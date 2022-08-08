The Global Coating Agents for Synthetic Leather Market is expected to grow by $ 207.38 mn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 7.12% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Coating Agents for Synthetic Leather Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the coating agents for the synthetic leather market and it is poised to grow by $ 207.

38 mn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 7.12% during the forecast period. Our report on the coating agents for the synthetic leather market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the shift of consumer preference from animal-hide to synthetic leather products, rising growth in automotive and footwear, and people for the ethical treatment of animals (PETA) regulations limiting the usage of natural leather.

The coating agents for synthetic leather market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The coating agents for the synthetic leather market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Automotive

• Footwear

• Furniture and domestic upholstery

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the availability of a wide range of synthetic leather products as one of the prime reasons driving the coating agents for synthetic leather market growth during the next few years. Also, high demand from developing economies and the growing application of vegan leather in the automotive sector will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on coating agents for the synthetic leather market covers the following areas:

• Coating agents for synthetic leather market sizing

• Coating agents for synthetic leather market forecast

• Coating agents for synthetic leather market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading coating agents for synthetic leather market vendors that include Abhilash Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., BASF SE, CHT Germany GmbH, Covestro AG, Elkem ASA, Evonik Industries AG, Jasch Industries Ltd., ROWA GROUP Holding GmbH, Santex Rimar Group, Stahl Holdings BV, The Dow Chemical Co., and Wacker Chemie AG. Also, the coating agents for synthetic leather market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

