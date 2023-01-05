Global Coating Additives Growth Opportunities

ReportLinker

This study presents an assessment of the global coating additives market. It considers volume shipments and revenue generated from additives used in coating applications between 2018 and 2028.

The total market is segmented into rheology modifiers; wetting, dispersing, and levelling agents; foam control agents; biocides; and others (a wide range of additives used in relatively smaller quantities).



Key chemistries used for each of these additive functionalities have been discussed in detail, and the dynamics around the demand for these additives in solvent and water-borne formulations have been analyzed.



The study discusses regional trends and dynamics across the Americas; Europe; the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia; and the Asia-Pacific and analyzes the use of various additive types and chemistries across different applications such as architectural, industrial, marine, and protective coatings. The demand for additives is primarily driven by the growth in the volume of coatings and an increasing focus on the performance, functionality, unique textures, and appearance of coatings for a wide range of substrates.



Although coating formulators seek additives with superior functional properties, the focus remains on reducing the number and quantity of additives, leading to the development of multi-functional additives.



Formulators also focus on reducing the treat rates, which depends on the type of additive chemistry in the formulation.Certain additives can be part of almost all coating formulations, whereas a few additives form part of formulations for specific applications and functionalities.



Additives are crucial in various stages of the coating life cycle, including formulation, in-can preservation, application of the coating on the substrate, and throughout the use phase of the coating.



Additives are useful in all stages of the coating life cycle.

