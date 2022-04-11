Global Collagen Casings Markets, 2021-2022 & Forecast to 2028: Increasing Preference for Collagen Casings by Sausage Manufacturers

Dublin, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Collagen Casings Market by Type (Edible, Non-Edible), Caliber (Small, Large), Application (Fresh Sausages, Processed Sausages (Pre-cooked, Smoked, Cured), End User (Food Service Providers, Food Retail), Distribution Channel - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global collagen casings market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $2.04 billion by 2028.

The key factors supporting the growth in this market include the increase in the global population and subsequent rise in meat consumption and production; casings manufacturers' shift from natural casings to collagen casings to overcome operational challenges; and the rising number of fast-food restaurant chains.

Moreover, growing demand from emerging economies in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa is expected to create lucrative opportunities for players operating in this market. However, consumer preference for natural casings over collagen casings is expected to hinder the growth of this market to some extent.

Based on type, the collagen casings market is segmented into edible and non-edible collagen casings. The edible collagen casings segment accounted for the largest share of the overall collagen casings market in 2021. The leading position of this segment is mainly attributed to its cost benefits and increasing adoption due to its edible nature, standard diameter, uniformity, and.

Based on caliber, the collagen casings market is segmented into large and small calibers. The small calibers segment accounted for the largest share of the global collagen casings market in 2022. The leading position of this segment is mainly attributed to its low cost than large caliber casings, edile nature, and increased demand for poultry products.

Based on application, the collagen casings market is segmented into fresh and processed sausages. The processed sausages segment accounted for the largest share of the overall collagen casings market in 2021. The leading position of this segment is mainly attributed to increased demand for ready-to-eat meat products, availability of a greater variety of processed products, and increasing preference by craft food producers for innovative processing technologies such as smoking technology. This segment is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to the greater variety of smoked products available in modern groceries.

Based on end user, the collagen casings market is segmented into food processing organizations, food service providers, food retail, and others. The food processing organizations segment accounted for the largest share of the overall collagen casings market in 2021. The food service providers segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this market is mainly due to reduced practice of preparing home-cooked meals; improving distribution channels.

Based on distribution channel, the global collagen casings market is mainly segmented into offline and online. The offline segment accounted for the largest share of the overall global collagen casings market in 2021. However, the online segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is mainly attributed to faster accessibility and cost-effectiveness; increasing internet and smartphone penetration; and increasing consumer wealth.

Market Insights

Drivers

  • Rise in the Meat Consumption and Production

  • Increasing Preference for Collagen Casings by Sausage Manufacturers

  • Rising Number of Restaurants

Restraint

  • Consumer Preference for Natural Sausage Casings Over Collagen Casings

Opportunity

  • Emerging Economies- Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Africa

Challenges

  • Animal Diseases and Health Concerns

The key players operating in the global collagen casings market are

  • Viscofan

  • S.A. (Spain)

  • Devro plc

  • Shenguan Holdings (Group) Limited

  • DAT-Schaub Group (Part of Danish Crown Amba)

  • ViskoTeepak Holding Ab Ltd. (Finland)

  • Fibran

  • S.A. (Spain)

  • Nippi Inc. (Japan)

  • FABIOS S.A. (Poland)

  • Oversea Casing Company (U.S.)

  • LEM Products

  • Selo B.V. (The Netherlands)

Scope of the Report:

Collagen Casings Market, by Type

  • Edible Collagen Casing

  • Non-Edible Collagen Casing

Collagen Casings Market, by Caliber

  • Large Caliber

  • Small Caliber

Collagen Casings Market, by Application

  • Fresh Sausages

  • Processed Sausages

  • Pre-Cooked Sausages

  • Smoked Sausages

  • Cured Sausages

Collagen Casings Market, by End User

  • Food Processing Organizations

  • Food Service Providers

  • Food Retail

  • Others

Collagen Casings Market, by Distribution Channel

  • Offline

  • Online

Collagen Casings Market, by Geography

  • North America

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • Italy

  • U.K.

  • Spain

  • Poland

  • The Netherlands

  • Russia

  • Rest of Europe

  • Asia-Pacific (APAC)

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • Australia

  • Rest of Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Chile

  • Argentina

  • Colombia

  • Rest of Latin America

  • Middle East and Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ve60lv

