologies such as AR/VR is likely to sustain market momentum in the coming years. More specifically, advancements in computing technology potentially result in integration of better motion and visual systems for enhanced smoothness and fidelity, while further improving simulation efficiency and reducing overall costs.

Technology improvements in various forms such as sophisticated portable simulators, which extend the flexibility to be carried to the site while offering lesser time, and lesser CAPEX and OPEX, would in fact are likely to play progressive role in future growth of the market.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • An Introduction to Commercial and Military Flight Simulation

  • Historical Perspective

  • Commercial and Military Flight Simulation: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

  • Recent Market Activity

  • Ongoing COVID-19 Outbreak: A Brief Note on Impact Assessment of Flight Simulation Market

  • Flight Training Devices (FTD): The Largest Segment

  • Full Flight Simulators Remain Relevant

  • An Insight into the Development Phases of Full Flight Simulators

  • Surging Demand for Flight Training Services

  • Competitive Landscape

  • Strategic Alliances and Collaborations: Key Competitive Factors

  • L3Harris and CAE Dominate Military Simulators Market

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 88 Featured)

  • Alsim Flight Training Solutions

  • Bluedrop Performance Learning Inc.

  • CAE, Inc.

  • Collins Aerospace

  • Cubic Corporation

  • Elbit Systems Ltd.

  • ELITE Simulation Solutions

  • FlightSafety International, Inc.

  • FRASCA International, Inc.

  • HAVELSAN A.S.

  • L3 Harris Technologies, Inc.

  • Lockheed Martin Corporation

  • Thales Group

  • The Boeing Company

  • TRU Simulation + Training Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • New Aircraft Models to Drive Growth

  • Commercial Aviation Emerges as Major End-Use Sector for Flight Simulation

  • Global Fleet of Commercial Aircraft (2017 & 2036) by Region (in Units)

  • Demand for Civil Aviation Pilots Set to Accelerate in the Future - An Indication of Opportunity in Store for Commercial Flight Simulation Market

  • Regulatory Safety Compliance Drives Demand for Flight Simulators in the Commercial Aviation Sector Aviation Sector

  • Multi Crew Pilot Licensing Process to Support Demand for Simulators

  • Opportunities in Military Aviation Sector

  • Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

  • Rising Global Security Concerns Propel Growth of Military Flight Simulator

  • Review of Defense Budgets & Implications on Military Flight Simulation market

  • New Generation Aircraft Drive Demand for Flight Simulation Products & Services in Commercial & Military Aviation Sectors

  • Sophisticated Avionics Create New Opportunities for Flight Simulators

  • Technology Advancements Instigate Robust Market Momentum

  • Focus on Select Flight Simulator/Device Models

  • Select Technology Innovations

  • A Note on Importance of Flight Simulator Evaluation

  • Aviation Training Devices - A Review

  • Online Simulation Based Aviation Pilot Training Grows in Popularity

  • Simulator Manufacturers Expand into the Training Services Field to Expand Revenue Opportunities

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

  • Despite Military Budget Cuts, Military Simulation Sees Steady Growth Prospects

  • Major Military Simulation Programs in the US

  • Synthetic Training and Simulation Gains Acceptance in Military Sector

  • US Air Force's New Office to Test Hypersonic Technology and Directed Energy Weapons

  • Cyber Battle Laboratory of the US Army to Counter Cyber-Electromagnetic Activities

  • Testing Aircraft Survivability - The Various M&S Approaches

  • Importance of M&S for NATO

  • Industry Consolidation Gives Birth to New Contracting Process

  • FAA Proposes Overhaul of Flight Crew Training Programs

  • Upgradation - Unavoidable at this Juncture

  • Aviation Industry Obsessed with Outsourcing Trend

  • Virtual and Constructive Training to Rule the Roost

CANADA

  • Market Scenario

JAPAN

  • Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

CHINA

  • Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

  • Market Overview

EUROPE

  • Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

  • Market Overview

  • Military Synthetic Training and Simulation

ASIA-PACIFIC

  • Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

LATIN AMERICA

  • Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)

MIDDLE EAST

  • Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)

AFRICA

  • Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Africa for 2022 (E)

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ng8wvc

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Stamkos, Kucherov lead Lightning past Panthers 5-1 in Game 3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Flames' Milan Lucic ejected for hit on Oilers goalie Mike Smith

    Milan Lucic was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct for his hit on Mike Smith.

  • Perron scores twice, Blues even series with 4-1 win over Avs

    DENVER (AP) — David Perron scored twice as St. Louis switched up its line combinations, Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Thursday night to tie their second-round series at a game apiece. Jordan Kyrou added a goal and Brandon Saad sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues as they rode another stellar performance from Binnington. The Blues goaltender stopped 51 shots during a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1. Binnington's flashing his 2019 form, when a

  • Canada drops 6-3 decision to Switzerland at world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a

  • Divided by hockey loyalties, Calgary brothers call truce for Battle of Alberta

    The Battle of Alberta is sparking a lot of rivalries across the province as fans get set for Game 2 of the Edmonton-Calgary series, and in some cases those rivalries run deep in families within the same household. Consider brothers Mark and Douglas Henri, who live in the northwest Calgary community of Royal Oak with their sister, mom and dad. The whole family cheers for the Calgary Flames, except for Mark, who is an Edmonton Oilers fan. "It's pretty hard. My entire family — that includes my aunt

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • A brief history of the Stanley Cup Playoffs' Battle of Alberta

    The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers are fighting the Battle of Alberta in the playoffs for the sixth time in the rivalry's history. Here's a brief look back at the five previous encounters between the two: 1983: OILERS WON 4-1 In the first meeting between the two sides in the playoffs, the Oilers began a trend of dominance against Calgary, taking the series in five games. Wayne Gretzky finished with 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in the series as Edmonton took the Smythe Division final

  • Evacuation at Labatt Memorial Park during London Majors home opener

    Fans were evacuated from Labatt Memorial Park in the fifth inning of the London Majors home opener on Friday night due to concerns of a possible gas leak at a concession stand. A number of police and fire department vehicles were called in at around 9:20 p.m., with fans being told over the PA system to leave the premises. A police news release said there were reports of two people in need of medical attention and that there was of a strong odour of gas in the air. "They put an announcement on th

  • Leclerc takes pole ahead of Verstappen at Spanish Grand Prix

    MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc recovered from a spin in qualifying to put his Ferrari on the pole for the Spanish Grand Prix in a last-gasp run that bumped reigning world champion Max Verstappen. Leclerc shouted “that was good!” after his run in the closing moments of the third round of Saturday qualifying. His spin earlier in the round had sent him scurrying to the pits for a change of tires. He then tore off for his final run. Leclerc went 1 minute, 18.7

  • Why the Battle of Alberta could stay a circus

    There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

  • Over first quarter of season, Jays' strong pitching has made up for middling offence

    TORONTO — Several one-run victories by the Toronto Blue Jays in April have helped offset a May slide that has left the team hovering near the .500 mark as the 40-game post arrives this weekend. Strong pitching helped Canada's lone big-league team to a 15-8 start, but a middling offence has seen the club sputter during a current 5-10 stretch. A weekend visit by the last-place Cincinnati Reds could be just what the 20-18 Blue Jays need to get back into contender form. Here are five things of note

  • Shapovalov eliminated at Geneva Open after second-round loss to Ivashka

    GENEVA — Canada's Denis Shapovalov was eliminated from the Geneva Open on Wednesday with a 6-4, 7-6 (2), 6-3 loss to Ilya Ivashka of Belarus in the second round. Ivashka had eight break point chances against Shapovalov, and converted two of them. The Belarusian saved the only break-point chance he faced. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., was seeded third at the tournament and had a bye in the first round. The Canadian had nine aces in the match but didn't get opportunities to shift momentum

  • Support cast guides Avs in Game 1 win, stars spark Lightning

    Sometimes, your top players aren’t at their peak and you still win. Exhibit A: Colorado defenseman and Norris Trophy finalist Cale Makar. Sometimes, your top players are your top players and you win handily. Exhibits B and C: Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov along with goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. With a little help from his friends, Makar and the Avalanche lead St. Louis 1-0 in their second-round series. With a combined effort, the the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning took a

  • Mark Giordano signs team-friendly two-year extension with Maple Leafs

    Mark Giordano is taking a discount to stay with the Maple Leafs.

  • Cozens hat trick leads Canada to 6-3 win over Kazakhstan at world championship

    HELSINKI — Dylan Cozens scored three times, including two power-play goals that put the game out of reach, as Canada posted a 6-3 win over Kazakhstan in a penalty-filled game Thursday at the world hockey championship. Damon Severson had the winning goal and two assists for Canada, which improved to 4-0 and set up a showdown with Switzerland (4-0) on Saturday for sole possession of first place in Group A. Drake Batherson had a goal and an assist and Adam Lowry had a power-play goal. Ryan Graves a

  • US Soccer Hall of Fame inductees praise equal pay agreement

    FRISCO, Texas. (AP) — Shannon Boxx, Christie Pearce Rampone and Linda Hamilton all celebrated this week's landmark equal pay agreement with U.S. Soccer as the three women were enshrined Saturday in the National Soccer Hall of Fame. "As the women’s national team, we have always known we have a greater responsibility than just winning games. The newest contract is a testament to the work the past and the present players have done off the field," Boxx said. “As a Black athlete, I also felt the resp

  • Is Precious Achiuwa the Raptors' center of the future?

    The Toronto Raptors have seemingly committed to small ball, meaning they need a versatile forward who can guard on the perimeter, compete against bigger centers, hit threes and run in transition. Precious Achiuwa is aiming to be that guy. Imman Adan and Giancarlo Navas discuss Achiuwa's growth in his sophomore season and what he should add to his game during the offseason. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Calgary Flames visit the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of their second-round series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links below.

  • 14-year-old Yukoner chosen 1st overall in Western Hockey League draft

    A 14-year-old hockey player from Whitehorse who was the top scorer in a U18 league last season was chosen first overall in the Western Hockey League (WHL) draft Thursday. Gavin McKenna, who scored 65 points in 35 games as a member of the Rink Hockey Academy Kelowna U18 team, was drafted by the Medicine Hat Tigers. "It was awesome," said McKenna. "I had all my team with me, so they all got pretty excited. It's just a surreal feeling." He is the first Yukoner to be drafted first overall in the WHL

  • Nazem Kadri victim of racist attacks after Binnington collision, police get involved

    Nazem Kadri has been dealing with some hateful attacks since his collision with Jordan Binnington.