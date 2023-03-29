Global Commercial Booster Pumps Market is likely to surpass US$ 12,084.3 Million in 2033 at a steady growth rate for next decade | Latest report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Commercial booster pumps are dominating traditional pumping systems owing to its features of live monitoring and controlling, easy installation, and vibration-free operations. global commercial booster pumps market include surging investment toward bettering water infrastructure, coupled with the demand for advanced HVAC systems.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to estimates, commercial booster pump sales worldwide are likely to reach US$ 5,809 million in 2023. In a detailed industry analysis, the global commercial booster pump market is projected to grow a CAGR of 7.6% and reach US$ 12,084.3 million by 2033.



These pumps have an inlet, outlet, motor, and pressure monitoring device that improves the flow and pressure of water. Pumps with booster impellers have an inlet, outlet, motor, and pressure monitoring device inside.

This is accomplished by passing water through an impeller in the inlet pipe and further pushing the water through an outlet by the impeller. The impeller creates water pressure and allows high-pressure water to be delivered to the faucet or showerhead.

Global population growth drives the commercial booster pump market. Population density is increasing across the globe, including hills and deserts, increasing the need for constant water supplies. During the forecast period, the global commercial booster pump market is expected to grow and develop significantly owing to the growing demand for energy-efficient water pumps.

Local municipalities lack adequate water supply facilities, which drives the market for commercial booster pumps. Water extraction from a single source and technology development are introducing highly advanced solutions to the commercial booster pump market.

Due to increased industrialization and urbanization, the global water pump market is expected to grow during the forecast period. Due to the rapid industrialization of the world, advanced and multipurpose water pumps have become increasingly needed, creating lucrative growth opportunities for the key players to penetrate the market and generate huge revenues as well.

“Rising urbanization, increasing population, growing demand for agricultural activities, increasing industrialization, rising water consumption, and rapid technological advancements are some prime factors that influence the commercial booster pumps market potential.” – says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The commercial booster pump market is expected to record a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period.

Multi-stage pumps may have a market share of 59.7% for fluids requiring huge volumes to be pumped.

Commercial water booster pump demand in the United States is expected to be significantly impacted by technological proliferation.



Competitive Landscape:

By launching new products and expanding their revenue potential, commercial booster pump vendors are expanding their product portfolios. The emergence of new players and there has been intense competition in the market for commercial booster pumps. By focusing on innovation, small-scale players create growth opportunities. The trend is becoming more common for small businesses to merge with and acquire sizable so they can expand their product offerings and reach a broader demographic of consumers.

Several prominent companies dominate this market, including Grundfos, Xylem Inc., KSB AG, Flowserve Corporation, Sulzer Ltd., WILO SE, Gorman Rupp Pump Company, ANDTRIZ Group, Danfoss, Pentair Plc., Peerless Pump Company, CAT Pumps, ETEC, Zoeller Company, Franklin Electric, Luckpump Machinery Co. Ltd., LEO Group, Mazzoni SRL, Vossche, Torishima Pump Mfg. Co. Ltd and others.

Recent Developments:

A leading pump manufacturer in India, Shakti Pumps, announced the launch of its upcoming commercial submersible pumps in February 2022. The new plug-and-play submersible pumps are designed for high efficiency and low operating costs and are expected to be in high demand.

A leading provider of water treatment and sustainable solutions, Pentair Inc. (a leading provider of water treatment and sustainable solutions), announced in April 2021 that it aims to acquire Ken's Beverages Inc.

Market Segmentation by Category

Commercial Booster Pumps Market by Pump Type:

Single-stage

Dual-stage

Multi-stage



Commercial Booster Pumps Market by Operating Pressure:

0.5 – 1 Bar

1 – 5 Bar

5 – 10 Bar

10 – 20 Bar

20 – 25 Bar

25 – 50 Bar

Above 50 Bar



Commercial Booster Pumps Market by End Use:

Municipal Water & Wastewater Management

Groundwater & Rainwater Harvesting

District Cooling & Heating

HVAC

Commercial Buildings

Agriculture & Irrigation

Fire Control & Engineering

Industrial Processes

Commercial Booster Pumps Market by Sales Channel:

Online Sales

Offline Sales

Commercial Booster Pumps Market By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

The Middle East and Africa

East Asia



